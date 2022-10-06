Versie 4.12.0 van Matomo is kort geleden uitgekomen. Matomo is een opensourcealternatief voor Google Analytics. Het maakt gebruik van php en een MySQL-database om zijn werk te doen. De functionaliteit kan eenvoudig worden uitgebreid met plug-ins, waarvan er ruim twintig worden meegeleverd. Natuurlijk kun je deze ook uitzetten als bepaalde functionaliteit niet nodig is. Voor meer informatie over Matomo verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

This is a maintenance release improving the stability, reliability and security of Matomo. Important features have been added to ensure Matomo works well with modern browsers, including supporting Client Hints and a new approach to allowing users to opt-out of tracking that doesn’t use iFrames. In Matomo 4.11.0 we introduced a new, more secure approach to adding new users by sending them an email with a link to accept your invite. In Matomo 4.12.0 you can now access the link to accept the invite with “Copy Link” button.

We are grateful for all community members who reported feedback and suggestions, our awesome team of translators for their work, and our Premium features customers and Matomo Cloud hosting customers for their amazing support.

142 tickets have been closed by more than 20 contributors!