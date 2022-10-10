Software-update: SyncBackFree 10.2.68.0

SyncBackFree logo (75 pix) 2Brightsparks heeft versie 10.2.68.0 van SyncBackFree uitgebracht. Dit programma is de eenvoudigste en daarmee meteen ook de gratis uitvoering van de back-upsoftware die dit bedrijf in de aanbieding heeft. Naast back-ups maken kan SyncBackFree data synchroniseren. Dit kan naar een locatie op dezelfde of een andere schijf, of naar een ander medium, zoals een cd-rw of usb-stick, of naar een ftp-server of ziparchief. Naast deze gratis uitvoering zijn er ook SyncBackSE en SyncBackPro, die voor respectievelijk 44 en 60 euro extra functionaliteit bieden. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden:

New:
  • Reset buttons on Compare Options->Date Time
  • In the Restore wizard you can double-click on a History row to use that date and time for rollbackFixed (Pro/SE): With Touch, junction points were always ignored
Updated:
  • Merged the Compression and Compression->Encryption profile settings pages
  • If there are no profiles then the New profile button will flash
  • Compiled using latest release of Delphi
  • (Pro): New script function SBSystem.ShowMessage
  • (Pro): Running script section
  • to show order of calls to script
  • The Action selection is now a pop-up menu on the Differences window
  • The New Files and New Folders selection is now a pop-up menu on the File and Folder selection window
  • (Pro/SE): The FTP keep alive option now works with Chilkat FTP engine, but implemented in a different way
  • (Pro/SE): Can specify active FTP port range with Chilkat FTP engine
  • (Pro/SE): Chilkat FTP can now forcibly use LIST instead of MLST
  • (Pro/SE): Installation not allowed on Windows Server Core installations
Fixed:
  • (Pro/SE): With Touch, recursive/repeated junction points were not detected
  • EWS send mail failed with 32-bit SyncBack
  • (Pro): TStringlist constructor in scripting, help file also updated
  • (Pro): Plus character (+) in folder/file name could cause problems with Google Drive
  • (Pro): Some script functions were returning source file size instead of destination
  • (Pro): RunRunBeforeBefore, RunRunAfterBefore script functions not called
  • (Pro): S3 compatibility fix

Versienummer 10.2.68.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website 2Brightsparks
Download https://www.2brightsparks.com/download-syncbackfree.html
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 10-10-2022 12:01 5

10-10-2022 • 12:01

5

Bron: 2Brightsparks

Update-historie

27-05 SyncBackFree 11.3.106.0 7
24-04 SyncBackFree 11.3.99.0 1
12-03 SyncBackFree 11.3.87.0 0
21-01 SyncBackFree 11.3.79.0 1
12-12 SyncBackFree 11.3.72.0 2
16-11 SyncBackFree 11.3.62.0 17
16-10 SyncBackFree 11.3.56.0 0
08-'24 SyncBackFree 11.3.45.0 0
07-'24 SyncBackFree 11.3.35.0 3
05-'24 SyncBackFree 11.3.29.0 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

SyncBackFree

geen prijs bekend

4 van 5 sterren
Overige software

Reacties (5)

-Moderatie-faq
5
5
2
0
0
1
Wijzig sortering
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
10 oktober 2022 14:39
Syncback is mijn "go-to" synchronisatie oplossing. Pluspunten zijn de hoeveelheid features, de goede ondersteuning vanuit de ontwikkelaars en de regelmatige updates met fixes en nieuwe features. Wat mij betreft absoluut een aanrader. Nadeel is dat major versies (bv van versie 9 naar 10) opnieuw betaald moeten worden.
Kalief 10 oktober 2022 13:00
De gratis versie is er niet in 64-bits, wat is dat voor rare besparing?
Je kan toch moeilijk aannemen dat even een 64-versie compilen (of gewoon een 32+64 bits versie) extra kosten met zich mee zouden brengen.
Slechts een 32-bit versie is dan ook te beschouwen als cripleware.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Kalief op 23 juli 2024 05:09]

beerse @Kalief10 oktober 2022 15:19
Op basis waarvan zou je 32 bits als cripleware beschouwen? Weet je zeker dat het gebruikte protocol een 64 bits executable nodig heeft? Of zie je dat er beperkingen zijn die door 32 bits worden opgeworpen?

Dan kan ik je vertellen dat die zaken precies de reden zijn waarom er geen 64 bits versie is: Het verandert dan het gebruik en er is dan geen compatibiliteit meer tussen die 2 versies.

Aan de andere kant, als het wel allemaal werkt, ook voor grote bestanden zoals groter dan 4 GB of andere punten waarbij 32 bits adressering of het gebruik van 32 bits getallen een uitdaging wordt. Dan is dat dus allemaal wel meer dan 32 bits gegevens verwerking maar de code niet. Dan is het aan de kant van de code een uitdaging om over te stappen naar 64 bits: alle aanpassingen om de meer-dan-32-bits te verwerken moet minimaal worden nagezien en waarschijnlijk herschreven.

Maar misschien wordt ik wel oud. "In mijn tijd" (+/- 1990) was het net van 8 naar 16 bits gegaan. Daarna (+/- 2000) van 16 bits naar 32 bits en vervolgens (+/- 2010) alles van 32 naar 64 bits over zien gaan. Er wordt wat afgehackt in deze wereld.
Kalief @beerse10 oktober 2022 20:47
Zo moeilijk is het niet hoor: ze stellen geen gratis 64-bits versie ter beschikking omdat dat dat een betaalde 64-bits versie iets minder aantrekkelijker zou maken. Het is geen technische maar een commerciële overweging.

En ik vind dat een kinderachtige beslissing.

En natuurlijk is het een beperking als je de 64-bits versie uit je executable sloopt, want dat is wat hier gedaan is.
jefken153 11 oktober 2022 16:03
Ik gebruik FreeFileSync dat is ook gratis en heel gebruiksvriendelijk. Ik ben daar heel tevreden voor.
Voor de systeembackups gebruik ik AOMEI Backupper 6.1.0 de betalende versie.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq