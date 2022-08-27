Versie 5.3.0 van SciTE is uitgekomen. Scintilla Text Editor is een opensource- en cross-platform teksteditor. Het maakt gebruik van de opensource-Scintilla Text Editor-bibliotheek, die van dezelfde makers is. Deze bibliotheek wordt ook door andere programma's gebruikt, waaronder Notepad++. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux, en in Apples appstore kan een commerciële versie voor macOS worden gevonden. Daarnaast is er een standalone-executable die handig op een USB-stick meegenomen kan worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Release 5.3.0 Added change history which can display document changes (modified, saved, ...) in the margin or in the text.

Add SC_MARK_BAR marker and INDIC_POINT_TOP indicator. SC_MARK_BAR is an outlined and filled rectangle that takes the full height of the line and 1/3 of the margin width. To give a connected appearance, it displays even on wrapped lines and draws end caps on the first and last line. INDIC_POINT_TOP is the same as INDIC_POINT but draws at the top of the line instead of the bottom. INDIC_POINT and INDIC_POINTCHARACTER were tweaked to be 1 pixel taller and 2 pixels wider in two-phase draw mode to be clearer. The translucency of INDIC_COMPOSITIONTHICK can be changed with SCI_INDICSETOUTLINEALPHA.

Improve drawing of rounded rectangles on Direct2D.

Line state optimized to avoid excess allocations by always allocating for every line. This makes SCI_GETMAXLINESTATE less useful although it can still distinguish cases where line state was never set for any lines. Feature #1441.

Add SC_FOLDACTION_CONTRACT_EVERY_LEVEL option to contract every level for SCI_FOLDALL. Bug #2340.

Enable multiline regex for gcc and clang when REGEX_MULTILINE defined. This requires gcc 11.3 or clang 14. Bug #2338.

Stop including STYLE_CALLTIP when calculating line height. Allows a large font to be used for calltips without affecting text display. Bug #2341.

Fix incorrect display of selection when printing in some modes. Bug #2335.

Fix crash on Qt when showing autocompletion and the caret isn't on a screen. Move autocompletion onto screen when above it.