Software-update: WinSCP 5.21.6

WinSCP logo (79 pix) Versie 5.21.6 van WinSCP is verschenen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen op een veilige manier bestanden tussen twee computers worden gekopieerd. Het programma ondersteunt ftp, secure ftp en het oudere scp-protocol. WinSCP is niet alleen als een opzichzelfstaand programma beschikbaar, maar ook als plug-in voor de programma's FAR en Altap Salamander. Hieronder is de changelog voor deze uitgave te vinden.

Changes in WinSCP 5.21.6:
  • TLS/SSL core upgraded to OpenSSL 1.1.1s.
  • XML parser upgraded to Expat 2.5.0.
  • Translation updated: German.
  • Seting $PSNativeCommandArgumentPassing to Legacy in generated WinSCP scripting PowerShell commandline, which is needed for PowerShell 7.3 compatibility. 2134
  • Added new ap-south-2, eu-central-2 and eu-south-2 AWS regions and doubling region drop-down height.
  • Bug fix: Moving WebDAV transfer to background aborts the transfer if the server commits the interrupted foreground transfer. 2126
  • Bug fix: Failure when saving edited file while current tab is not connected. 2139
  • Bug fix: When the current session is encrypted, saved edited file was uploaded using the current session instead of its source session. When the current session is not encrypted, edited files opened in any encrypted session was uploaded on the background, possibly leading to data inconsistent files.
  • Bug fix: When reattaching edited file to re-connection session, the file was always attached to the current session instead of the possibly non-active re-connected session.

WinSCP

Versienummer 5.21.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website WinSCP
Download https://winscp.net/download/WinSCP-5.21.6-Setup.exe
Bestandsgrootte 10,94MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 28-11-2022 20:09
7 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

28-11-2022 • 20:09

7

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: WinSCP

Update-historie

25-03 WinSCP 6.5.6 3
19-11 WinSCP 6.5.5 0
10-'25 WinSCP 6.5.4 4
07-'25 WinSCP 6.5.3 0
06-'25 WinSCP 6.5.2 1
05-'25 WinSCP 6.5.1 12
03-'25 WinSCP 6.5 0
02-'25 WinSCP 6.3.7 1
11-'24 WinSCP 6.3.6 0
09-'24 WinSCP 6.3.5 1
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Roel1966 28 november 2022 22:09
Ik gebruik eigenlijk al jaren FileZilla die zo te zien best wel veel lijkt op WinSCP, maar verder geen idee ervan of er onderliggende verschillen zijn.
crazyboy01 @Roel196629 november 2022 11:55
Het meeste kan in beide programma's, het verschil zit hem vooral in de benadering by default (naast de kleine verschillen in de interface). FileZilla legt de focus standaard op FTP, WinSCP draaien juist standaard om SSH en de bijbehorende zaken als SCP en SFTP. Hoewel beide ondersteuning bieden voor die zaken als je doorklikt. En WinSCP is bv ook om mee te scripten en automatiseren, etc.
Roel1966 @crazyboy0129 november 2022 18:26
Duidelijke uitleg waarvoor uiteraard dank.

Zelf gebruik ik FileZilla alleen puur voor de zeldzame keer dat eens bestanden via FTP geupload of gedownload moeten worden. Dus in mijn situatie zou het niets uitmaken welke van de 2 ik gebruik voor zover ik begrijp.
Peter Huizenga 28 november 2022 23:35
Mijn grootste plus punt is cmd line opties. Nadeel is van wat ik weet is single file kopie. Filezilla heeft multi kopie.
MartenBE @Peter Huizenga29 november 2022 00:29
Options > Preferences... > Transfer > Background > Maximum numbers of transfers at the same time
carpcatcher @MartenBE29 november 2022 14:45
die staat bij mij al op 3.
maar hij upload echt via de cmd-line 1 voor 1 (en wat Peter zegt.. dat gaat lang niet zo snel als Filezilla)
ernstoud 28 november 2022 22:23
Geweldig tool voor bestandsuitwisseling tussen Windows en Linux. Samen met Putty goed gereedschap.

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