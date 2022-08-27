Software-update: VirtualBox 7.0.0 bèta 1

VirtualBox logo (105 pix) Oracle is bezig met de ontwikkeling van versie 7.0 van VirtualBox en heeft nu een eerste bèta uitgebracht. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien. In versie 7.0 wordt Windows 11 nu officieel ondersteund. De changelog voor versie 7.0 bèta 1 ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 7.0.0_BETA1
  • Audio recording: Now using Vorbis as the default audio format for WebM containers. Opus is no longer being used.
  • Audio: Added “default” host driver type to make it possible to move VMs (appliances) between different platforms without the need of changing the audio driver explicitly. When the “default” driver is selected, the best audio backend option for a platform will be used. This is the default for newly created VMs.
  • Guest Control: Implemented initial support for automatic updating of Guest Additions for Linux guests
  • Guest Control: Implemented ability to wait for and/or reboot the guest when updating Guest Additions via VBoxManage
  • VBoxManage: Added Guest Control “waitrunlevel” sub-command to make it possible to wait for a guest to reach a certain run level
  • Windows hosts: Added experimental support of running autostarted VMs in session 0, to allow running VMS even when a usser is not being logged in (disabled by default, please consult the manual)
  • Audio: Added “default” host driver type to make it possible to move VMs (appliances) between different platforms without the need of changing the audio driver explicitly. When the “default” driver is selected, the best audio backend option for a platform will be used. This is the default for newly created VMs.
  • Guest Control: Implemented initial support for automatic updating of Guest Additions for Linux guests
  • Guest Control: Implemented ability to wait for and/or reboot the guest when updating Guest Additions via VBoxManage
  • VBoxManage: Added Guest Control “waitrunlevel” sub-command to make it possible to wait for a guest to reach a certain run level
  • Windows hosts: Added experimental support of running autostarted VMs in session 0, to allow running VMS even when a usser is not being logged in (disabled by default, please consult the manual)

VirtualBox 7.0.0 bèta

Versienummer 7.0.0 bèta 1
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Solaris, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Oracle
Download https://download.virtualbox.org/virtualbox/7.0.0_BETA1/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 27-08-2022 16:54
19 • submitter: TheVivaldi

27-08-2022 • 16:54

19

Submitter: TheVivaldi

Bron: Oracle

Update-historie

21-07 VirtualBox 7.2.14 11
18-06 VirtualBox 7.2.10 2
21-04 VirtualBox 7.2.8 7
29-01 VirtualBox 7.2.6 13
10-'25 VirtualBox 7.2.4 7
09-'25 VirtualBox 7.2.2 12
08-'25 VirtualBox 7.2.0 17
07-'25 VirtualBox 7.1.12 2
06-'25 VirtualBox 7.1.10 0
05-'25 VirtualBox 7.2.0 bèta 1 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

VirtualBox

geen prijs bekend

4 van 5 sterren
Systeem- en netwerkutility's

Reacties (19)

-Moderatie-faq
19
19
14
1
0
3
Wijzig sortering

Sorteer op:

Weergave:
DigitalExorcist 27 augustus 2022 20:50
Hmmm, ik meende dat ze ook vTPM zouden gaan supporten..? Of valt dat onder de noemer “officiële Windows 11 support”?

[Reactie gewijzigd door DigitalExorcist op 25 juli 2024 03:03]

Lizard @DigitalExorcist28 augustus 2022 14:52
Dat lijkt inderdaad onder die noemer geschaard te worden. Zie ook: https://forums.virtualbox...ewtopic.php?f=15&t=106885
The 7.0.0 beta 1 manual on page 165 has info on the TPM as follows:
--tpm-type=none | 1.2 | 2.0 | host | swtpm
Specifies the TPM type for Oracle VM VirtualBox to emulate.
Valid values are as follows:
* none – No TPM is present and is the default value.
* 1.2 – A TPM conforming to the TCG specification version 1.2 is present.
* 2.0 – A TPM conforming to the TCG specification version 2.0 is present.
* host – The host TPM is passed through to the guest. May not be available on all
supported host platforms.
* swtpm – The VM connects to an external TPM emulation compliant to swtpm.
- peter - @DigitalExorcist27 augustus 2022 21:38
Denk dat dit changelog gaat over 7 alpha naar 7 beta. Dus niet 6 - 7.

[Reactie gewijzigd door - peter - op 25 juli 2024 03:03]

DigitalExorcist @- peter -27 augustus 2022 22:36
Fair enough, dat zou idd nog kunnen ja!
mrtl 27 augustus 2022 18:48
Van Opus naar Vorbis is toch een achteruitgang? Of zit hier een andere reden achter.
84hannes @mrtl27 augustus 2022 20:49
Opus is een spraak-codec dus ik stel me voor dat het gsm -achtige kwaliteiten heeft: je kunt stem goed verstaan en de bitrate is extreem laag, maar het klinkt niet natuurlijk. Ik heb er echter geen ervaring mee.
mrtl @84hannes27 augustus 2022 21:05
Nee, dat klopt niet. Opus is goed voor spraak op lagere bitrates, op hogere kwaliteit is het beter dan MP3/AAC voor muziek. Het is een opvolger van Vorbis en gebruikt enkele technieken daaruit. Ik vraag me echt af waarom ze deze downgrade hebben ingevoerd.
zordaz @mrtl27 augustus 2022 21:14
Idd, prima uitgelegd. Anders gezegd kun je ook stellen dat Opus audio transparantie t.o.v het origineel bereikt bij lagere bitrates dan mp3 en Vorbis.

Overigens wordt Opus als uitontwikkeld beschouwd, er wordt niet meer actief aan verbeteringen gewerkt. Ergens wel jammer, want bijv. Gapless playback ondersteuning is er niet. Dit itt voorganger Vorbis.
rbr320 @zordaz27 augustus 2022 21:22
Als echte muziekliefhebber gebruik je natuurlijk FLAC, dat vanwege het feit dat het een lossless audioformaat is ook inherent gapless is.
zordaz @rbr32028 augustus 2022 11:49
Dat ligt natuurlijk vooral aan de use case. Mijn collectie is idd grote deels Flac, echter is er zeker ook plek voor fatsoenlijk lossy gecodeerde audio.
MrFax @mrtl28 augustus 2022 08:57
Opus Music is een preset van de Opus codec en zelfs op 64kbps is Opus beter dan elke andere codec. Zeer geschikt voor bijv. radiostreams.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MrFax op 25 juli 2024 03:03]

rbr320 @84hannes27 augustus 2022 21:13
Ik denk dat je in de war bent met Speex, ook een codec die is ontwikkeld door de Xiph.org Foundation en specifiek bedoeld voor spraaktoepassingen. Opus is ontwikkeld als opvolger van zowel Speex als Vorbis en is beter dan beiden in het coderen van spraak (bij lagere bitrates) en het coderen van muziek en livestreams (bij hogere bitrates), respectievelijk.
84hannes @rbr32027 augustus 2022 22:26
Ik was inderdaad een beetje in de war met Speed. Cool dat ze beide formaten samengevoegd hebben, jammer inderdaad dat het niet gapless(?) is.
rbr320 @mrtl27 augustus 2022 21:04
Dit is inderdaad vreemd aangezien Opus de opvolger is van Vorbis, beiden ontwikkeld door de Xiph Foundation.

https://sound.stackexchan...e-between-vorbis-and-opus
- peter - 27 augustus 2022 19:28
UI ziet er een stuk strakker nu uit op 4K scherm op Ubuntu. Gebruik 200% scaling, en de vorige 6 versie was vrij dramatisch. Nu echt superstrak. Ben benieuwd naar de Windows 11 guest support die er nu in zou moeten zitten.
84hannes @- peter -27 augustus 2022 20:50
Ik was me aan het afvragen wat er nou echt verbeterd kan worden maar die scaling is een issue. Vooral als je niet elke dag op een 4K-scherm werkt gebeuren er gekke dingen.
Jimbolino 30 augustus 2022 11:05
jammer dat het niet op een M1 mac werkt
jj71 @Jimbolino13 september 2022 14:11
Ik zie in de downloaddirectory anders wel een macOS-AArch64 versie staan. Ik heb 'm nog niet geprobeerd op mijn M1 Max MacBook Pro.

Inmiddels is beta 2 ook uit.
Jimbolino @jj7113 september 2022 18:17
Geen idee waarom ze die gemaakt hebben, ik kan hem installeren, vm's aanmaken etc
Zowel 32 als 64bit iso van Windows 10 wil beide niet starten. Scherm blijft zwart.

op het forum zijn ze er iig redelijk duidelijk over dat het niet supported is:
https://forums.virtualbox....php?f=8&t=105481#p514935
https://forums.virtualbox....php?f=8&t=106534#p520793

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.