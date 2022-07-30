Versie 9.1 van eM Client is uitgekomen. Deze e-mailclient is beschikbaar voor Windows en macOS. Het programma heeft verder ook een kalender, er kunnen taken en notities worden bijgehouden, en er kan worden gechat via Google Talk, Jabber en via het xmpp-protocol. Het programma is gratis voor privégebruik, maar voor extra mogelijkheden of bij gebruik van meer dan twee accounts wordt wel een vergoeding gevraagd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New Features Reworked reminders

Easy way to enable/disable avatars in all folders

A specific icon for Gmail important tag instead of "Important" text

Move to folder, copy to folder - recent history for menus and buttons

Support for new Yahoo IMAP API (Message limit and UID Only modes)

Custom sort for aliases, Quicktexts, signatures and templates

Rules dialog is no longer modal

Support for XMPP archive (XEP-0313)

Server tags in all UI controls

Attachment indexer in a separate process

Option to mark messages as read when moved to trash

Sync email tags with SurgeMail servers

Support for search in notes for emails

Option to show aliases in submenus

Solid tag icons for better color recognition Tweaks Automatically open recent searches when clicking on the search button

Show Resend only for sent emails

Show Snooze only for incoming emails

Added Later group to the Tasks view for consistency with sidebar Agenda Fixes Fixes for issues with third-party software sending messages via SMAPI

Fixes for validation process of keys.openpgp.org service for Exchange mailboxes

Several DPI/Multimonitor related fixes

A lot of other fixes