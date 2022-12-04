Software-update: Double Commander 1.0.9

Double Commander logo (79 pix) Double Commander is een opensource en crossplatform bestandsbeheerprogramma. Voor zowel het uiterlijk als de functionaliteit is het welbekende Total Commander als inspiratiebron gebruikt. Dat gaat zelfs zo ver dat de plug-ins van Total Commander ook voor Double Commander werken. Er zijn ook enkele verschillen, waaronder een ingebakken teksteditor met ondersteuning voor syntax highlighting. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en FreeBSD. Versie 1.0.9 is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Added: Updated: Fixed: Deleted:

Double Commander

Versienummer 1.0.9
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Double Commander
Download https://sourceforge.net/p/doublecmd/wiki/Download/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 04-12-2022 05:35 8

04-12-2022 • 05:35

8

Bron: Double Commander

Update-historie

09-08 Double Commander 1.2.8 14
19-07 Double Commander 1.2.7 19
14-04 Double Commander 1.2.5 bèta 7
14-03 Double Commander 1.2.4 35
07-01 Double Commander 1.1.32 2
21-12 Double Commander 1.1.31 6
11-'25 Double Commander 1.1.30 9
10-'25 Double Commander 1.1.29 23
08-'25 Double Commander 1.1.28 5
07-'25 Double Commander 1.1.27 4
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Raven__NL 4 december 2022 14:16
Die kon ik nog niet.
Ziet er goed uit en heeft heel veel weg van TC alleen deze voelt wat moderner aan. Ik ga hem eens een poos proberen! :)
zordaz @Raven__NL4 december 2022 21:02
...en er is ook een Linux versie van itt TC, altijd handig voor de Tweaker.
TheVivaldi @zordaz5 december 2022 09:49
Dat is zo, maar op Linux is Krusader toch koning.
zordaz @TheVivaldi5 december 2022 11:10
Is volgens mij ook niets mis mee idd, lang niet mee gewerkt. Ik gebruik nl. vooral GTK-applicaties (XFCE), en dan is Double Commander iets logischer. Of natuurlijk gewoon Midnight Commander :-)
Raven__NL @zordaz4 december 2022 21:18
Wat ik wel niet begrijp waarom is er geen darkmode bij de installatie versie van Windows. Als je de snapshot download dan zit die daar er wel. Maar als ik het goed begrijp is dit al maanden zo terwijl er toch al stable releases van zijn uitgekomen in de tussentijd.
MaTr1x @Raven__NL5 december 2022 11:16
kon?
DoeEensGek 5 december 2022 10:34
Is double commander ook wat kaler in te stellen? Vindt de apps altijd vrij druk ogen, de functies zijn prima. Maar zie graag hetzelfde als bij de huidige Windows explorer.
guillaume @DoeEensGek5 december 2022 15:00
Zo kaal als je maar wilt: https://nowtransfer.de/de02c193f671

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