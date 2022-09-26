Software-update: GnuCash 4.12

GnuCash logo (75 pix) Versie 4.12 van GnuCash is uitgekomen. GnuCash is een crossplatform en opensource boekhoudprogramma voor particulieren en kleine bedrijven. Het maakt gebruik van het dubbelboekhoudsysteem en is in staat om eenvoudig bijvoorbeeld bankrekeningen, beleggingen, inkomsten en uitgaven, budgetten, hypotheken en leningen bij te houden en kan natuurlijk rapportages en grafieken maken. De release notes voor deze uitgave maken melding van de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen:

Between 4.11 and 4.12, the following bugfixes were accomplished:
  • Bug 794584 - Register not updated when scheduled transactions created
  • Bug 798262 - Scheduled transactions with blank amounts do not get created.
  • Bug 798385 - Description to often only "Landesbank Hessen-Thuringen Girozentrale"
    Prepend the Ulitimate Creditor or Ultimate Debtor to the transaction description.
  • Bug 798565 - Import map editor: deletion of a map does not mark gnucash document as dirty
  • Bug 798573 - Tab Width Behaviour
    Formerly when the notebook tabs on the left or right, the space used fluctuated depending on tab label width. This change sets the label width to the preference setting when the tabs are on the left or right but when top or bottom the width is set to the number of characters when shorter than the preference setting so they take up less room.
  • Bug 798578 - MT940 imports broken - all transactions have date of first transaction
  • Bug 798585 - segfault running sample script
    simple_business_create.py.
  • Bug 798588 - sx scrubbing was using incorrect free function
  • Bug 798590 - Transaction report: wrong type argument in position 1
  • Bug 798598 - Selecting a line in a Vendor Credit Note changes display of Subtotal cell to 0.00
  • Bug 798611 - Date changing when changing timezone by one hour
    When getting a date from the date editor anywhere in the program set the time to neutral time instead of the beginning of the day unless get_date_internal is called with GNC_DATE_EDIT_SHOW_TIME in which case the user-provided time is used.
  • Bug 798616 - Can't register amount greater than 9,000,000,000
    Because when loading the value the split in the xml backend doesn't yet have a parent so the code tried to convert to GNC_COMMODITY_MAX_FRACTION and if the numerator was larger than 10^10 that would overflow. To fix it this changes the "don't know" response in get_currency_denom and get_commodity_denom to GNC_DENOM_AUTO which will normally leave the denominator alone.
The following fixes and improvements were not associated with bug reports:
  • It is now possible to edit the description, notes, and memo fields of new transactions in the import matcher and to do so for multiple transactions. The option is accessed via a context menu on selected import lines.
  • Show GnuCash's installation and configuration configuration paths in the About dialog. List the same from the command line with a --paths option.
  • Add account hierarchy templates for locale es_AR
  • Continued work on the Stock Transaction Assistant. If you want to try out this new way of recording your investment transactions start GnuCash with the --extra option. The stock assistant is available on the toolbar and from the Actions menu when a register for a STOCK or FUND account is focused.
  • Replace the very obsolete ghelp: URI scheme with help: and install the documentation according to the XDG documentation spec on non-Mac Linux systems. This ensures that the Help menu documentation items work with Gnome 42 and later.
  • Conforming to the XDG documentation spec, rename the root page of the Help manual to index from help. This has the happy side effect of removing some special-case code from the macOS documentation links.
  • Standardize the top-level Equity and Assets account names in the French templates to "Capitaux propres" and "Actif" respectively.
  • [gnc-ab-utils] concise string accumulator
  • [gnc-glib-utils] gnc_g_list_stringjoin skips NULL data
  • [ifrs-cost-basis] identify sale/purchase according to truth table instead of via flawed heuristics
  • [ifrs-cost-basis] add options used as a report footer
  • [lot-viewer] Show Open & Close dates only when they have a value.
  • Fix use-after-free crash in gnc_set_busy_cursor.
  • Create Swiss SMB account chart acctchrt_pme-19.gnucash-xea.
  • [date-utilities] avoid report crash if start > end date
  • [html-chart] add percent formatter for numbers for older javascript.
  • [trial-balance] set default price-source to average-cost to minimise complaints (see Bug 798550)
  • Use macos-latest github runner for mac tests.
  • [dialog-price] Price Database: Insert help buttons
  • Disable transaction type (i.e. Bill or Invoice) in Invoice/Bill Registers, determining the type by inspecting the money flow.
  • Fix python tests dependencies so that ninja check works from a clean build directory with Python enabled.
  • Review of account templates C—missing placeholders, redundancies
  • Fixed a variety of memory leak, poor list handling, and dangling reference errors.
New API:
  • gnc_tm_get_today_neutral to complement gnc_tm_get_today_begin and gnc_tm_get_today_end.
  • gnc_get_dialog_widget_from_id
  • gnc_list_all_paths

GnuCash

Versienummer 4.12
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website GnuCash
Download https://www.gnucash.org/download.phtml
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

26-09-2022
submitter: 1DMKIIN

26-09-2022 • 21:24

26

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: GnuCash

GnuCash

Jack Flushell 26 september 2022 21:58
Elke keer als ik deze voorbij zie komen heb ik zin om het te gaan gebruiken per 1 januari. Maar het komt er nooit van. Zijn er Tweakers die dit gebruiken en wat zijn de ervaringen beknopt? Is de leercurve stijl?

Cyb @Jack Flushell26 september 2022 22:16
Het is een dubbel boekhoudsysteem. D.w.z. dat je van elke transactie, niet alleen de bron (boekhoudkundige rekening) moet opgeven, maar ook de 1 of meerdere bestemmingen (boekhoudkundige rekeningen). Het voordeel is dat je beter kunt nagaan om de boekhouding gebalanceerd is, of er fouten zijn gemaakt bij de invoer van transacties.

Om dat te begrijpen heb je wel een beetje basiskennis nodig, wat in de handleiding van Gnucash wordt uitgelegd.
Gnucash kan je gebruiken om een goede en stricte boekhouding op te zetten. Als je eenvoudig wilt budgetteren als particulier en uit wilt gaan van schattingen, dan is dat naar mijn idee overkill, en heb je gemakkelijkere programma's.
jeroen7s @Cyb27 september 2022 14:28
Als je eenvoudig wilt budgetteren als particulier en uit wilt gaan van schattingen, dan is dat naar mijn idee overkill, en heb je gemakkelijkere programma's.
naar zoiets simpels, dat open source is, zoek ik nog :D
SMGGM @Jack Flushell27 september 2022 07:33
Als het als particulier is en je wil gewoon wat budgetten bijhouden, begin met iets klein laagdrempelig. Start gewoon in Excel ofzo en zet pivot op.
Het risico met die complexe systemen is dat de leercurve zo hoog is dat de meeste ermee stoppen nog voor ze er eigenlijk mee gestart zijn.

Ik heb een Excel template, Stuur PM als je die wenst.
akooijman @SMGGM28 september 2022 11:14
Voor echt eenvoudige kasboek-achtige boekhoudingen voldoet een excel sheet, maar ik heb ervaren dat als het ook maar ietsje ingewikkelder wordt de hulp van een handige buurjongen vaker nodig is dan je lief is.
Draaitabellen vol kruisverwijzingen en allerlei handige lookups maken van je overzichtelijke boekhouding al snel een bord spaghetti met gesmolten kaas.
tuonier @Jack Flushell26 september 2022 22:34
Ik gebruik dit programma dagelijks.
Zzp klusbedrijf.
De leercurve valt mee. Maar het is opensource en gratis dus verwacht geen blitse UI en behoorlijk wat bugs. Ook zijn de vertalingen naar NL niet geweldig.
Maar zoals ik zei ik gebruik het al jaren dagelijks zonder al te grote problemen. Dus ga ervoor!
bzzzt @tuonier27 september 2022 08:15
Bij bugs in een financieel pakket krijg ik toch wel even last van opstaande nekharen... hoe betrouwbaar is het programma in jouw beleving?
twiet @tuonier27 september 2022 09:30
Hier hetzelfde. Zzp IT bedrijf als 'uit de hand gelopen hobby'. Als je een boekhouding voor een klein bedrijfje wilt opzetten, kijk dan eens naar deze websites voor een introductie:Mijn ervaring: voor iemand zonder financiële achtergrond is het wel even doorhebben, maar als je ervaring hebt met dubbel boekhouden zal het niet zo spannend zijn.

En zoals tuonier al zegt: er zitten rarigheden in, maar ook ik gebruik het een paar jaar zonder grote problemen. Al je data zit in één bestand, dus een backup is zo gemaakt. Als je iets verknoeit pak je het backupbestand en kun je weer door.
madcon @Jack Flushell26 september 2022 22:12
Ik heb dit programma een aantal jaren geleden geprobeerd, maar het viel mij tegen t.o.v. de boekhoudpakketten die ik gewend ben (heb ervaring met o.a. Exact, Accountview, Twinfield, Snelstart).

Het was toen heel erg gericht op engelstalige gebruikers waardoor het wat investering kostte om om te zetten naar een Nederlandse administratie (denk aan grootboekrekeningen en dagboeken hernoemen, omzetbelasting goed inregelen). Wellicht is er inmiddels een Nederlandse template beschikbaar.

De wijze van dagboekinvoer voelde voor mij ook te omslachtig/contra intuïtief. Uiteindelijk verder gegaan met een basisuitvoering van Snelstart. Voor mij woog het gratis programma niet op tegen het gemak wat andere (betaalde) paketten hebben die zijn ingericht voor de Nederlandse markt.
vespino @Jack Flushell26 september 2022 22:43
Mijn vrouw zit ruim 20 jaar in de accountancy en kon er weinig mee. Zijn uiteindelijk dan ook van Accountview overgestapt naar DigiBTW waar we nu zo’n 2 jaar mee werken.
PatMan @Jack Flushell26 september 2022 22:46
Ik gebruik het ook dagelijks als ZZP-er. Inderdaad niet het meest sexy boekhoudprogramma (zijn die er überhaupt ;) ) en zonder kennis van dubbel boekhouden heeft het me behoorlijk wat tijd gekost om eigen te maken, maar nu werkt het prima.

Fijn dat in deze versie een bug met importeren is opgelost, alle mutaties kregen als boekdatum de huidige datum.
keigezellig123 @Jack Flushell27 september 2022 11:46
Ik gebruik het nu voor het bijhouden van de boekhouding van de vereniging waar ik lid van ben en heb het ook een tijdje gebruikt voor privé.
Het heeft wel een leercurve, ook omdat je wat boekhoudprincipes moet kennen en omdat je er best veel mee kunt.
Wat me wel opvalt is dat het veel op het Amerikaanse systeem gebaseerd is, heb nog steeds niet echt door hoe je creditcard betalingen goed kunt registreren.

d.riedijk @keigezellig12327 september 2022 12:52
  • Creditcard als passiva post toevoegen.
  • Betaling van activa naar CC post.
  • Betalingen met creditcard als transactie van CC post naar je gewone posten.
Ik heb het op deze manier ingeregeld en op deze manier is het geheel kloppend.
Ik baal voornamelijk van de grote diversiteit in export functies van banken & CC maatschappijen. Gelukkig kan ik de export van diverse rekeningen van rabobank met een tooltje naar een quicken formaat omzetten wat eenvoudig en grotendeels automatisch importeert.
keigezellig123 @d.riedijk27 september 2022 15:04
Thanks!
Ik heb zelf ooit een tooltje in Python gemaakt om de CSV export van mijn bankrekeningen om te zetten in een GNUCash import file die alle mutaties keurig in de juiste posten zet.
d.riedijk @keigezellig12327 september 2022 19:40
Niet toevallig online beschikbaar? :)
En dan met name om de export van creditcards om te zetten naar iets wat minder handwerk in GNUCash vereist.
xbeam @Jack Flushell26 september 2022 22:13
Hier precies het zelfde
EmbarrassedBit 26 september 2022 22:25
Als dubbel boekhouden te moeilijk is en je wil gewoon je persoonlijke financiën bijhouden, overweeg dan zeker eens Homebank. Open source en beschikbaar voor Windows (binaries), macOS (Homebrew) en Linux (repos, ppa, slackbuilds, aur,...). Enige wat ie niet doet is overboekingen tussen accounts in verschillende munteenheden, daar moet je een workaround voor gebruiken.
Master FX 26 september 2022 22:29
Gebruik het nu sinds 1-1 dit jaar. Voor het alledaagse geldverkeer: salaris en alle uitgaven en de beleggingen. Maar hopelijk ook straks voor de hypotheek. Daar moet ik me middels de documentatie nog even in verdiepen.

divvid 27 september 2022 00:00
het kostte even, maar als bewindvoerder voor familie leden is het heel makkelijk om de (random) categorieën die de kantonrechter wil zien bij de begroting, te beheren. je leest begin januari de hele uitdraai van de bank in en daarna vul je de tegenrekeningen in waarvan jij denkt dat de uitgaven toe behoord. (ooit een hele discussie gehad of steunkousen nu onder kleding of medische hulpmiddelen vallen, zo futiel)
renrom 27 september 2022 08:37
Aantal jaar gebruikt en het doet zeker wat het doen moet. Het ziet er wel een beetje oubollig uit :)

Sinds een jaartje overgestapt naar manager.io Dat is toch wel een verademing, ziet er een stuk moderner uit en heeft ook 'Nederlandse' ondersteuning wat betreft het ophoesten van de BTW aangifte e.d.
eternia16 @renrom27 september 2022 08:54
In GNU/cash kan je ook eenvoudig btw tarieven verwerken. Ik gebruik het namelijk voor mijn ZZP avonturen.
renrom @eternia1627 september 2022 09:23
Klopt hoor, zo had ik het ook ingericht en het dubbel boekhouden werkt prima. Alleen manager.io ziet er een stuk beter uit. (vind ik ;-) )
Maurits28 27 september 2022 10:19
Ik gebruik het nu zo'n twee jaar voor mijn persoonlijke financiën. Ik importeer credit card statements, bank overschrijvingen etc. Ik vind het overzicht wat ik ermee krijg erg goed, en een stuk gemakkelijker dan een Excel file waarbij je telkens formules aan moet passen, data verversen, nieuwe jaren toevoegen, etc.
Ik gebruik het in het Engels, dus heb geen ervaring met de Nederlandse vertalingen.
Ik gebruik wat simpele rapporteren zoals verlies / winst (overzicht tussen je inkomsten en je uitgaven) en balans ('hoeveel waarde hebben mijn totale bezittingen - mijn schulden')? Als je eenmaal het rapport aangepast hebt aan je persoonlijke wensen, kan je deze instellingen opslaan en is het gemakkelijk iedere keer op te roepen.

Een goede start is het blog van Geldnerd voor gebruik GnuCash voor je persoonlijke financien:

https://www.geldnerd.nl/nieuw-start-hier/#werken-met-gnucash

Aan het begin heb ik er even wat tijd in moeten steken, maar nu is het programma dan ook geheel naar mijn wens. Al met al ben ik erg blij met het pakket en zal het zeker de komende jaren gebruiken.
josipbroz 27 september 2022 00:19
invoiceninja v5 selfhosted zou ik proberen op een docker.
mariadb ernaast (kan je ook backupen/snapshotten) en prima moderne interface, en de vertaling klopt volgens mij redelijk(niet alles was nog vertaald).
Selfhosted op docker is gratis.
Je hoeft geen docker meester te zijn een oud pctje of een nas met docker host ergens met 4 gb ram is al genoeg.
Geen idee of dit een complete boekhoud oplossing is als GNU cash.
Vrouw is en zzper en dit is prima voor haar administratie.
PatMan @josipbroz27 september 2022 09:24
Ik gebruik beiden maar Invoice Ninja is puur voor de facturatie en niet bedoeld als dubbel boekhoudsysteem. Ik ben nog wat aan het worstelen over de juiste workflow, nu verricht ik nog dubbel werk door facturen in beide programma's aan te maken.
keppo 28 september 2022 10:05
Ik gebruik zelf banktrans.nl dat is gratis en stuk eenvoudiger dan gnucash.

Dacht dat er ook een tweaker is die een soort gnucash ontwikkeld heeft. Zag er ook netjes uit

