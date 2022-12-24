De ontwikkelaars achter KiCad hebben een nieuwe versie uitgebracht. KiCad is een verzameling opensourceprogramma's waarmee elektronische schema's en printplaatlay-outs ontworpen kunnen worden. Verder kan het een bill of materials, Gerber-bestanden en een 3d-weergave van de pcb en de componenten maken. KiCad beschikt over een uitgebreide bibliotheek van componenten, inclusief het symbool, voetprint en 3d-modellen. Ook een Spice-simulator ontbreekt niet. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
General
Schematic Editor
- Resolve embedded text variables.
- Keep keyboard placement on grid. #13027
- Clean up autosave file handling edge cases.
Symbol Editor
- Fix broken legacy schematic file save.
- Fix broken instance data loading legacy schematics.
- Fix unconnected bus from hierarchical sheet bug. #12165
- Prevent mirror of text elements. #13007
- Fix search for text containing slashes. #12789
- Add symbol library table mapping for rescue library on project save as. #12503
- Fix crash when "M" key pressed after clicking on end of unconnected wire. #12936
- Fix a issues with translated field names.
- Fix wxWidgets 3.2 assertion when opening symbol field table editor.
- Fix NC and label logic.
- Don’t report a pin ERC if the pin is null.
- Prevent shared schematic UUIDs from changing when importing shared schematics. #11076
PCB Editor
- Fix symbol SVG export. #13093
Footprint Editor
- Return to original active layer after routing. #12313
- Resolve embedded text variables when project file is missing.
- Fix an issue when importing SVG files using CR+LF as end of line. #10096
- Fix graphic snapping.
- Use snap position for segment routability checks.
- Fix DRC crash when using negative clearance. #12981
- Fix DRC crash Pcbnew when moving ungroupable item to a group. #13026
- Allow nested groups.
- Allow a single net collision with a free pad.
- Honor zone fill minimum width setting. #12797
- Fix Z order of zone outline drawing. #12438
- Restore broken position relative to behavior. #12912
- Add support for unit-less values to custom rules evaluator. #13016
- Use correct pad to die lengths in differntial pair length tuner. #12859
- Fix an incorrect calculation in length tuning tools. 12881
- Respect the "report all errors" checkbox in DRC.
- Fix crash when moving empty selection. #13114
Gerber Viewer
- Fix crash when clicking on footprint properties button. #12944
- Fix crash when attempting to launch dimension tool. #12841
- Fix icon scaling issue. #11880
- Fix simulator crash do to old ngspice version.