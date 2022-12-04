Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 22.7.9 uitgebracht en deze versie gaat vergezeld met de volgende aantekeningen:

A quick update to address the new FreeBSD security advisory for ping utility as well as Suricata. The DNS block list was rewritten in Python and there will be a couple of cool additions for it in the foreseeable future.