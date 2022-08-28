Versie 1.169.2 van CudaText is uitgekomen. Deze opensource en crossplatform teksteditor is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, BSD en Solaris. Het heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden die met name voor softwareontwikkelaars interessant zijn. Het is ontwikkeld in Object Pascal, start snel en door middel van Python-add-ons kan de functionaliteit verder worden uitgebreid. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en regelmatig verschijnen er nieuwe versies. De changelog sinds versie 1.168.0 ziet er als volgt uit:
Changes in version 1.169.2Added:
Changed:
- auto-completion in plugins: avoid listbox hiding/showing, when user presses Left/Right key in auto-completion
- API allows LSP Client to show tooltips for gutter-icons when option "lint_type" is set to "d"
- Emmet now doesn't auto-pair 'unknown' tags
Changes in version 1.169.0Added:
Changed:
- handle the situation 'file was deleted outside' more detailed: show additional non-modal confirmation to close the tab
- tree-helper for reStructuredText: calculate header levels more properly
- in Python, final 'comments' must be excluded from final fold range
Fixed:
- changed the background-color of 'notification panels' inside the editor
- macOS: adapt default hotkeys for macOS, for commands: "go to text begin/end", "caret to line begin/end", "go to word previous/next"
- file with UTF-32 BE signature was detected as 'maybe not text'
- regression in 1.165.x: opening of file without final line-break was adding final line-break anyway
- couple of glithes on macOS
- Emmet must not auto-complete 'ok:' for example
- "Go to bookmark" did not focus target group
- in maximized window, clicking on the vert-scrollbar right-most pixel did not work
- with "scrollbar_themed":false, caret can move half below the bottom border
Changes in version 1.168.5Added:
Fixed:
- command "Undo" handles also color-attribs, which are added e.g. by 'Color Text' plugin
- commands "delete to_document_begin/ to_document_end/ word_left/ word_right/ word_at_caret" and APIs delete/replace, they now delete affected color-attribs
- macOS: bug in blinking of caret
- macOS: crash "list index error"
- regression, broken option "mouse_rt_click_moves_caret"
- lexer Batch: ^-char before line-break must continue the string literal