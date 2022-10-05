Driver-update: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.10.1

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix) AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de RX 400 en hoger. De drivers worden alleen nog voor 10 en hoger aangeboden. Windows 7 en 8 worden nu als legacy aangeduid. Verder zijn er ook geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. In versie 22.10.1 treffen we onder meer ondersteuning voor het spel Overwatch 2 aan en zijn er enkele problemen verholpen:

Highlights
  • Support for:
    • Overwatch 2
Fixed Issues
  • GPU for image processing option may not be available using Adobe Lightroom on Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs.
  • App crash may be experienced in Street Fighter 6 Beta.
Known Issues
  • Radeon Super Resolution may fail to trigger after changing resolution or HDR settings on games such as Nioh 2.
  • Oculus dashboard menu and rendered controllers may appear bouncing/wobbly on Oculus Quest 2 with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6800 XT Graphics.
  • GPU utilization may be stuck at 100% in Radeon performance metrics after closing games on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon 570.
  • While previewing the timeline in VEGAS Pro, some colors may appear inverted.
  • Chromium-based browsers may experience video stuttering on extended monitors with mixed refresh rates using Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs.
  • Users may encounter dropped frames during video playback using hardware acceleration on Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs. [Resolution targeted for 22.10.2]
  • Display may briefly show corruption when switching between video and game windows on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6700 XT. [Resolution targeted for 22.10.2]
  • When Vertical Refresh Sync is set globally to Always Off, system stuttering or driver timeout may occur during video playback using Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs. [Resolution targeted for 22.10.2]
  • Driver timeout may occur using HEVC hardware encoding on Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs. [Resolution targeted for 22.10.2]
Important Notes
  • AMD Software Capture and Stream features and Overlay support for Clone mode and Eyefinity display configurations will be introduced at a later date.
  • OpenGL applications that are 10-bit aware are no longer supported with HDR display capabilities. Enabling 10-Bit Pixel Format in advanced graphics settings is only recommended for use of 10-bit aware OpenGL applications and not required for enabling 10-Bit Color Display Capabilities.

AMD Software

Versienummer 22.10.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website AMD
Download https://www.amd.com/en/support
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 05-10-2022 07:39
17 • submitter: Elzooi

05-10-2022 • 07:39

17

Submitter: Elzooi

Bron: AMD

Update-historie

08-05 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 25.5.1 33
23-04 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 25.4.1 39
24-03 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 25.3.2 21
06-03 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 25.3.1 13
12-02 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 25.2.1 9
24-01 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 25.1.1 22
05-12 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 24.12.1 17
18-10 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 24.10.1 26
02-10 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 24.9.1 13
08-'24 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 24.8.1 60
Meer historie

Lees meer

AMD Software

geen prijs bekend

4.5 van 5 sterren
Overige software

Reacties (17)

-Moderatie-faq
17
17
13
0
0
3
Wijzig sortering
KirovAir 5 oktober 2022 08:00
Ik heb het idee dat die known issues lijst iedere iteratie langer wordt. :P

Ik merkte sinds de laatste update wel wat gedoe met videos afspelen alleen na een reboot lijkt dat opgelost.
vliegendehommel @KirovAir5 oktober 2022 08:14
Dit heb ik ook.
En nu heb ik ook merkbaar issues zoals schermen die op zwart gaan bij videos.
In het begin nergens last van.. toch merk ik steeds meer dat er bugs zijn.
Simkin @vliegendehommel5 oktober 2022 08:41
Dat probleem heb ik als ik een remote sessie met Anydesk open heb staan en veel op Reddit aan het scrollen ben (worden dan continue plaatjes/fimpjes geladen).
GhostShinigami @vliegendehommel5 oktober 2022 08:54
Je zou kunnen proberen om hardware acceleratie uit te zetten in je browser, zodat videos door de cpu worden afgehandeld, een beetje moderne cpu draaid dat ook gewoon prima zonder issues. tot dat het probleem gefixed is, ik heb er meer mensen over gezien, zelf geen last van (wel een amd gpu) misschien is het ook nog browser afhankelijk? Ik gebruik voornamelijk Firefox (op linux) dus dat is waarschijnlijk al geen goede vergelijking.
Toettoetdaan @vliegendehommel5 oktober 2022 09:15
Wellicht heb je dit probleem:
Users may encounter dropped frames during video playback using hardware acceleration on Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs. [Resolution targeted for 22.10.2]
22.10.2 komt nog deze maand.
Toettoetdaan @KirovAir5 oktober 2022 09:24
Ik heb het idee dat die known issues lijst iedere iteratie langer wordt. :P
Een software project heeft altijd een grote lijst met dingen die verbeterd kunnen worden. Dat lijstje wat AMD laat zien is gewoon de lijst met de hoogste prioriteit.

Overigens zijn de issues die er nu staan al best oud en geven ze nu 4 van de 9 issues een ETA aan van wanneer we de fix kunnen verwachten, dit gedrag zien we vaak aan het einde van het jaar en meestal is dat voorbereiding op een grotere feature release van het driver paket. (Kan in dit geval ook de release van RDNA3 zijn)

Dus eigenlijk zou dit juist de tijd van het jaar moeten zijn met de meest stabiele drivers.
DeBers 5 oktober 2022 09:05
Display may briefly show corruption when switching between video and game windows on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6700 XT. [Resolution targeted for 22.10.2]

dus 2 oktober? Dat ga je niet meer redden.
Ik word helemaal gek van dat zwarte scherm.
Lizard @DeBers5 oktober 2022 09:49
Nee, versie 22.10.2, dat dit nu samenvalt is toeval. :)
DarkBlaze @Lizard5 oktober 2022 11:06
Is geen toeval hoor AMD nummert hun drivers op jaar.maand.release dus de 2e release van oktober 2022
Lizard @DarkBlaze5 oktober 2022 11:41
Dat weet ik, maar zoals hierboven genoemd wordt, betekent het niet dat 22.10.2 op 2 oktober uitgebracht wordt.
DeBers @Lizard5 oktober 2022 20:34
aaah ok. thanks. ik dacht dat het een datum was inderdaad :)
Anoniem: 211516 5 oktober 2022 09:13
Net zo kapot als alle drivers na 22.5.1 release notes waren al gelekt en nu op release aangepast, ik heb mijn twijfels nu dat we een goede driver gaan zien nog deze maand.
Dubbeldrank 5 oktober 2022 10:20
Tijdens het installeren van deze drivers gingen mijn schermen op zwart, iets wat vrij normaal is tijdens het installeren van een nieuwe driver. Maar ze kwamen niet meer terug, uiteindelijk de resetknop moeten gebruiken. Dit is voor het eerst dat ik dergelijke problemen ervaar.
m.z
5 oktober 2022 12:21
Oculus dashboard menu and rendered controllers may appear bouncing/wobbly on Oculus Quest 2 with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6800 XT Graphics.
Ik vermoed dat dit echt grotendeels aan Oculus-app zelf ligt, namelijk doet dit zich ook voor bij 2022.5.1, mits je AMD Relive (Instant Replay) aan hebt staan. Ik heb de Quest 2 sinds 2 juli, heb Instant Replay aan gehad en gebruikte 22.5.1 en heb zeker aantal weken zonder problemen gespeeld. Sinds kort (nouja laatste weken) met nieuwe versie van Oculus (schijnbaar sinds v43) neemt de problemen alleen maar toe als je een AMD kaart hebt. (Heb nu nog steeds 22.5.1 en Instant Replay nu uitgezet).

Ik weet niet wat Meta en AMD zijn doen, maar de lijst met VR-problemen neemt alleen toe, zowel Oculus als met SteamVR, waaronder encoder problemen + dat voorheen ik hoge settings kon gebruiken + aantal Mbps ( 150+) zowel via airplay als remote Desktop streamer is dit nu Max 95 moet gezet worden om niet het andere probleem "screen tearing" te krijgen.

In settings guides worden aangepaste (lagere) settings aangeboden, vanwege AMD, waaronder deze: https://www.reddit.com/r/...&utm_content=share_button (CTRL + F en zoek naar AMD)

Ff wat andere voorbeelden:
(Frametime) https://www.reddit.com/r/...&utm_content=share_button
(Screen tearing) https://www.reddit.com/r/...&utm_content=share_button
Chromium-based browsers may experience video stuttering on extended monitors with mixed refresh rates using Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs.
Dit gebeurd ook bij mij, bij afspelen met videos lokaal via standaard Windows video speler. Bij mij liep de hele pc vast en alles verloopt via traag. (Of ik een stresstest aan uitvoeren ben). Dit is als sinds 22.6.1.

Edit: aanvulling + bronnen

[Reactie gewijzigd door m.z op 24 juli 2024 23:01]

sHELL @m.z5 oktober 2022 16:01
Tijdens de release van de RX480 klopte AMD op de borst dat ze VR goed gingen ondersteunen.. maar de afgelopen tijd krijg ik steeds meer de indruk dat AMD het helemaal niet snapt.
Prallax rendering is a regelrechte ramp op AMD kaarten.
Video codex ondersteuning is om te janken.
Om nog maar te zwijgen over de puinhoop drivers die ze na 22.5.1 hebben gereleased... Het is mij wel duidelijk, als je iets met VR wil doen kun je AMD video kaarten beter maar links laten liggen.
m.z
@sHELL6 oktober 2022 07:37
Van wat ik van vele doorgenomen forums heb meegekregen is Nvidia stuk beter, niet zo zeer de drivers, maar vanwege aantal Mbps. Dit zou bij Nvidia 200+ zijn en bij AMD nog geen 90-100+. Diverse melden ook dat aantal Mbps is gecapped: https://community.amd.com...and-vr/m-p/526584#M156416

Dat is nog niet alleen, het is ook vooral de encoder die stuk sneller is (Frametime) bij Nvidia. (Wat mogelijk ook met sneller busbreette te maken heeft).

Helaas veel melden soortgelijke problemen, hebben andere oplossingen, die vaak voor andere niet hoeft te werken. Tegelijk gebeuren er dingen "onder water" waar je geen idee hebt waarom eerder wel heeft gewerkt en nu problemen levert. (Zoals ik aangaf dat maanden geleden gewoon werkte). Veel hebben Nvidia, maar niet dat altijd de oplossing is, kan ik wel begrijpen (al wordt ook soms makkelijk op forums geroeptoetered) dat mensen aanraden om direct een Nvidia te kopen of om te ruilen voor een Nvidia kaart, bij gebruik vr/encoder.

Enja, dan heb ik nog niet over de puinhoop drivers gehad, hehe
cazzie 5 oktober 2022 09:06
Releasestatus: Final ... terwijl deze drivers als beta door het leven gaan.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq