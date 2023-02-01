Software-update: Home Assistant Core 2023.2.0

Home Assistant logo (75 pix) Versie 2023.2.0 van Home Assistant Core is uitgebracht. Home Assistant Core is een opensourceplatform voor home-automation gemaakt in Python 3. Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi 3 of een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-computer. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het mqtt-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie over Home Assistant verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons eigen Forum. De volledige releasenotes voor deze uitgave zijn hier te vinden; dit is de aankondiging daaruit:

2023.2: How can I Assist?

This release covers the first month of development of 2023, and it is setting one heck of a high bar for the rest of the year! Undoubtedly, the most spectacular features are related to the first chapter of Year of the Voice. It is hard to sum up all of this in this release blog, so I’m not even going to try doing it in this introduction, but holy mother of smart homes: this is exciting stuff!

My personal favorite this release: huge steps into an even tighter integration with our amazing sister project: ESPHome. Creating and maintaining your own secure DIY IoT devices just became a lot easier.

And since we are talking about awesomeness, have you noticed the large amount of logos in the release image above? So many new integrations! Enjoy the release!

Home Assistant

Versienummer 2023.2.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Home Assistant
Download https://home-assistant.io/getting-started/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

01-02-2023 • 20:53
Submitter: Frenck

01-02-2023 • 20:53

20

Submitter: Frenck

Bron: Home Assistant

Home Assistant Core

geen prijs bekend

4.5 van 5 sterren
Reacties (20)

xoniq 1 februari 2023 21:04
Zit hier nog vast op 2023.1.7. Wellicht een phased rollout.
lenwar @xoniq1 februari 2023 21:13
Voor ieder platform moet een image worden gegenereerd, dus mogelijk is de update voor jouw platform nog niet klaar.

Ik ben zelf nu ter plekke aan het updaten voor een Odroid
xoniq @lenwar1 februari 2023 21:15
Heb gewoon core + OS. Dus gewoon hun native variant in een VM binnen Proxmox.
lenwar @xoniq1 februari 2023 21:19
Ik heb ook OS draaien maar m’n image is dus voor een Odroid (qua ((CPU))architectuur en platformafhankelijke optimalisaties). Mogelijk is de image voor x86-64 of ARM64(afhankelijk van de hardware van je hoogst) dus nog niet klaar
xoniq @lenwar1 februari 2023 21:21
Ik heb gewoon een x86-64 VM idd. Maar dat zou in feite niet echt uit moeten maken. Core en OS staan los van elkaar. Ook met updaten. Soms heb ik voor beide een update, en soms voor OS.

Ach, we gaan t zien. Het is niet dat het stuk is, ben gewoon nieuwsgierig :+
lenwar @xoniq1 februari 2023 21:25
Ook ‘core’ is platformafhankelijk. Er zitten gewoon binaries in die voor een bepaalde processor zijn gecompileerd.

Dus het zal inderdaad wel even geduld hebben zijn :)
Bij mij is ie in elk geval klaar en zo op het eerste oog zie ik geen problemen. (Zoals vrijwel altijd eigenlijk)
Keiran @lenwar1 februari 2023 21:29
Hij staat er op :)
xoniq @Keiran1 februari 2023 21:32
Yes hier ook zojuist.
Slaut @xoniq2 februari 2023 08:55
Je zal de update nu wel hebben, maar voor een andere ongeduldige keer:
> Instellingen > drie puntjes rechts boven > Check for updates/Controleer voor updates
xoniq @Slaut2 februari 2023 10:14
Klein uurtje later zag ik eigenlijk gelijk al dat oranje bolletje bij instellingen, dus dat ging verder prima. Ook geen complicaties qua updaten.
xoniq 1 februari 2023 21:38
Eerste test met "Assist":

"zet garage verlichting uit"
> garage verlichting uitgezet

"garage licht aan"
> Sorry, ik snap het niet

"garage verlichting aan"
> Sorry, ik snap het niet

"zet garage licht aan"
> Sorry, ik snap het niet

"zet garage verlichting aan"
> garage verlichting aangezet

Ik hou het toch even bij Siri middels de HomeKit integratie :+.

svenvbins @xoniq1 februari 2023 22:41
"zet garage licht aan"
> Sorry, ik snap het niet

"zet garage verlichting aan"
> garage verlichting aangezet
Huh, dat verbaast me enigszins. Kijk je op GitHub zie je in regel 52 dat beide opties wel zouden moeten werken:
lamp: "[de | het] (lamp | lampen | licht | lichten | verlichting)"
xoniq @svenvbins1 februari 2023 23:53
Mja alle varianten geprobeerd. Alleen “zet” en combinatie met het volledige woord “verlichting” werkt bij mij.
MoonRaven @xoniq2 februari 2023 02:55
Als je het probeert via de app, zie je dan de juiste vertaling? Ik heb zelf een paar tests gedaan, de pendant up werd gezien als pendant app. Heft heeft nog wat werk nodig, maar voor een vroeger versie is het zeker netjes.
xoniq @MoonRaven2 februari 2023 10:16
Wat ik bovenaan noteerde was via de website, zonder auto correct, en 1 op 1 gecopy paste uit de "conversatie".

Ben benieuwd naar de OpenAI intergratie binnen Assist in de volgende versie. Dan zal het wat natuurlijker zijn dan de huidige "if/else" structuur. Voor nu is Siri wat slimmer als je de HomeKit integratie aan hebt staan. Dan kan ik het in allerlei vormen gieten en Siri snapt wat ik wil, zet de lamp aan, die wordt doorgelust naar HASS.
Anoniem: 1322 @xoniq2 februari 2023 13:31
Het is een eerste release dus oordeel niet te snel.
Niemand adviseert ook om je huidige systemen uit te schakelen.
Je zou trouwens kunnen proberen om zelf zinnen toe te voegen of aliassen aan kunnen maken. Zie Youtube of HA site voor alle info.
Step 1 februari 2023 22:40
ESPHome: API password is deprecated, er wordt geadviseerd nu een API key te gebruiken:
The API password for ESPHome is deprecated and the use of an API encryption key is recommended instead.

koelkast 2 februari 2023 09:15
Al jaren Home Assistant in gebruik. Het worst steeds eenvoudiger vanwege de steeds betere functies in de ui. Ik ben eigenlijk wel benieuwd wie hier daadwerkelijk een Mr Coffee apparaat heeft, elke keer staat dat erbij in de omschrijving ;)
codegro 1 februari 2023 20:58
Ik ga mijn HA systeem maar eens updaten. Ben wel benieuwd naar de voice assist integratie.
sanscorp 1 februari 2023 21:02
Ik heb hier nog geen update klaar staan.

