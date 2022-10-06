Software-update: Vivaldi 5.5

Vivaldi logo (75 pix) Versie 5.5 van de webbrowser Vivaldi is uitgekomen. Vivaldi is een webbrowser die wordt ontwikkeld door voormalige werknemers van Opera. Hij richt zich voornamelijk op powerusers en gebruikers van Opera voor de overstap op Chromium, hoewel ook deze browser daarop is gebaseerd. Vivaldi heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals mousegestures, stapelen van tabbladen, uitgebreide keyboardshortcuts en het maken van aantekeningen op webpagina's. De browser is gratis en wordt voor Windows, Linux, macOS en Android ontwikkeld. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Vivaldi speeds up your browsing and organizes your schedules with a Tasks Panel

Vivaldi 5.5 brings in a Tasks Panel in the sidebar, easier account set-ups for the built-in Vivaldi Mail and Calendar, and Address Field improvements that enhance speed. Now available on your desktop and notebooks.

Vivaldi 5.5 comes with a handful of improvements across the board, including a new Tasks Panel in the sidebar of the browser, which will help you to keep track of your tasks and schedules more efficiently.

We have been working on improving the overall speed of the browser. So, you’ll find a significant speed boost, especially when working with the Address Field. The new version also adds support to the Snap layouts available in Windows 11.

Our recent additions, the built-in Vivaldi Mail and Vivaldi Calendar are being fine-tuned at every step. As of this release, you can set up accounts much more easily and faster than before. We’ve also tackled the way we handle fake emails and scams, making warnings more visible.

Versienummer 5.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Vivaldi
Download https://vivaldi.com/download/
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 06-10-2022 06:23
4 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

06-10-2022 • 06:23

4

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Vivaldi

Update-historie

21-05 Vivaldi 8.0 14
02-04 Vivaldi 7.9 10
29-01 Vivaldi 7.8 26
13-11 Vivaldi 7.7 17
18-09 Vivaldi 7.6 8
07-'25 Vivaldi 7.5 9
05-'25 Vivaldi 7.4 5
03-'25 Vivaldi 7.3 34
03-'25 Vivaldi 7.2 41
01-'25 Vivaldi 7.1 2
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zordaz 6 oktober 2022 14:28
Ik heb hier al jaren Vivaldi draaien en ben er erg tevreden over. Wel wordt het bij Vivaldi eens tijd dat er meer aan 'polish' gedaan wordt. Er worden nog altijd nieuwe functies toegevoegd, maar het oplossen van irritante bugs in bijv. notes of het aanpassen van foutgevoelige UI ontwerpen bij het beheren van de opgeslagen sessies en de leeslijst gebeurt maar niet. Met als gevolg dat ik van dat soort functies uiteindelijk geen gebruik maak en dat is jammer omdat het allemaal wel veel potentie heeft.

[Reactie gewijzigd door zordaz op 22 juli 2024 13:58]

Roodey @zordaz6 oktober 2022 20:59
Ik ben ook erg tevreden over Vivaldi. Met name stapelen van tabbladen, aanvullen invoeren van webpagina's en de Android app.
Zelf vind ik wel dat ze een beetje afdwalen. Ja het is fijn om een alles in één applicatie te hebben, maar ze kunnen nooit alles zo goed maken als softwarepartijen die dedicated 1 ding héél goed doen. Ik zit niet te wachten op een calendar in mijn browser, want Outlook op het werk voelt native aan.
akooijman @Roodey9 oktober 2022 08:13
Alles in één is al vaak geprobeerd. Maar de alles in een oplossing om al je toepassingen te integreren staat al op je computer: dat is je operating system.

Die integratie in apps zelf dient maar één doel: vendor lock in, en daar zit echt niemand op te wachten omdat integratie met de rest van de wereld meestal tegengewerkt wordt.
GeroldM 7 oktober 2022 17:24
Vivaldi draait uitstekend op mijn 7 jaar oude Linux laptop met Pentium CPU (2 threads!!), 4 GByte RAM en Intel video. Kan er meer tabs mee openen dan in Firefox, is stabieler en houdt dat ook langer vol.

In Firefox zijn de volgende extensies geinstalleerd: SingleFileZ, uBlock Origin, uMatrix en Privacy Badger.
In Vivaldi is de volgende extensie geinstalleerd: SingleFileZ. De ingebouwde ad-blocker doet zijn werk best goed.

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