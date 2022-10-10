2Brightsparks heeft versie 10.2.68.0 van SyncBackFree uitgebracht. Dit programma is de eenvoudigste en daarmee meteen ook de gratis uitvoering van de back-upsoftware die dit bedrijf in de aanbieding heeft. Naast back-ups maken kan SyncBackFree data synchroniseren. Dit kan naar een locatie op dezelfde of een andere schijf, of naar een ander medium, zoals een cd-rw of usb-stick, of naar een ftp-server of ziparchief. Naast deze gratis uitvoering zijn er ook SyncBackSE en SyncBackPro, die voor respectievelijk 44 en 60 euro extra functionaliteit bieden. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden:

New: Reset buttons on Compare Options->Date Time

In the Restore wizard you can double-click on a History row to use that date and time for rollbackFixed (Pro/SE): With Touch, junction points were always ignored Updated: Merged the Compression and Compression->Encryption profile settings pages

If there are no profiles then the New profile button will flash

Compiled using latest release of Delphi

(Pro): New script function SBSystem.ShowMessage

(Pro): Running script section

to show order of calls to script

The Action selection is now a pop-up menu on the Differences window

The New Files and New Folders selection is now a pop-up menu on the File and Folder selection window

(Pro/SE): The FTP keep alive option now works with Chilkat FTP engine, but implemented in a different way

(Pro/SE): Can specify active FTP port range with Chilkat FTP engine

(Pro/SE): Chilkat FTP can now forcibly use LIST instead of MLST

(Pro/SE): Installation not allowed on Windows Server Core installations Fixed: (Pro/SE): With Touch, recursive/repeated junction points were not detected

EWS send mail failed with 32-bit SyncBack

(Pro): TStringlist constructor in scripting, help file also updated

(Pro): Plus character (+) in folder/file name could cause problems with Google Drive

(Pro): Some script functions were returning source file size instead of destination

(Pro): RunRunBeforeBefore, RunRunAfterBefore script functions not called

(Pro): S3 compatibility fix