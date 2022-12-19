Software-update: GnuCash 4.13

GnuCash logo (75 pix) Versie 4.13 van GnuCash is uitgekomen. GnuCash is een crossplatform en opensource boekhoudprogramma voor particulieren en kleine bedrijven. Het maakt gebruik van het dubbelboekhoudsysteem en is in staat om eenvoudig bijvoorbeeld bankrekeningen, beleggingen, inkomsten en uitgaven, budgetten, hypotheken en leningen bij te houden en kan natuurlijk rapportages en grafieken maken. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave maken melding van de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen:

Between 4.12 and 4.13 the following bugfixes were accomplished:
  • Bug 760274 - The Statusbar "forgets" when register doesn't have focus
  • Bug 798545 - Crash when updating document link on vendor bill
  • Bug 798614 - Croatia to join the Euro
  • Bug 798629 - gnucash crashes attempting to import OFX file
  • Bug 798633 - 4.12 build failure on 32-bit Linux: "No code for module"
  • Bug 798640 - Segfault when running saved report
  • Bug 798649 - Crash when closing Edit Style Sheets dialog while Style Sheet Properties dialog is still open.
  • Bug 798653 - Schedule Calendar event description pop up window does not track mouse position
  • Bug 798657 - Import Summary language is wrong
  • Bug 798664 - Result of 'gnucash --nofile' is marked dirty
  • Bug 798669 - Multicolumn Balance Sheet not printing exchange rates include equity accounts in the exchange rate commodities list.
  • Bug 798672 - Preferences are not saved nor loaded
  • ERROR <GLib-GIO> g_settings_new_full: assertion 'schema != NULL' failed
  • Bug 798680 - Not able to match a reverse transaction of a previously matched transaction.
  • Bug 798681 - Previously imported investment income transactions may not be filtered.
  • Bug 798694 - Cursor in the wrong place after pasting with auto-completion
The following fixes and improvements were not associated with bug reports:
  • Don't normalize text when pasting from the clipboard or appending descriptions or notes during imports.
  • [register] Delay post-ime reset of the selection to works around bug 798587.
  • [ofx import] Clean up importing investment transactions for smoother workflow and better UI behavior.
  • [account-piecharts] drill-down piechart: tree-depth is at most 6
  • Fix numerous memory leaks.
  • [ifrs-report] From Bug 798004 allow Cr cash to offset Dr fee and remove invalid "dividend reinvestment" during short.
  • [gtest-qofevent.cpp] Add comprehensive tests for qofevent
  • [test-qofbook] Test that gnc_features_test_unknown returns a suitable error message
  • [test-qofbook.c] add test for gnc_features_set_unused
  • [gnc-features.cpp] backport gnc_features_set_unused from master
  • [qofbook.cpp] backport qof_book_unset_feature from master
  • Move gnc-euro.[ch] to engine and unit test it.
  • [test-qofbook] basic features test: Sets a feature and tests it's set. it's impossible to design a book with unknown features using the API.
  • po/README: Remove relics from ancient context forms
  • [test-ifrs-cost-basis] amend tests to accommodate extra column.
  • [ifrs-cost-basis] compare register vs calculated capgain per transaction.
  • Accomodate WebKit package version update to webkit2gtk-4.1.
  • [assistant-stock-transaction] input positive capgains for Credit income account.
Deprecations:
  • qof_book_get_features
New and Updated Translations:
  • Chinese (Simplified)
  • Croatian
  • English (Australia)
  • English (New Zealand)
  • English (United Kingdom)
  • French
  • Hungarian
  • Indonesian
  • Japanese
  • Korean
  • Macedonian
  • Polish
  • Spanish
  • Urdu

Master FX 19 december 2022 10:34
File lijkt niet beschikbaar te zijn. Er is geen 4.13 folder (en dus geen setup file).
Dennis585 @Master FX19 december 2022 12:54
Ik heb op de download site gekeken en 4.12 gevonden en gebruikt. De oude versie dus.
Zidane007nl @Master FX19 december 2022 14:51
Op de GitHub release pagina kan je ze wel vinden: https://github.com/Gnucash/gnucash/releases/tag/4.13.
Master FX @Zidane007nl19 december 2022 15:35
Top, thanks!!!
jeroenathome 19 december 2022 16:28
@Hydranet Dat is ook mijn reden om niet de overstap te maken. Ik maak nu gebruik van Winbank en kan daarmee goed uit de voeten. De belangrijkste reden om naar een ander programma te kijken is dat Winbank als een hobby begonnen is, waarbij alles door 1 persoon wordt gedaan.

De mensen die het programma javawa kennen, snappen waarom het een probleem kan zijn dat een programma maar door 1 persoon wordt gemaakt. Door gezondheidsredenen heeft de betreffende maker besloten om te stoppen met de ontwikkeling en ondersteuning van het programma.

[Reactie gewijzigd door jeroenathome op 22 juli 2024 16:57]

Hydranet @jeroenathome19 december 2022 17:18
Mischien is Homebank ook wel wat voor jou dan?
jeroenathome @Hydranet19 december 2022 18:36
Als ik de site doorlees lijkt het dat ook daar maar 1 persoon al het werk uitvoert. Het mag dan wel open-source zijn, maar mocht er iets gebeuren dan is het maar de vraag of het door iemand anders wordt overgenomen.
Hydranet @jeroenathome19 december 2022 20:01
Ik heb het even opgezocht en aan de changelog te zien word het inderdaad maar door een persoon bij gehouden maar die doet dat al sinds 2006. Ik vind het prima werken, als het een keer ophoud dan vind ik wel een nieuw pakket. Maar ik heb wel iets handigs gevonden waar het op een begrijpelijke manier word uitgelegd.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aqAaScYVeRQ

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hydranet op 22 juli 2024 16:57]

Hydranet @jeroenathome21 december 2022 10:08
Het is mij nadat ik dat Youtube filmpje heb gekeken en er even rustig bij te hebben gezeten toch gelukt om mijn boekhouding over te zetten van Homebank naar GnuCash. Ik blijf ze voorlopig even naast elkaar gebruiken tot dat ik ik GnuCash wat meer gewend bent en het wat meer snap als ik nu doe.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hydranet op 22 juli 2024 16:57]

jeroenathome @Hydranet21 december 2022 10:34
Ik moet er nog aan beginnen, maar dat idee heb ik ook na het bekijken van de video. Het is meestal gewoon beginnen en langzaam alles naar wens aanpassen. Dit had ik ook toen ik overstapte naar winbank. Het principe van geldbronnen heeft wel enkele raakvlakken met de dubbele boekhouding die GNUcash gebruikt. Verwacht niet veel gekke dingen daardoor.

Ik heb nog niet kunnen ontdekken of het ook mogelijk is om het verbruik van de auto en motor in te geven. Dit zit wel in Winbank en Winbank heeft zelfs de mogelijkheid om het verbruik tegen de temperatuur van dat moment uit te zetten. Geeft een leuk inzicht hoeveel invloed enkele graden meer of minder op het verbruik heeft. Zie afbeelding in de link
https://tweakers.net/i/Bi...MeH51THO.png?f=user_large

[Reactie gewijzigd door jeroenathome op 22 juli 2024 16:57]

Anoniem: 1751522 19 december 2022 10:13
Goede reminder om nog eens ledger mode op te zetten en proberen de financiën bij te houden. Dit lukt me altijd een week of twee maar dan begint het te slabakken.
Hydranet 19 december 2022 15:51
Ik heb dit pakket ooit geprobeerd te gebruiken om over te gaan van Excel naar GnuCash maar ik snapte er niks van. Uiteindelijk ben ik verder gegaan met Homebank daar was hoe alles werkt wat meer vanzelf sprekend, krijg toch het idee dat om GnuCash te gebruik je toch wel wat meer kennis van financiën en boekhouding moet hebben.
renrom 21 december 2022 08:35
Prima boekhoudpakket, zeker voor de ZZP'er. Je moet er wel even tijd in steken, maar het doet wat het doen moet :). Toch wel een paar jaar gebruik van gemaakt. Maar inmiddels toch overgestapt naar 'Manager.io' (https://www.manager.io/), net even wat gebruiksvriendelijk in mijn ogen.

