Software-update: AIMP 5.10 build 2403 bèta

AIMP logo (75 pix)Versie 5.10 van AIMP is uitgekomen, een bèta release. Deze gratis, lichtgewicht mediaspeler van Russische makelij heeft ondersteuning voor de populairste muziekformaten. Het uiterlijk heeft wat weg van het bekende Winamp en is door middel van skins aan te passen. AIMP heeft een 18-kanaalsequalizer aan boord en ondersteunt plug-ins. Verder kan het programma cd's rippen, muziekbestanden converteren en tags bewerken. Sinds versie 5.03 is er ook een aparte 64bit-versie van de mediaspeler. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New:
  • General: an ability to reset settings to it defaults
  • Sound engine: added support for system decoders (optional)
  • Sound Engine: support for WavPack's correction files (WVC)
  • Sound engine: support for MDZ, ITZ, S3Z and XMZ file formats
  • UI: an ability to pin window position on screen (protection against accidental movement by user)
  • DSP Manager: an ability to enter effects values using keyboard
  • Player: aero peek - added information about previous / next track to navigation buttons hints
  • Player: added recent files list to context menu of app taskbar button
  • Player: hotkey for the "bring main window to top" command has been added
  • Player: hotkeys for the "previous bookmark" / "next bookmark" commands has been added
  • Player: support for batch mode in quick tag editor (optional, should be enabled in app settings)
  • Playlist: added few new randomize modes
  • Playlist: focusing playing track in playlist became optional
  • Playlist: added few new options for import single file from external applications
  • Playlist: recents strings for quick search box
  • Playlist: list of templates for playlist grouping
  • Playlist: support for move files physically via drag-n-drop holding the Shift keystroke
  • Advanced search: added the "send to..." menu item
  • Plugins: SACD - support for DSD in WavPack
Changes:
  • General: the WavPack codec has been updated to v5.5.0
  • General: improve compatibility with Linux (Wine)
  • Playlist: new files now adds to end of playlist during synchronization if it items has been manually reordered
  • Tag Editor: added list of recently used in-place expressions
  • Tag Editor: in-place expressions are now enabled by default
  • Music library: grouping tree presets with auto-generated names now supports for localization
  • Plugins: podcasts - an ability to "create smart-playlist" from grouping tree

Aimp 5.0 screenshot

Versienummer 5.10 build 2403 bèta
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website AIMP
Download https://www.aimp.ru/?do=download&os=windows
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 05-10-2022 16:48
5 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

05-10-2022 • 16:48

5

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: AIMP

Update-historie

09-04 AIMP 5.40 build 2713 1
17-03 AIMP 6.00 build 3050 bèta 1
04-03 AIMP 5.40 build 2708 3
24-12 AIMP 5.40 build 2703 9
14-11 AIMP 5.40 build 2699 1
02-10 AIMP 5.40 build 2695 4
09-'25 AIMP 5.40 build 2693 1
08-'25 AIMP 5.40 build 2689 1
06-'25 AIMP 5.40 build 2682 2
04-'25 AIMP 5.40 build 2675 2
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Qalo 5 oktober 2022 17:27
Jammer dat AIMP geen native Linux variant kent, want ik vind het een heerlijke audiospeler. Niet dat ik onder Linux ontevreden ben over Audacious (die ook zijn werk perfect doet), maar AIMP is gewoon een hele fijne audiospeler zonder al teveel poespas.

Onder Windows is dit - vind ik persoonlijk - de allerbeste audiospeler. Veelzijdig, maar toch eerg makkelijk in het gebruik. En nog belangrijker: het zit totaal niet in de weg.
JJ White @Qalo5 oktober 2022 18:32
De Android versie is ook een aanrader voor wie een audio player wil met heel veel customization.
Qalo @JJ White5 oktober 2022 19:53
Eens! Uiteraard staat 'ie ook geïnstalleerd op mijn lulijzer. Ook op Android niet te verslaan (persoonlijke mening!)
Tourmaline @Qalo5 oktober 2022 19:21
Wat dacht u van Foobar2000?!
Qalo @Tourmaline5 oktober 2022 19:54
Ook zeker geen slechte audiospeler. :)

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