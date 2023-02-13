Software-update: KiCad 7.0.0

KiCad logo (79 pix)Versie 7.0 van KiCad is uitgebracht. KiCad is een verzameling opensourceprogramma's waarmee elektronische schema's en printplaatlay-outs ontworpen kunnen worden. Verder kan het een bill of materials, Gerber-bestanden en een 3d-weergave van de pcb en de componenten maken. KiCad beschikt over een uitgebreide bibliotheek van componenten, inclusief het symbool, voetprint en 3d-modellen. Ook een Spice-simulator ontbreekt niet. Uitgebreide informatie over de vernieuwingen in versie 7.0 kan op deze pagina worden gevonden, de aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Version 7.0.0 Released

The KiCad project is proud to announce the release of version 7.0.0. KiCad 7 is a significant upgrade from KiCad 6, and comes with a number of exciting new features as well as improvements to existing features. The KiCad project hopes you enjoy version 7! Head to the KiCad download page to get your copy of the new version (note that some packages may still be in the process of being released at the time this announcement is published). Many thanks to all of the hard working folks who contributed to KiCad during the version 7 development cycle.

In accordance with the KiCad stable release policy, KiCad 6.x will no longer be maintained, and we will release bug fix versions of KiCad 7.x over the next year as we develop KiCad 8.

KiCad 7 is a big release despite coming only a year after KiCad 6 — in the past year, developers have made more than 6000 commits, fixing over 1200 reported issues and adding a number of new features.

KiCad 6.0 PCB editor

Versienummer 7.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website KiCad
Download https://kicad.org/download/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

13-02-2023
10 • submitter: styno

13-02-2023 • 17:26

10

Submitter: styno

Bron: KiCad

KiCad

Reacties

Mindfucker 13 februari 2023 18:53
Veel kleine dingen hebben ze opgepakt zo te zien. Voor mij is een centrale database-optie erg fijn om te hebben. Ik pleur nu alle symbols en footprints in een projectmap genaamd "libraries".
FPSUsername @Mindfucker13 februari 2023 20:44
Beste methode vind ik om elk component een eigen schema bestand en footprints op fabrikanten een bestand te geven (één footprint één bestand).
Zoals de stijl van de Celestial Altium Library. Ik maak dan ook gebruik van Altium zelf, ik gebruik KiCad alleen voor de gerber viewer, die is gewoon net wat makkelijker om mee te werken.
TMV @FPSUsername14 februari 2023 00:12
Dat is in ieder geval voor Altium ook de beste manier om het te doen als je gebruik wilt maken van versiebeheer op je libaries/componenten (.svndblib)..

Stoort trouwens niemand zich aan het design in die screenshot? :/
- aansluiting powers / ontkoppel caps
- acid traps
- koperbalans op de pads van chip componenten lijkt nergens op (tombstoning)
- etc...
styno
@TMV14 februari 2023 12:12
Acid traps zijn toch niet meer van deze tijd?
De GND pads hebben inderdaad geen thermische ontkoppeling maar dat komt in veel ontwerpen voor. Tombstones komen in mijn ervaring eerder door teveel soldeer op de pad (te grote pad t.o.v. component) dan door ongelijke koper balans.
Het ontwerp is trouwens van een 3rd party, niet zozeer van KiCad zelf.

TMV @styno14 februari 2023 12:19
Acid traps komen misschien door voortschrijdende productietechnologie minder voor, maar het is nog zeker wel iets waar in de industrie op wordt gecontroleerd en er wordt nog steeds met zuur geëtst.

Tombstoning kan inderdaad door meerdere factoren worden bepaald. Thermische massa is er daar één van, maar ook ongelijkheid in soldeerpasta tov. padgrootte, overlap van component op pad etc.
Doordat je pad zonder thermal reliefs in een plane komt, vergroot je de oppervlakte er van omdat formaat van je pad dan door de opening in het anti-soldeermasker wordt bepaald. De opening in het anti-soldeermasker is normaal altijd groter dan je pad zelf. Bij het stencillen wordt hier echter vaak geen rekening meegehouden waardoor je minder pasta per oppervlak krijgt op die pad en je dus weer een afwijking hebt in het soldeergedrag aan weerszijden van het component.

cavey @TMV14 februari 2023 11:38
oh interessante bevindingen. Ben zelf nog een beginneling met pcb's ontwerpen. Probeer wel heel veel tips op te halen van Phil's Lab op youtube (al vind ik het persoonlijk wat jammer dat hij nu meer met Altium laat zien, dan met KiCad). Kan me niet herinneren dat hij het specifiek hier over heeft gehad.
PatvdLeer @FPSUsername13 februari 2023 20:55
Welke versie van Altium? de design studio is voor mij als hobbyist niet te betalen a 400 euro de maand.
FPSUsername @PatvdLeer14 februari 2023 12:26
Laatste versie. Zeker niet voor de hobbyist. Volgensmij is het zo'n 1200-2500 euro per jaar.
PatvdLeer @Mindfucker13 februari 2023 20:34
dus niet meer bij iedere project opnieuw je libs bij elkaar zoeken?
styno
13 februari 2023 20:58
Het werkt allemaal weer net wat prettiger. Geen verplichting meer om een net een naam te geven als je een net class wilt toekennen. Do not place optie voor componenten. Bookmarks voor componenten in PDF export. Routing is sneller met autocomplete en betere ripup. Teveel om op te noemen!

