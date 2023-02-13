Versie 7.0 van KiCad is uitgebracht. KiCad is een verzameling opensourceprogramma's waarmee elektronische schema's en printplaatlay-outs ontworpen kunnen worden. Verder kan het een bill of materials, Gerber-bestanden en een 3d-weergave van de pcb en de componenten maken. KiCad beschikt over een uitgebreide bibliotheek van componenten, inclusief het symbool, voetprint en 3d-modellen. Ook een Spice-simulator ontbreekt niet. Uitgebreide informatie over de vernieuwingen in versie 7.0 kan op deze pagina worden gevonden, de aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

The KiCad project is proud to announce the release of version 7.0.0. KiCad 7 is a significant upgrade from KiCad 6, and comes with a number of exciting new features as well as improvements to existing features. The KiCad project hopes you enjoy version 7! Head to the KiCad download page to get your copy of the new version (note that some packages may still be in the process of being released at the time this announcement is published). Many thanks to all of the hard working folks who contributed to KiCad during the version 7 development cycle.

In accordance with the KiCad stable release policy, KiCad 6.x will no longer be maintained, and we will release bug fix versions of KiCad 7.x over the next year as we develop KiCad 8.

KiCad 7 is a big release despite coming only a year after KiCad 6 — in the past year, developers have made more than 6000 commits, fixing over 1200 reported issues and adding a number of new features.