Astonsoft heeft versie 11.1.5 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze personal information manager maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands, te gebruiken. EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan er niet met Outlook of de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New in EssentialPIM 11.1.5 Improved authorization and synchronization with Google services

Fill Color button is back in Notes

Ability to change order of contact fields through the Edit Fields dialog window

Double clicking on a date in Sidebar’s calendar will bring you to that day in Calendar

EPIM will no longer ask for your location if weather service is disabled

Couple of fixes regarding synchronization of tasks with NextCloud

Fixed an issue with EPIM settings not being correctly stored between sessions

Other stability and performance improvements