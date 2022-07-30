Software-update: eM Client 9.1.2052

eM Client logo (79 pix)Versie 9.1 van eM Client is uitgekomen. Deze e-mailclient is beschikbaar voor Windows en macOS. Het programma heeft verder ook een kalender, er kunnen taken en notities worden bijgehouden, en er kan worden gechat via Google Talk, Jabber en via het xmpp-protocol. Het programma is gratis voor privégebruik, maar voor extra mogelijkheden of bij gebruik van meer dan twee accounts wordt wel een vergoeding gevraagd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New Features
  • Reworked reminders
  • Easy way to enable/disable avatars in all folders
  • A specific icon for Gmail important tag instead of "Important" text
  • Move to folder, copy to folder - recent history for menus and buttons
  • Support for new Yahoo IMAP API (Message limit and UID Only modes)
  • Custom sort for aliases, Quicktexts, signatures and templates
  • Rules dialog is no longer modal
  • Support for XMPP archive (XEP-0313)
  • Server tags in all UI controls
  • Attachment indexer in a separate process
  • Option to mark messages as read when moved to trash
  • Sync email tags with SurgeMail servers
  • Support for search in notes for emails
  • Option to show aliases in submenus
  • Solid tag icons for better color recognition
Tweaks
  • Automatically open recent searches when clicking on the search button
  • Show Resend only for sent emails
  • Show Snooze only for incoming emails
  • Added Later group to the Tasks view for consistency with sidebar Agenda
Fixes
  • Fixes for issues with third-party software sending messages via SMAPI
  • Fixes for validation process of keys.openpgp.org service for Exchange mailboxes
  • Several DPI/Multimonitor related fixes
  • A lot of other fixes

eM Client

Versienummer 9.1.2052
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website eM Client
Download https://www.emclient.com/download?lang=en
Bestandsgrootte 113,93MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: eM Client

eM Client

