Double Commander is een opensource en crossplatform bestandsbeheerprogramma. Voor zowel het uiterlijk als de functionaliteit is het welbekende Total Commander als inspiratiebron gebruikt. Dat gaat zelfs zo ver dat de plug-ins van Total Commander ook voor Double Commander werken. Er zijn ook enkele verschillen, waaronder een ingebakken teksteditor met ondersteuning voor syntax highlighting. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en FreeBSD. Versie 1.0.9 is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Added:
Updated:
- FTP - save private key passphrase to cache (issue #697)
- TKASButtonPanel - SameWidth and SameHeight properties
- Feature [0002299] Access to WSL directory in Win 1903
- Show progress when open inner archive from archive
- Tools - load 32x32 toolbar icons
Fixed:
- DoCreatePreviewText - speed optimization
- OpenSSL library versions (issue #674)
- Show splash form on primary monitor
- Greek translation
- Version number
- ExtractDlg - improve the layout (fixes #628)
- uWDXModule: List of language codes (translation support). (#650)
- Differ - move auto-compare option to doublecmd.xml (fixes #607)
- Update winget.yml (#613)
Deleted:
- Zip - open small Gzip archive
- Error when browsing folder with Exif date 0-0-0 (fixes #693)
- Remove symlink to directory directly when move to trash failed (f…
- QuickView: Not exiting PluginMode when receiving empty string in…
- Compiler directives
- Button Help is truncated (fixes #630)
- Don't load the unversioned libcrypto under macOS (issue #674)
- Crash on add attributes (Lazarus 2.3)
- Confirmation dialog appears on the wrong display in a multi moni…
- Field "100" in this form is not fit by width (fixes #631)
- Viewer - draw last line (issue #652)
- Viewer - dribbling of lowest line when window height is resized (f…
- Load default text encoding
- Restore plugin operator in the search templates (fixes #644)
- Remove UseConfigInProgramDir from doublecmd.xml
- Lazarus 2.3 compatibility