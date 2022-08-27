Software-update: SciTE 5.3.0

SciTE logo (75 pix) Versie 5.3.0 van SciTE is uitgekomen. Scintilla Text Editor is een opensource- en cross-platform teksteditor. Het maakt gebruik van de opensource-Scintilla Text Editor-bibliotheek, die van dezelfde makers is. Deze bibliotheek wordt ook door andere programma's gebruikt, waaronder Notepad++. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux, en in Apples appstore kan een commerciële versie voor macOS worden gevonden. Daarnaast is er een standalone-executable die handig op een USB-stick meegenomen kan worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Release 5.3.0
  • Added change history which can display document changes (modified, saved, ...) in the margin or in the text.
  • Add SC_MARK_BAR marker and INDIC_POINT_TOP indicator. SC_MARK_BAR is an outlined and filled rectangle that takes the full height of the line and 1/3 of the margin width. To give a connected appearance, it displays even on wrapped lines and draws end caps on the first and last line. INDIC_POINT_TOP is the same as INDIC_POINT but draws at the top of the line instead of the bottom. INDIC_POINT and INDIC_POINTCHARACTER were tweaked to be 1 pixel taller and 2 pixels wider in two-phase draw mode to be clearer. The translucency of INDIC_COMPOSITIONTHICK can be changed with SCI_INDICSETOUTLINEALPHA.
  • Improve drawing of rounded rectangles on Direct2D.
  • Line state optimized to avoid excess allocations by always allocating for every line. This makes SCI_GETMAXLINESTATE less useful although it can still distinguish cases where line state was never set for any lines. Feature #1441.
  • Add SC_FOLDACTION_CONTRACT_EVERY_LEVEL option to contract every level for SCI_FOLDALL. Bug #2340.
  • Enable multiline regex for gcc and clang when REGEX_MULTILINE defined. This requires gcc 11.3 or clang 14. Bug #2338.
  • Stop including STYLE_CALLTIP when calculating line height. Allows a large font to be used for calltips without affecting text display. Bug #2341.
  • Fix incorrect display of selection when printing in some modes. Bug #2335.
  • Fix crash on Qt when showing autocompletion and the caret isn't on a screen. Move autocompletion onto screen when above it.

SciTE screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 5.3.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website SciTE
Download https://www.scintilla.org/SciTEDownload.html
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 27-08-2022 20:58 0

27-08-2022 • 20:58

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Bron: SciTE

Update-historie

28-03 SciTE 5.6.1 0
26-02 SciTE 5.6.0 0
11-'25 SciTE 5.5.8 0
06-'25 SciTE 5.5.7 0
04-'25 SciTE 5.5.6 0
02-'25 SciTE 5.5.5 0
12-'24 SciTE 5.5.4 1
10-'24 SciTE 5.5.3 0
08-'24 SciTE 5.5.2 0
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