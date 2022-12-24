Software-update: KiCad 6.0.10

KiCad logo (79 pix)De ontwikkelaars achter KiCad hebben een nieuwe versie uitgebracht. KiCad is een verzameling opensourceprogramma's waarmee elektronische schema's en printplaatlay-outs ontworpen kunnen worden. Verder kan het een bill of materials, Gerber-bestanden en een 3d-weergave van de pcb en de componenten maken. KiCad beschikt over een uitgebreide bibliotheek van componenten, inclusief het symbool, voetprint en 3d-modellen. Ook een Spice-simulator ontbreekt niet. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

General Schematic Editor Symbol Editor
  • Fix symbol SVG export. #13093
PCB Editor Footprint Editor
  • Fix crash when clicking on footprint properties button. #12944
  • Fix crash when attempting to launch dimension tool. #12841
Gerber Viewer Windows

KiCad 6.0 PCB editor

