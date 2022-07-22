Software-update: Lunacy 8.6.2

Lunacy logo (79 pix)Lunacy is een gratis grafisch ontwerpprogramma voor Windows en vanaf deze versie ook voor Linux en macOS. Het heeft een grote hoeveelheid ingebakken content, zoals iconen, foto's, gemaskeerde afbeeldingen en illustraties. Het is ook in staat om sketch-bestanden te openen en Sketch-plug-ins te gebruiken. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en Icons8 lijkt daarbij goed naar de community te luisteren. Sinds versie 8.4.1 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Lunacy 8.6.2

Personal Cloud plan

We’re introducing a personal cloud subscription that will give you more freedom with cloud documents:

  • Unlimited number of cloud documents.
  • Unlimited number of collaborators instead of 10 on the free plan.
  • Unlimited document version history instead of 30 days on the free plan.
  • Unlimited storage period in the trash bin.

To subscribe to the Personal Cloud plan, go to Home > Profile > Upgrade plan. The statuses of your subscriptions now appear next to your username on the Home > Profile page. Now all deleted cloud documents get archived 30 days after deletion and cannot be restored.

Version history

We added version history for cloud documents. Lunacy automatically saves file versions after a series of 100 user actions. Or you can save versions manually using the Ctrl(⌘) + Alt + S shortcut. To view a document version history, go to File > Show version history. The list of file versions opens in the right panel. Double-click the required version to open it. File versions open as local temporary files that you can save to any folder on your computer and then import back to the Cloud.

Free users can access up to 30 days of version history. To unlock the full history of any existing cloud file, subscribe to a Personal Cloud plan.

Voice comments, stickers, and overall improvement of comments
  • Now you can leave voice comments in cloud documents. For this, enable the comment tool. Make sure you allow Lunacy to access the microphone, otherwise your comments will not be recorded.
  • You can now post stickers like thumb up, thumb down, +1, heart, and other instead of comments. Stickers show up right on the canvas. There’s no need to open comment bubbles, unless you want to post a reply. To post a sticker, enable the comment tool, click the icon next to the comment entry field, and select the required sticker. You can also send stickers in replies to comments.
  • Now, when you select a layer and then click with the comment tool over it, the added comment gets tied to the layer. If you later decide to move the layer to some other place on the canvas, the comment will move with the layer.
  • By default, comments are always visible on the canvas. To hide comments, click the icon > Comments on the top bar.
  • To open/hide the list of all comments in the right panel, click the icon on the top bar.
Pre-made palettes

When you create a document, Lunacy shows one of pre-set color palettes that you can use in your design. It appears in the right panel when nothing is selected on the canvas. If you don’t like the current palette, click refresh to choose the one that suits you best. Note that palettes appear only in documents created in version 8.6 or higher.

Shape cropping

You no longer need to struggle with the vector tool or tricky Boolean and flattening operations to get a half-circle or a part of another shape. With the shape cropper, you will do it in a couple of clicks:

  1. Select the required shape.
  2. Click the scissors icon on the context toolbar.
  3. Drag the borders of the frame to select the required area.
  4. Press Enter or click Apply editing in the right panel.
Sharing your Lunacy profile on the internet

Another way to share your portfolio. Your cloud documents now also show up on your profile page in Lunacy with the Publish/Unpublish button. You can send a link to your Lunacy profile to other people for them to view published files. For this:

  1. Go to Home > Profile > three dots > Web profile. Your web profile will open in the browser.
  2. Copy the link to the profile in the address bar.
  3. Send the link by email or an instant messenger.

If the link recipient doesn’t have Lunacy yet, they will be offered to install it.

To remove documents from your online profile, simply unpublish them. By default, all cloud documents are unpublished.

Improvements
  • Zoom tool is back. It doesn’t show up on the toolbar, but you can enable it with the Z shortcut. To zoom in, hold down Z and click. To zoom out, hold down Z+Alt and click.
  • Localization. The names of layers in the Layer List now come in the language of the interface.
  • Better support. We made some improvements to reduce your wait time for replies to your issue reports.
  • Performance improvements.

Lunacy 8.5

Teams

Teams serve to make it easier for you to manage collaborative documents and people who have access to them.

In version 8.5, you’ll be able to try out how teams work on a free plan. In upcoming versions, we’ll add some paid plans that will provide more opportunities and less limitations.

How it works with the free plan:

  • To work with teams, you need to sign in to your Icons8 account.
  • You can create one team and invite two more members to the team.Thus, a free team can include up to 3 members. A user can be a member of one free team only.
  • You should use projects to organize team documents. Think of projects as of folders. All the documents within team projects automatically become available to the team members.
  • The total number of documents across all projects of a free team cannot exceed ten.

For details, about teams read here.

Note that you can still share cloud documents with other users as you did it earlier, before we introduced teams.

Improvements
  • Cross-region collaboration. Now you can work with documents created in other server regions.
  • Performance improvements.
  • Support for right-to-left languages in the user interface.

Versienummer 8.6.2
Releasestatus Final
Website Icons8
Download https://docs.icons8.com/release-notes/#862=
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 22-07-2022 22:3011

22-07-2022 • 22:30

11 Linkedin

Bron: Icons8

Update-historie

22-07 Lunacy 8.6.2 11
29-03 Lunacy 8.4.1 8
18-03 Lunacy 8.4.0 0
11-03 Lunacy 8.3.1 5
05-02 Lunacy 8.2.1 0
23-12 Lunacy 8.1 0
28-10 Lunacy 8.0 15
06-'21 Lunacy 7.1 0
06-'21 Lunacy 7.0 0
02-'21 Lunacy 6.8 8
Meer historie

Lees meer

Lunacy

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (11)

-Moderatie-faq
-111011+12+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+1brabbelaar
22 juli 2022 22:54
Weet iemand wat de personal cloud plan en andere plans kosten? En wat het precies oplevert om zo'n upgrade te kopen? Dat zal toch meer zijn dan file history?
Reageer
+1MoonRaven
@brabbelaar22 juli 2022 23:21
Alle prijzen zijn hier terug te vinden: https://icons8.com/pricing
Reageer
0ToolBee
22 juli 2022 23:15
Moest door de naam meteen denken aan deze online editor; http://www.lunapic.com/editor/
Niet van dezelfde makers en ook geen cloud gedoe. ;)
Reageer
0Fluttershy
@ToolBee23 juli 2022 11:06
Ik moest door de naam ineens denken aan mijn dochtertje
Reageer
0mailis
@ToolBee23 juli 2022 19:50
Online editor= veel cloud gedoe lijkt me ;)
Reageer
0ToolBee
@mailis23 juli 2022 20:55
Nee hoor, je hoeft niet eens in te loggen.
Gewoon plaatje uppen, spelen en weer downloaden/doorposten. ;)
Reageer
0Luftbanana
@ToolBee24 juli 2022 12:33
Puur cloud nog steeds :+
Ziet er wel geinig uit tho.
Reageer
0ToolBee
23 juli 2022 12:04
Is die zo gek dan? :) Grapje.
Ze heet Luna?
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee