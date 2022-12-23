In hoeverre waarborgt deze applicatie de privacy van de gebruiker die dit gratis gebruikt? Stuurt het alle informatie op naar glasswire of blijft het nog op je eigen PC? Even zoeken...
https://www.glasswire.com/license/
4.2 GlassWire has a contractual relationship with the Subscriber but does NOT have a direct contractual relationship with the End User. GlassWire acts as a data processor on behalf of the Subscriber who retains ownership and control of the User Data.
[...]
4.4 By entering into this Agreement, Subscribers are deemed to have read and accepted the terms of GlassWire's Privacy Policies, which are expressly incorporated herein by reference and contain important information including but not limited to:
4.4.1 the type of information GlassWire collects;
4.4.2 how GlassWire uses such information;
4.4.3 the circumstances in which GlassWire shares Subscriber information with third parties;
4.4.4 how GlassWire products and services interact with third parties; and
4.4.5 how Subscriber information is stored and protected.
4.5 GlassWire shall follow its storage and archiving procedures for User Data as set out in its Privacy Policies, as such document may be amended by GlassWire in its sole discretion from time to time.
Privacy policy:
Information That We Collect during the provision of our services:
Geo-location data: we may collect information such as zip code, area code, referrer URL, approximate location, and the time zone where our products and services are installed to provide our services and to assist you in case of troubleshooting.
Technical information from your devices: we collect technical and diagnostic information about the devices on which the GlassWire App runs. For instance, we automatically collect its up and down status, operating system version, unique device identifiers in hash format and an inventory of the software running in it.
Traffic Data information: We collect counters of traffic data generated by each software application running on your endpoint and the destination / origin IP address such traffic goes to/comes from. For the avoidance of doubt, GlassWire does NOT inspect the data packets going through an endpoint, it just records the quantity of traffic and the IP destination of such traffic to/from the endpoint, in order to make a Subscriber and/or an end user aware of any abnormal or unwanted data patterns occurring on GlassWire monitored machines.
https://www.glasswire.com/privacy/
GlassWire users residing in Europe and the rest of the world will have their information sent to GlassWire Cloud servers based in the European Union when transmitting information from outside of the United States.
[Reactie gewijzigd door Waswat op 25 juli 2024 13:21]