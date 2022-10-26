Versie 1.174.0 van CudaText is uitgekomen. Deze opensource en crossplatform teksteditor is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, BSD en Solaris. Het heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden die met name voor softwareontwikkelaars interessant zijn. Het is ontwikkeld in Object Pascal, start snel en door middel van Python-add-ons kan de functionaliteit verder worden uitgebreid. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en regelmatig verschijnen er nieuwe versies. De changelog sinds versie 1.171.0 ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in CudaText version 1.174.0: Change: simplified app icon

Add: ui-tabs render colored circle also for externally modified/deleted files

Add: Windows: normalize case of filenames on opening

Add: if "ui_esc_close":true, and Esc is pressed to 'cancel selection', don't quit but perform the command

Add: "underline_color_files" must support 'rgb(10 20 30 / 50%)'

Add: file-flag "plugin_disabled" in plugin's folder - disables loading of plugin

Add: toolbar 'pressed' states react fast to: buttons pressing, ui-tab switching

Add: support Python 3.11

Fix: regression in 1.173 - tree-helpers don't work for lite lexers

Fix: bug in calculating text-pos from mouse-pos for proportional fonts

Fix: "autocomplete_autoshow_chars":2 - a) must not fire event if ui-tab is quickly switched; b) value 2 didn't work with 3 typed characters

Fix: bad plugin's editor scrollbar with "micromap_on_scrollbar":true Changes in CudaText version 1.173.2: Fix: minor issues with formatting in auto-completion listbox

Fix: wrong filter-char highlighting in menu dialog when item is collapsed with "..."

Fix: LSP plugin tooltip could appear in Alt + Tab list on Windows

+ list on Windows Fix: lexer PHP: wrong folding of 'default:' blocks

Fix: Breadcrumbs plugin: code-tree cells may appear without icons, when code-tree is hidden

Fix: regression in 1.117 or older: in GTK2 version clipboard is cleared on exit Changes in CudaText version 1.173.0: Add: API for LSP plugin to render colored auto-completion listbox

Add: option "gutter_icon_size"

Add/change: for modified ui-tabs, render separate circle-mark instead of '*' char in the title text; ui-tabs with plugin-set custom title now also show modified circle-mark

Add: toolbar shows 'pressed' state for additonal user-added buttons: 'word wrap', 'read-only', 'insert/overwrite mode', 'show micromap', 'show ruler'

Fix: lexer Markdown: fixed rules for backtick-codeblocks, to not fail on empty line in block

Fix: Project Manager: fixed errors on ancient Python 3.5

Fix: Ctrl + BackSpace in auto-completion Changes in CudaText version 1.172.5: Add: lexer reStructuredText: support headers with Unicode

Add: updated file-type icons (140 unused icons removed, 40 added)

Add: commands "dialog: find: toggle" and "dialog: replace: toggle" now consider options "find_suggest_*"

Fix: command "dialog: find: toggle" could move Find dialog out of the main window

Fix: Tabs List plugin: wrong columns if file-pair is opened

Fix: error if Ctrl + D is pressed in Console/Find/Replace input

+ is pressed in Console/Find/Replace input Fix: regression in 1.165.2: Alt + Down stopped working in Console/Find/Replace comboboxes

+ stopped working in Console/Find/Replace comboboxes Fix: regression in 1.165.2: Ctrl Ctrl + Enter stopped working in Find/Replace input fields

+ stopped working in Find/Replace input fields Fix: regression in 1.167: carets outside of screen are removed on arrow moving Changes in CudaText version 1.172.0: Add: option "auto_copy_clp", which now replaces plugin Auto Copy To Clipboard (plugin is now ignored); unlike the old plugin, option works in all editor-fields in the app (including Find/Replace/Console/etc)

Add: option "mouse_middle_click":2 (paste on middle click) works also for one-line inputs: Find/Replace, Console, Code-tree filter

Add: 'single instance' code works faster on Unix: user doesn't see flashing main dialog now

Add: API supports HTML formatting in auto-completion listbox; it will be used in LSP

Add: handle command-line keys -h / -v / -el before creating GUI

Add: Options Editor supports old Python 3.4

Change: change default of "ui_backup_sessions" to 2

Change: change default of "ui_reopen_session_cmdline" to true

Change: remove '-' from "nonword_chars" in "settings_default/lexer Bash script.json"

Fix: after Shift + Right , Shift + Left , simple Right makes the buggy selection