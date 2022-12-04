Software-update: OPNsense 22.7.9

OPNsense logo (79 pix)Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 22.7.9 uitgebracht en deze versie gaat vergezeld met de volgende aantekeningen:

OPNsense 22.7.9 released

A quick update to address the new FreeBSD security advisory for ping utility as well as Suricata. The DNS block list was rewritten in Python and there will be a couple of cool additions for it in the foreseeable future.

Here are the full patch notes:
  • system: fix internal CRL check (contributed by kulikov-a)
  • system: fix a few minor Coverty Scan reports
  • interfaces: use get_interface_list() to identify hardware devices
  • interfaces: fix single ACL use for MVC/API interface pages
  • firewall: add category selection to aliases
  • unbound: rework DNSBL implementation to Python module
  • backend: clean up scripts/systemheath location
  • backend: moved log format definitions to new location for core and several plugins
  • mvc: change default sorting to case-insensitive
  • mvc: move JavaScript and CSS imports to base controller
  • mvc: make sure HostnameField with ZoneRootAllowed accepts "@." prefix
  • plugins: os-telegraf 1.12.7
  • plugins: os-theme-cicada 1.30 (contributed by Team Rebellion)
  • plugins: os-theme-vicuna 1.42 (contributed by Team Rebellion)
  • plugins: os-wireguard now attempts to start tunnels again when all DNS is configured
  • src: ixgbe: workaround errata about UDP frames with zero checksum
  • src: hpet: Allow a MMIO window smaller than 1K
  • src: ping: fix handling of IP packet sizes
  • ports: php 8.0.26
  • ports: sqlite 3.40.0
  • ports: suricata 6.0.9

OPNsense

Versienummer 22.7.9
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD
Website OPNsense
Download https://opnsense.org/download/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 04-12-2022 06:24
4 • submitter: gbspeel

04-12-2022 • 06:24

4

Submitter: gbspeel

Bron: OPNsense

Update-historie

22-07 OPNSense 26.7.1 8
15-07 OPNsense 26.7 23
10-07 OPNsense 26.1.11 2
17-06 OPNsense 26.1.10 7
03-06 OPNsense 26.1.9 2
12-05 OPNsense 26.1.8 17
02-05 OPNsense 26.1.7 10
09-04 OPNsense 26.1.6 4
24-03 OPNsense 26.1.5 5
12-03 OPNsense 26.1.4 0
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Rolfie 4 december 2022 12:56
Upgrade is dit keer wel goed gegaan, maar de vorige keer had ik toch echt hele vage problemen. Mijn config was in eens een jaar terug in tijd gegaan, zonder logische of verklaarbare redenen.
Ik las op Internet dat meer er last van hadden, maar geen antwoord.

Meteen maar even een backup script gemaakt die op mijn NAS draait, zodat ik iedere dag een backup maak, just to be sure.
BigEagle @Rolfie4 december 2022 13:48
Ik had dezelfde problemen, en heb wel interesse in dat script. Zou je die willen delen?

[Reactie gewijzigd door BigEagle op 24 juli 2024 07:45]

powerboat @BigEagle4 december 2022 20:11
Je kan toch sowieso automatisch backuppen naar nextcloud/google?
Fairy @Rolfie4 december 2022 15:10
Ik volg ook alle updates, maar heb geen problemen gehad met de config. Wel schrijf ik bij belangrijke wijzigingen altijd een backup weg. Ook bij updates, behalve de laatste keer, maar dat is gelukkig goed gegaan :)

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