Versie 4.13 van GnuCash is uitgekomen. GnuCash is een crossplatform en opensource boekhoudprogramma voor particulieren en kleine bedrijven. Het maakt gebruik van het dubbelboekhoudsysteem en is in staat om eenvoudig bijvoorbeeld bankrekeningen, beleggingen, inkomsten en uitgaven, budgetten, hypotheken en leningen bij te houden en kan natuurlijk rapportages en grafieken maken. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave maken melding van de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen:

Between 4.12 and 4.13 the following bugfixes were accomplished: Bug 760274 - The Statusbar "forgets" when register doesn't have focus

Bug 798545 - Crash when updating document link on vendor bill

Bug 798614 - Croatia to join the Euro

Bug 798629 - gnucash crashes attempting to import OFX file

Bug 798633 - 4.12 build failure on 32-bit Linux: "No code for module"

Bug 798640 - Segfault when running saved report

Bug 798649 - Crash when closing Edit Style Sheets dialog while Style Sheet Properties dialog is still open.

Bug 798653 - Schedule Calendar event description pop up window does not track mouse position

Bug 798657 - Import Summary language is wrong

Bug 798664 - Result of 'gnucash --nofile' is marked dirty

Bug 798669 - Multicolumn Balance Sheet not printing exchange rates include equity accounts in the exchange rate commodities list.

Bug 798672 - Preferences are not saved nor loaded

ERROR <GLib-GIO> g_settings_new_full: assertion 'schema != NULL' failed

Bug 798680 - Not able to match a reverse transaction of a previously matched transaction.

Bug 798681 - Previously imported investment income transactions may not be filtered.

Bug 798694 - Cursor in the wrong place after pasting with auto-completion The following fixes and improvements were not associated with bug reports: Don't normalize text when pasting from the clipboard or appending descriptions or notes during imports.

[register] Delay post-ime reset of the selection to works around bug 798587.

[ofx import] Clean up importing investment transactions for smoother workflow and better UI behavior.

[account-piecharts] drill-down piechart: tree-depth is at most 6

Fix numerous memory leaks.

[ifrs-report] From Bug 798004 allow Cr cash to offset Dr fee and remove invalid "dividend reinvestment" during short.

[gtest-qofevent.cpp] Add comprehensive tests for qofevent

[test-qofbook] Test that gnc_features_test_unknown returns a suitable error message

[test-qofbook.c] add test for gnc_features_set_unused

[gnc-features.cpp] backport gnc_features_set_unused from master

[qofbook.cpp] backport qof_book_unset_feature from master

Move gnc-euro.[ch] to engine and unit test it.

[test-qofbook] basic features test: Sets a feature and tests it's set. it's impossible to design a book with unknown features using the API.

po/README: Remove relics from ancient context forms

[test-ifrs-cost-basis] amend tests to accommodate extra column.

[ifrs-cost-basis] compare register vs calculated capgain per transaction.

Accomodate WebKit package version update to webkit2gtk-4.1.

[assistant-stock-transaction] input positive capgains for Credit income account. Deprecations: qof_book_get_features New and Updated Translations: Chinese (Simplified)

Croatian

English (Australia)

English (New Zealand)

English (United Kingdom)

French

Hungarian

Indonesian

Japanese

Korean

Macedonian

Polish

Spanish

Urdu