Versie 5.5 van de webbrowser Vivaldi is uitgekomen. Vivaldi is een webbrowser die wordt ontwikkeld door voormalige werknemers van Opera. Hij richt zich voornamelijk op powerusers en gebruikers van Opera voor de overstap op Chromium, hoewel ook deze browser daarop is gebaseerd. Vivaldi heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals mousegestures, stapelen van tabbladen, uitgebreide keyboardshortcuts en het maken van aantekeningen op webpagina's. De browser is gratis en wordt voor Windows, Linux, macOS en Android ontwikkeld. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Vivaldi 5.5 brings in a Tasks Panel in the sidebar, easier account set-ups for the built-in Vivaldi Mail and Calendar, and Address Field improvements that enhance speed. Now available on your desktop and notebooks.

Vivaldi 5.5 comes with a handful of improvements across the board, including a new Tasks Panel in the sidebar of the browser, which will help you to keep track of your tasks and schedules more efficiently.

We have been working on improving the overall speed of the browser. So, you’ll find a significant speed boost, especially when working with the Address Field. The new version also adds support to the Snap layouts available in Windows 11.

Our recent additions, the built-in Vivaldi Mail and Vivaldi Calendar are being fine-tuned at every step. As of this release, you can set up accounts much more easily and faster than before. We’ve also tackled the way we handle fake emails and scams, making warnings more visible.