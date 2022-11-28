Versie 5.21.6 van WinSCP is verschenen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen op een veilige manier bestanden tussen twee computers worden gekopieerd. Het programma ondersteunt ftp, secure ftp en het oudere scp-protocol. WinSCP is niet alleen als een opzichzelfstaand programma beschikbaar, maar ook als plug-in voor de programma's FAR en Altap Salamander. Hieronder is de changelog voor deze uitgave te vinden.

Changes in WinSCP 5.21.6: TLS/ SSL core upgraded to OpenSSL 1.1.1s.

core upgraded to OpenSSL 1.1.1s. XML parser upgraded to Expat 2.5.0.

parser upgraded to Expat 2.5.0. Translation updated: German.

Seting $PSNativeCommandArgumentPassing to Legacy in generated WinSCP scripting PowerShell commandline, which is needed for PowerShell 7.3 compatibility. 2134

to in generated WinSCP scripting PowerShell commandline, which is needed for PowerShell 7.3 compatibility. 2134 Added new ap-south-2 , eu-central-2 and eu-south-2 AWS regions and doubling region drop-down height.

, and AWS regions and doubling region drop-down height. Bug fix: Moving WebDAV transfer to background aborts the transfer if the server commits the interrupted foreground transfer. 2126

Bug fix: Failure when saving edited file while current tab is not connected. 2139

Bug fix: When the current session is encrypted, saved edited file was uploaded using the current session instead of its source session. When the current session is not encrypted, edited files opened in any encrypted session was uploaded on the background, possibly leading to data inconsistent files.

Bug fix: When reattaching edited file to re-connection session, the file was always attached to the current session instead of the possibly non-active re-connected session.