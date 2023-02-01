Versie 2023.2.0 van Home Assistant Core is uitgebracht. Home Assistant Core is een opensourceplatform voor home-automation gemaakt in Python 3. Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi 3 of een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-computer. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het mqtt-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie over Home Assistant verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons eigen Forum. De volledige releasenotes voor deze uitgave zijn hier te vinden; dit is de aankondiging daaruit:

This release covers the first month of development of 2023, and it is setting one heck of a high bar for the rest of the year! Undoubtedly, the most spectacular features are related to the first chapter of Year of the Voice. It is hard to sum up all of this in this release blog, so I’m not even going to try doing it in this introduction, but holy mother of smart homes: this is exciting stuff!

My personal favorite this release: huge steps into an even tighter integration with our amazing sister project: ESPHome. Creating and maintaining your own secure DIY IoT devices just became a lot easier.

And since we are talking about awesomeness, have you noticed the large amount of logos in the release image above? So many new integrations! Enjoy the release!