MikroTik heeft versie 7.5 van RouterOS uitgebracht. RouterOS is een besturingssysteem dat zich richt op het uitvoeren van routertaken. Denk daarbij natuurlijk aan het routeren van netwerkverkeer, maar ook aan bandbreedtemanagement, een firewall, het aansturen van draadloze accesspoints, een hotspotgateway en een vpn-server. Het kan zowel op de hardware van MikroTik als op x86- of virtuele machines zijn werk doen. Voor het gebruik is een licentie nodig, die bij de aankoop van MikroTik-hardware is inbegrepen. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

What's new in 7.5: bgp - fixed remote refuse capability options, max prefix limit errors and administrative stop

bgp - improved stability when "default-originate" is configured

bridge - fixed "new-priority" value validation for NAT rules

capsman - added randomized range option for "reselect-interval" parameter (CLI only)

certificate - fixed handling of empty AKID by SCEP client

console - fixed automatic command completion with keypress

container - added support for running Docker (TM) containers on ARM, ARM64 and x86 (containers created before v7.4 must be recreated)

defconf - fixed loading of default configuration on RB4011 with WifiWave2 package enabled

dhcpv4-server - fixed removal of dynamic leases when server is removed

dhcpv6-client - moved invalid lifetime logging message from "debug" to "error" topic

dhcpv6-client - use /128 prefix for IA_NA addresses

dhcpv6-relay - fixed relay forwarding (introduced in v7.1.5)

dhcpv6-server - improved stability when acquiring binding

dns - added "address-list" parameter for static DNS entries (CLI only)

dns - added "match-subdomain" option for static entries (CLI only)

firewall - added support for RTSP helper

health - fixed "temperature" and "power-consumption" readings on RB1100x4

health - improved voltage reading on CRS112-8P-4S

health - renamed "cpu-temperature" to "switch-temperature" on CRS312-4C+8XG, CRS326-24S+2Q+, CRS354-48P-4S+2Q+, CRS354-48G-4S+2Q+, CRS504-4XQ-IN, CRS518-16XS-2XQ

hostpot - fixed Walled Garden functionality for HTTPS sites

hotspot - automatically reject all HTTPS requests passing through HotSpot server for unauthorized users

hotspot - improved stability when receiving bogus packets

hotspot - limit maximum allowed connections based on free RAM resources

hotspot - removed "https-redirect" option

ike2 - allow sending certificate chain as initiator

interface - fixed default interface naming on RB1100x2

l3hw - fixed HW offloaded NAT

leds - fixed default LED configuration for RBwsAP-5Hac2nD

leds - fixed wireless LED functionality on LHGG

lora - do not ignore negative sign for spoofed GPS coordinates

lte - added at-chat and NMEA port support for Simcom modems, USB composition (device id - 0x9003)

lte - added at-chat support for Simcom modems, USB composition (device id - 0x9005)

lte - added "SIM not inserted" and "SIM failure" messages to "status" and "monitor" commands for AT modems

lte - changed cell ID info display to short format for 3G connections

lte - disallow empty APN name only for default entry

lte - fixed AT channel for Sierra Wireless modems with device ID 0x9091

lte - fixed LTE interface presence for Telit LN940

lte - fixed UDP performance on MMIPS devices

lte - improved antenna scan for Chateau devices with switchable antennas

lte - improved configuration export when multiple LTE interfaces are present

lte - modem dialer, do not reset dialing sequence if modem reply with error to user set init-string

netinstall - fixed Netinstall procedure for ARM devices

netwatch - automatically start migrated probes from previous RouterOS versions

netwatch - changed ICMP default packet loss fail threshold to 85%

ntp - fixed NTP server when "use-local-clock" is used

ospf - fixed handling of external forwarding address

ospf - improved stability when interface is being disabled during database exchange

ovpn - fixed encryption key renewal process which caused periodic session disconnects

ovpn - improved system stability when hardware acceleration is used on ARM64 devices

ovpn - moved disconnected user logging message from "debug" to "info" topic

ping - improved service stability

port - added support for D-Link DWM-222 in serial/PPP mode (device id - 0xac01/0x7e3d)

port - added support for Huawei/ZTE K5006z in serial/PPP mode (device id - 0x1017/0x1018)

ppp - improved service stability under high load

ppp - use /32 as default netmask if not specified for "routes" parameter

ptp - improved system stability on CRS devices

quickset - removed PPTP and SSTP server addition for "VPN" checkbox

rb5009 - fixed ether1 status reporting after system reboot

route-filter - fixed "delete bgp-communities" command

routerboard - added "reset-button" script feature for TILE devices

sfp - fixed "eeprom" reading on single SFP port ARM devices

sfp - fixed QSFP+ and QSFP28 interface disable when using breakout cable

sfp - fixed unresponsive "sfp1" interface after disabling "ether1" on NetMetal devices

sfp - improved combo SFP ports initialization handling on CRS312-4C+8XG, CRS328-4C-20S-4S+

sfp - improved stability when using 2.5G optical modules in CCR2116, CCR2216 and CRS518

snmp - fixed usage of VRF after system startup

socks - fixed "dst-port" usage when checking access list

ssh - added AES support for PEM decryption

ssh - fixed importing of public keys

ssh - fixed minor typo issue when importing public key

sstp - fixed client stuck in "nonce matching" state

switch - fixed ACL rules for 98DXxxxx switches with more than 28 ports (introduced in v7.3)

switch - removed limit for number of hardware-offloaded bonding interfaces

swos - enabled SwitchOS support for CRS310-1G-5S-4S+

swos - fixed SwOS upgrade procedure on CRS305-1G-4S+

traceroute - added "do-not-fragment" parameter support (CLI only)

traceroute - increased packet size limit to 65535

vrrp - added "sync-connection-tracking" compatibility with preemption-mode

vrrp - fixed high CPU usage when "sync-connection-tracking=yes" and the backup router goes offline

vrrp - fixed HW offloaded bridge MAC address learning when changing from VRRP master to backup

vrrp - fixed initial connection tracking synchronization, a backup router now always receives all existing connections

vrrp - improved connection tracking synchronization protocol (CTSYNC), the new protocol is incompatible with previous RouterOS versions with "sync-connection-tracking=yes"

webfig - allow to specify NTP server as domain name

webfig - fixed displaying of grahs in status pages

webfig - fixed floating point field's negative value in -0.*** format

wifiwave2 - added "sae-pwe" parameter with hash-to-element mechanism for SAE PWE derivation

wifiwave2 - added support for 802.11k

wifiwave2 - disable wireless interface after wireless configuration reset

wifiwave2 - fixed displaying of AKM in scan results

wifiwave2 - fixed duplicated AKM in RSN message

wifiwave2 - fixed group key update for client devices which connect via fast BSS transition

wifiwave2 - fixed incorrect AKM usage for FT-WPA3-EAP-192

wifiwave2 - fixed reassociation response sending for fast transition over DS

wifiwave2 - fixed setting of "ft-nas-identifier" parameter

wifiwave2 - fixed usage of Canada country setting on US locked devices

wifiwave2 - improved default channel width selection for interfaces in station mode

winbox - do not show previously attached LTE interfaces while establishing LTE connection

winbox - enabled all filters by default under "Tools/Torch" menu

winbox - fixed "Enable", "Disable" and "Comment" functions for L2TP-ether type interfaces

winbox - fixed "Next Run" parameter displaying under "System/Scheduler" menu

winbox - fixed "Type" and "Value" field displaying under "System/Health" sub-menu's

winbox - show warning messages for BGP connection entries

wireless - fixed interface initialization on x86 devices

x86 - allow downgrading to RouterOS v6 only if it was previously installed

x86 - fixed advertising of 2500M and 5000M link speeds on ixgbe driver