Software-update: Home Assistant Core 2022.10.0

Home Assistant logo (75 pix) Versie 2022.10.0 van Home Assistant Core is uitgebracht. Home Assistant Core is een opensourceplatform voor home-automation gemaakt in Python 3. Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi 3 of een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-computer. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het mqtt-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie over Home Assistant verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons eigen Forum. De volledige releasenotes voor deze uitgave zijn hier te vinden; dit is de aankondiging daaruit:

2022.10: All over the place

Happy October! October is always a special month for the project. It is the month everybody starts working on their home automations again, the month that Hacktoberfest brings in lots of new contributions and contributors to the project (welcome!), and also this year: the Month of “What the Heck?!”.

The Month of WTH already looks very promising, and many good and interesting issues, ideas, and suggestions to streamline have been proposed. Keep those topics and votes going. Oh! And Home Assistant Core 2022.10!

Last month’s release was a big one; this month’s release mostly continues to improving on that. I guess it is no surprise that the biggest improvement can be found (once again) in Bluetooth! There is a lot more, though this release is a bit “all over the place”, which is actually kinda nice.

Home Assistant

Versienummer 2022.10.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Home Assistant
Download https://home-assistant.io/getting-started/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 06-10-2022 06:28
23 • submitter: Frenck

06-10-2022 • 06:28

23

Submitter: Frenck

Bron: Home Assistant

Update-historie

04-06 Home Assistant 2026.6.0 25
07-05 Home Assistant 2026.5.0 51
01-04 Home Assistant 2026.4.0 42
05-03 Home Assistant 2026.3.0 42
04-02 Home Assistant 2026.2.0 47
07-01 Home Assistant 2026.1.0 15
04-12 Home Assistant 2025.12.0 45
06-11 Home Assistant 2025.11.0 46
01-10 Home Assistant 2025.10.0 15
09-'25 Home Assistant 2025.9.0 8
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doc 6 oktober 2022 10:27
Hassbian is al een tijdje EOL, tegenwoordig is het Home Assistant Operating System
bartje @doc6 oktober 2022 10:58
[offtopic]
er staat ook rpi3 terwijl ik dat nu echt af zou raden, als je een beetje stabiel wilt zijn moet je minstens een rpi4 of odriod gebruiken.
marcel19 @bartje6 oktober 2022 11:24
Gezien de prijzen van de Raspberry van tegenwoordig en uberhaupt de levertijd.
Ben ik persoonlijk meer van de Intel Nuc systemen om daar Home Assistant op te draaien.

1. Intel Nuc geeft je veel meer performance. (Zeker als je een grote database hebt of gaat maken.
2. Intel Nuc is tegenwoordig standaard met een SSD. Wat gewoon veel sneller is dan een SD-Kaart.

Met een beetje goed zoeken kun je al gauw iets leuks vinden voor €100-150. Waarmee je veel blijer wordt dan van een Raspberry pi of een Odroid met mindere specs. (Als je ze al kan krijgen)

Ik draai het zelf dan in Proxmox installatie, maar dat komt omdat ik meer dingen draai tegelijk :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door marcel19 op 22 juli 2024 17:45]

dutchnltweaker @marcel196 oktober 2022 11:44
2. Intel Nuc is tegenwoordig standaard met een SSD. Wat gewoon veel sneller is dan een SD-Kaart.
Je kan nadat je een sd hebt gekoppeld alles over zetten naar een SSD. Ik draai mijn Pi4 met home assistent inmiddels op een SSD.
marcel19 @dutchnltweaker6 oktober 2022 11:49
Klopt, maar dan heb je alsnog de rekenkracht niet van een intel NUC. :)
dutchnltweaker @marcel196 oktober 2022 12:02
Klopt, maar dan heb je alsnog de rekenkracht niet van een intel NUC. :)
Waarvoor heb je die nodig als ik vragen mag? :)
marcel19 @dutchnltweaker6 oktober 2022 12:53
Home Assistant bied steeds meer de mogelijkheid om apps te draaien binnen in Home Assistant zelf.
Denk bijvoorbeeld aan Ad-Guard / Unifi Controller / enzovoort.

Daarbij komt, als je Home Assistant hebt draaien binnen een ubuntu server.
Kun je ook op de Ubuntu Server nog apps draaien. Je krijgt dus meer functies voor het zelfde geld met meer performance.

[Reactie gewijzigd door marcel19 op 22 juli 2024 17:45]

idef1x @marcel196 oktober 2022 13:46
Ik draai op een Pi4 (in lxd containers op kodi na):
- kodi
- jellyfin
- wireless access point
- pihole
- calibre
- homeassistant/mqtt
- dokuwiki
- mail-in-a-box
- openvpn server

en mijn load komt amper boven de 1,5 uit (kodi zorgt al voor een load van 1 bij mij), alleen tijdens het backuppen (rsync/restic/rclone combi) schiet ie even omhoog.
Dus idd de vraag waarom zou je meer rekenkracht nodig hebben?
Een Pi4 hoor je niet, is klein, dus zie je niet en vreet amper stroom

[Reactie gewijzigd door idef1x op 22 juli 2024 17:45]

Chrisz @idef1x6 oktober 2022 14:31
Amper boven de 1,5????? Je doet het laten overkomen alsof dat weinig is.

1,5 in Linux is te vergelijken met 150% load in Windows.
idef1x @Chrisz6 oktober 2022 15:33
1,5 load met een 4 core cpu betekend 37.5% belasting ongeveer, dus er kan nog meer bij ;-)
Loekie @Chrisz6 oktober 2022 15:35
Botweg is het load / cores > 1 is bad.
Ofwel met een RPi4 is load boven 4(cores) meer dan 100% load(met dus waits).
1.5 is op zich dus totaal geen issue.
niqck @Chrisz6 oktober 2022 22:38
Nope. Load op Unix systemen is anders. Een load van 1,5 betekent dat er gemiddeld 1,5 processen gedraaid hebben en de load-periode (1m, 5m, 15m). Op een 4 CPU systeem zoals een RPI4 is dat dus een belasting van 37,5%. Load moet je ook correct interpreteren. Op een 4-CPU compute-node is een load van 8 bv. op zich niet zo slecht want dan konden 4 processen draaien en zodra er CPU-tijd vrij was stonden er 4 te wachten om over te nemen. Alle CPU's werden zo ten volle benut.
lenwar
@Chrisz7 oktober 2022 10:00
De 'load' in Linux is 'hoe zwaar één (virtuele) CPU/core/thread is belast'. Elke CPU kan "1 load" aan (even heel kort door de bocht). Als je dus een computer hebt met 32 CPUs en je hebt een load van 28, dan heeft die computer het dus gewoon 'lekker druk' maar is er niks aan de hand.

Sterker nog. Als je continu net boven de 1 zit is dat ook prima. Dan weet je in elk geval zeker dat je geen idle CPU-cycles hebt.

Grappig detail:
Als je bijvoorbeeld verder kijkt naar de iets moderne IBM Power CPUs, die werken zonder (centrale) klok en kunnen ook 'onvolledige cycles' aanvullen met data van de volgende cycle. (ofwel, dan kan een CPU van 3.0GHz 'virtueel draaien' op '3.3GHz als de cycles steeds onvolledig gevuld zijn. (ik bedoel dan dus niet de 'boost-functie' van intel. Dat is echt heel wat anders.
Maar wat je dan op AIX ziet, is dat de load met gemak op 1.3 - 1.5 (per CPU) zit zonder dat je daar last van hebt.
Da_Plague @dutchnltweaker6 oktober 2022 13:27
Buiten Home-assistant kun je andere zaken in een docker draaien zoals bijvoorbeeld het mooie project: zigbee2mqtt

https://www.zigbee2mqtt.io/
RADRIGUZ @marcel196 oktober 2022 15:22
Dit kan overigens ook prima een goedkope laptop zijn. Ik draai dit zelf op een oude Surface Pro uit 2017. Systeem gebruikt 7 a 8 w idle en ik heb genoeg headroom om andere donker containers te draaien.
marcel19 @RADRIGUZ6 oktober 2022 15:25
Maar natuurlijk.

Maar indien iemand niks heeft, is mijn advies een Intel Nuc. :)
Nogmaals, gezien de kosten van een pi of een Odroid op dit moment (Als je eraan kan komen)
Is de intel nuc net zo duur, maar meer kracht.
Yarisken @marcel196 oktober 2022 15:42
Ik volg je helemaal. Verbruik van een nuc is niet veel en je hebt pak meer kracht !
icecreamfarmer @marcel196 oktober 2022 23:24
Of haal een tweedehands thin client voor iets van 5 tientje. Iets zoals een hp t630.
Uberprutser @marcel197 oktober 2022 07:39
Dell Micro zijn ook top bakkies, <10 watt idle en NVMe en SATA ingebouwd (de nieuwere).
wim1928 @marcel197 oktober 2022 17:48
Ik heb een Intel NUC j4125 - 8gb ram en 128 gb SSD draait al een jaar probleemloos koste bij ome Ali 145€ nieuw verbruikt +/- 4 watt

[Reactie gewijzigd door wim1928 op 22 juli 2024 17:45]

S-1-5-7 6 oktober 2022 07:59
Release notes verwijzen nog naar 2022.9, deze link verwijst wel naar 2022.10
C-asper 6 oktober 2022 08:02
De link naar de volledige 2022.10 release notes:
https://www.home-assistan...022/10/05/release-202210/
(de link in het artikel gaat naar de vorige 2022.9 release)
Raven 6 oktober 2022 12:29
"Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten"

.... ben ik de enige die aan Spaceballs moet denken? :P
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DsGZYW_DTEg

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