Versie 5.10 van AIMP is uitgekomen, een bèta release. Deze gratis, lichtgewicht mediaspeler van Russische makelij heeft ondersteuning voor de populairste muziekformaten. Het uiterlijk heeft wat weg van het bekende Winamp en is door middel van skins aan te passen. AIMP heeft een 18-kanaalsequalizer aan boord en ondersteunt plug-ins. Verder kan het programma cd's rippen, muziekbestanden converteren en tags bewerken. Sinds versie 5.03 is er ook een aparte 64bit-versie van de mediaspeler. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New: General: an ability to reset settings to it defaults

Sound engine: added support for system decoders (optional)

Sound Engine: support for WavPack's correction files (WVC)

Sound engine: support for MDZ, ITZ, S3Z and XMZ file formats

UI: an ability to pin window position on screen (protection against accidental movement by user)

DSP Manager: an ability to enter effects values using keyboard

Player: aero peek - added information about previous / next track to navigation buttons hints

Player: added recent files list to context menu of app taskbar button

Player: hotkey for the "bring main window to top" command has been added

Player: hotkeys for the "previous bookmark" / "next bookmark" commands has been added

Player: support for batch mode in quick tag editor (optional, should be enabled in app settings)

Playlist: added few new randomize modes

Playlist: focusing playing track in playlist became optional

Playlist: added few new options for import single file from external applications

Playlist: recents strings for quick search box

Playlist: list of templates for playlist grouping

Playlist: support for move files physically via drag-n-drop holding the Shift keystroke

Advanced search: added the "send to..." menu item

Plugins: SACD - support for DSD in WavPack Changes: General: the WavPack codec has been updated to v5.5.0

General: improve compatibility with Linux (Wine)

Playlist: new files now adds to end of playlist during synchronization if it items has been manually reordered

Tag Editor: added list of recently used in-place expressions

Tag Editor: in-place expressions are now enabled by default

Music library: grouping tree presets with auto-generated names now supports for localization

Plugins: podcasts - an ability to "create smart-playlist" from grouping tree