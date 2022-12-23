Versie 3.0.484 van GlassWire is uitgekomen. GlassWire is een programma waar in overzichtelijke grafieken inzicht wordt gegeven over het netwerkverkeer op de pc. Ook kan het waarschuwen wanneer er contact met bekende kwaadaardige domeinen wordt gemaakt of als er ongebruikelijke activiteiten plaatsvinden en deze eventueel blokkeren. Naast de gratis versie kan er ook een abonnement worden genomen op een Basic-, Pro-, of Elite-versie, die meer verbindingen naar andere computers op kunnen zetten en de historie langer kunnen opslaan. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 3.0.484: Improved default settings upon initial installation.

Fixed a bug affecting multicast address regions identifying as Thailand.

Fixed display of Security icon in dark theme.

Other bug fixes and optimizations.