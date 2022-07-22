Lunacy is een gratis grafisch ontwerpprogramma voor Windows en vanaf deze versie ook voor Linux en macOS. Het heeft een grote hoeveelheid ingebakken content, zoals iconen, foto's, gemaskeerde afbeeldingen en illustraties. Het is ook in staat om sketch-bestanden te openen en Sketch-plug-ins te gebruiken. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en Icons8 lijkt daarbij goed naar de community te luisteren. Sinds versie 8.4.1 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Lunacy 8.6.2

We’re introducing a personal cloud subscription that will give you more freedom with cloud documents:

Unlimited number of cloud documents.

Unlimited number of collaborators instead of 10 on the free plan.

Unlimited document version history instead of 30 days on the free plan.

Unlimited storage period in the trash bin.

To subscribe to the Personal Cloud plan, go to Home > Profile > Upgrade plan. The statuses of your subscriptions now appear next to your username on the Home > Profile page. Now all deleted cloud documents get archived 30 days after deletion and cannot be restored.

We added version history for cloud documents. Lunacy automatically saves file versions after a series of 100 user actions. Or you can save versions manually using the Ctrl(⌘) + Alt + S shortcut. To view a document version history, go to File > Show version history. The list of file versions opens in the right panel. Double-click the required version to open it. File versions open as local temporary files that you can save to any folder on your computer and then import back to the Cloud.

Free users can access up to 30 days of version history. To unlock the full history of any existing cloud file, subscribe to a Personal Cloud plan.

Now you can leave voice comments in cloud documents. For this, enable the comment tool. Make sure you allow Lunacy to access the microphone, otherwise your comments will not be recorded.

You can now post stickers like thumb up, thumb down, +1, heart, and other instead of comments. Stickers show up right on the canvas. There’s no need to open comment bubbles, unless you want to post a reply. To post a sticker, enable the comment tool, click the icon next to the comment entry field, and select the required sticker. You can also send stickers in replies to comments.

Now, when you select a layer and then click with the comment tool over it, the added comment gets tied to the layer. If you later decide to move the layer to some other place on the canvas, the comment will move with the layer.

By default, comments are always visible on the canvas. To hide comments, click the icon > Comments on the top bar.

To open/hide the list of all comments in the right panel, click the icon on the top bar.

When you create a document, Lunacy shows one of pre-set color palettes that you can use in your design. It appears in the right panel when nothing is selected on the canvas. If you don’t like the current palette, click refresh to choose the one that suits you best. Note that palettes appear only in documents created in version 8.6 or higher.

You no longer need to struggle with the vector tool or tricky Boolean and flattening operations to get a half-circle or a part of another shape. With the shape cropper, you will do it in a couple of clicks:

Select the required shape. Click the scissors icon on the context toolbar. Drag the borders of the frame to select the required area. Press Enter or click Apply editing in the right panel.

Another way to share your portfolio. Your cloud documents now also show up on your profile page in Lunacy with the Publish/Unpublish button. You can send a link to your Lunacy profile to other people for them to view published files. For this:

Go to Home > Profile > three dots > Web profile. Your web profile will open in the browser. Copy the link to the profile in the address bar. Send the link by email or an instant messenger.

If the link recipient doesn’t have Lunacy yet, they will be offered to install it.

To remove documents from your online profile, simply unpublish them. By default, all cloud documents are unpublished.

Zoom tool is back. It doesn’t show up on the toolbar, but you can enable it with the Z shortcut. To zoom in, hold down Z and click. To zoom out, hold down Z+Alt and click.

shortcut. To zoom in, hold down and click. To zoom out, hold down and click. Localization. The names of layers in the Layer List now come in the language of the interface.

Better support. We made some improvements to reduce your wait time for replies to your issue reports.

Performance improvements.

Lunacy 8.5

Teams serve to make it easier for you to manage collaborative documents and people who have access to them.

In version 8.5, you’ll be able to try out how teams work on a free plan. In upcoming versions, we’ll add some paid plans that will provide more opportunities and less limitations.

How it works with the free plan:

To work with teams, you need to sign in to your Icons8 account.

You can create one team and invite two more members to the team.Thus, a free team can include up to 3 members. A user can be a member of one free team only.

You should use projects to organize team documents. Think of projects as of folders. All the documents within team projects automatically become available to the team members.

The total number of documents across all projects of a free team cannot exceed ten.

For details, about teams read here.

Note that you can still share cloud documents with other users as you did it earlier, before we introduced teams.