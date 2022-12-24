De ontwikkelaars achter KiCad hebben een nieuwe versie uitgebracht. KiCad is een verzameling opensourceprogramma's waarmee elektronische schema's en printplaatlay-outs ontworpen kunnen worden. Verder kan het een bill of materials, Gerber-bestanden en een 3d-weergave van de pcb en de componenten maken. KiCad beschikt over een uitgebreide bibliotheek van componenten, inclusief het symbool, voetprint en 3d-modellen. Ook een Spice-simulator ontbreekt niet. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.