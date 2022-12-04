Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 22.7.9 uitgebracht en deze versie gaat vergezeld met de volgende aantekeningen:
OPNsense 22.7.9 released
A quick update to address the new FreeBSD security advisory for ping utility as well as Suricata. The DNS block list was rewritten in Python and there will be a couple of cool additions for it in the foreseeable future.Here are the full patch notes:
- system: fix internal CRL check (contributed by kulikov-a)
- system: fix a few minor Coverty Scan reports
- interfaces: use get_interface_list() to identify hardware devices
- interfaces: fix single ACL use for MVC/API interface pages
- firewall: add category selection to aliases
- unbound: rework DNSBL implementation to Python module
- backend: clean up scripts/systemheath location
- backend: moved log format definitions to new location for core and several plugins
- mvc: change default sorting to case-insensitive
- mvc: move JavaScript and CSS imports to base controller
- mvc: make sure HostnameField with ZoneRootAllowed accepts "@." prefix
- plugins: os-telegraf 1.12.7
- plugins: os-theme-cicada 1.30 (contributed by Team Rebellion)
- plugins: os-theme-vicuna 1.42 (contributed by Team Rebellion)
- plugins: os-wireguard now attempts to start tunnels again when all DNS is configured
- src: ixgbe: workaround errata about UDP frames with zero checksum
- src: hpet: Allow a MMIO window smaller than 1K
- src: ping: fix handling of IP packet sizes
- ports: php 8.0.26
- ports: sqlite 3.40.0
- ports: suricata 6.0.9