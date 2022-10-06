Versie 2022.10.0 van Home Assistant Core is uitgebracht. Home Assistant Core is een opensourceplatform voor home-automation gemaakt in Python 3. Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi 3 of een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-computer. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het mqtt-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie over Home Assistant verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons eigen Forum. De volledige releasenotes voor deze uitgave zijn hier te vinden; dit is de aankondiging daaruit:

Happy October! October is always a special month for the project. It is the month everybody starts working on their home automations again, the month that Hacktoberfest brings in lots of new contributions and contributors to the project (welcome!), and also this year: the Month of “What the Heck?!”.

The Month of WTH already looks very promising, and many good and interesting issues, ideas, and suggestions to streamline have been proposed. Keep those topics and votes going. Oh! And Home Assistant Core 2022.10!

Last month’s release was a big one; this month’s release mostly continues to improving on that. I guess it is no surprise that the biggest improvement can be found (once again) in Bluetooth! There is a lot more, though this release is a bit “all over the place”, which is actually kinda nice.