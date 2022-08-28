Software-update: CudaText 1.169.2

CudaText logo (79 pix)Versie 1.169.2 van CudaText is uitgekomen. Deze opensource en crossplatform teksteditor is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, BSD en Solaris. Het heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden die met name voor softwareontwikkelaars interessant zijn. Het is ontwikkeld in Object Pascal, start snel en door middel van Python-add-ons kan de functionaliteit verder worden uitgebreid. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en regelmatig verschijnen er nieuwe versies. De changelog sinds versie 1.168.0 ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 1.169.2

Added:
  • auto-completion in plugins: avoid listbox hiding/showing, when user presses Left/Right key in auto-completion
  • API allows LSP Client to show tooltips for gutter-icons when option "lint_type" is set to "d"
Changed:
  • Emmet now doesn't auto-pair 'unknown' tags

Changes in version 1.169.0

Added:
  • handle the situation 'file was deleted outside' more detailed: show additional non-modal confirmation to close the tab
  • tree-helper for reStructuredText: calculate header levels more properly
  • in Python, final 'comments' must be excluded from final fold range
Changed:
  • changed the background-color of 'notification panels' inside the editor
  • macOS: adapt default hotkeys for macOS, for commands: "go to text begin/end", "caret to line begin/end", "go to word previous/next"
Fixed:
  • file with UTF-32 BE signature was detected as 'maybe not text'
  • regression in 1.165.x: opening of file without final line-break was adding final line-break anyway
  • couple of glithes on macOS
  • Emmet must not auto-complete 'ok:' for example
  • "Go to bookmark" did not focus target group
  • in maximized window, clicking on the vert-scrollbar right-most pixel did not work
  • with "scrollbar_themed":false, caret can move half below the bottom border

Changes in version 1.168.5

Added:
  • command "Undo" handles also color-attribs, which are added e.g. by 'Color Text' plugin
  • commands "delete to_document_begin/ to_document_end/ word_left/ word_right/ word_at_caret" and APIs delete/replace, they now delete affected color-attribs
Fixed:
  • macOS: bug in blinking of caret
  • macOS: crash "list index error"
  • regression, broken option "mouse_rt_click_moves_caret"
  • lexer Batch: ^-char before line-break must continue the string literal

CudaText

Versienummer 1.169.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website CudaText
Download https://www.fosshub.com/CudaText.html
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 28-08-2022 20:32 3

28-08-2022 • 20:32

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Bron: CudaText

Update-historie

15-07 CudaText 1.235.0 1
05-04 CudaText 1.234.0 1
04-03 CudaText 1.233.0 0
31-01 CudaText 1.232.0 0
16-12 CudaText 1.231.0 1
13-11 CudaText 1.230.0 2
10-'25 CudaText 1.229.0 0
09-'25 CudaText 1.228.0 0
09-'25 CudaText 1.227.0 0
07-'25 CudaText 1.226.0 0
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Rolograaf 29 augustus 2022 15:11
teksteditor voor lekker snel en anders Code
novasurp 29 augustus 2022 21:08
Er staat hier dat de licentie GPL is, maar het is werkelijk MPL.
Prince 30 augustus 2022 11:12
@Drobanir nuvasurp heeft gelijk; de Licentitype moet anders zijn: https://github.com/Alexey-T/CudaText/blob/master/LICENSE

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