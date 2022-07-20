sluiten

Software-update: CCleaner 6.02

CCleaner 4.0 logo (75 pix)Piriform heeft versie 6.02 van CCleaner uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen diverse onderdelen van Windows worden opgeschoond. Hierbij valt te denken aan tijdelijke Windows- en internetbestanden, maar ook aan overbodige rommel van een groot aantal andere programma's, waaronder Windows Media Player, Google Toolbar, Microsoft Office, Photoshop, WinRAR en ga zo maar door. Bovendien is het aantal programma's waarvan CCleaner de rommel kan opruimen, eenvoudig uit te breiden met het programma CCEnhancer.

Naast opruimen kan CCleaner ook fouten in het register en in snelkoppelingen verhelpen en de lijst met programma's die starten met Windows aanpassen, en is het mogelijk om cookies te beheren. Vanaf deze versie kan ook de algehele conditie van de computer worden getest. Naast een gratis uitvoering is er ook een pro-versie, die onder meer een automatische-updatefunctie biedt. In deze release zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Expanding our cleaning
  • We've added new cleaning for Microsoft Store installations of:
    • TikTok, Telegram, Discord & Amazon Prime
    • Adobe Acrobat, Dolby access, Microsoft Sticky Notes, Lively Wallpaper
  • We've improved cleaning for Store installations of:
    • Microsoft Todo, iTunes, annd Amazon Music
  • We've stopped Health Check from cleaning Store installations of:
    • Telegram, Acrobat Adobe Reader and Discord
Taking the hassle out of PC maintenance
  • Skipped driver updates are now grouped in their own list
Helping you to keep your PC running fast and smooth
  • We’ve made various improvements to Performance Optimizer
    • It’s now clearer when an app is waiting for a Windows restart before it can be placed into Sleep Mode
    • Increased size of the program list so you can see more programs at once
    • Updated the mouse hover behavior on buttons and list rows to make your experience more intuitive
    • Added a helpful explanation of what to expect when you put your first program into ‘sleep mode’
    • Added confirmation text if the ‘Active/Sleeping Programs’ lists are empty
    • Added confirmation text once you've put your programs into ‘sleep mode’ (or ignore)
Simplifying the app
  • We fixed an issue in Health Check where ticks were not being displayed
  • We're working on improvements to how you manage your cleaning schedule — watch this space!
Fixing bugs
  • During uninstallation, CCleaner now only removes the files it creates from its install directory
  • Fixed default cookies not being set in some installers
  • Fixed a rare crash reported by one of our users
Keeping you safe
  • Our commitment to keeping the app secure means we frequently close off potential security issues, even if minor.
  • In this release we have focused on addressing issues found through static code analysis.
Note about CCleaner Portable

We have paused releases of CCleaner Portable while we resolve a compatibility issue. We aim to have this resolved in v6.03.

CCleaner 5.82

Versienummer 6.02.9938
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Piriform Ltd.
Download https://www.ccleaner.com/nl-nl/ccleaner/builds
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

20-07-2022 • 16:56

20-07-2022 • 16:56

4 Linkedin

Bron: Piriform Ltd.

Update-historie

16:56 CCleaner 6.02 4
20-06 CCleaner 6.01 2
12-05 CCleaner 6.0 11
16-04 CCleaner 5.92 6
16-03 CCleaner 5.91 28
16-02 CCleaner 5.90 44
24-01 CCleaner 5.89 30
14-12 CCleaner 5.88 7
16-11 CCleaner 5.87 10
20-10 CCleaner 5.86 0
CCleaner

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (4)

+1jimh307
20 juli 2022 17:32
Ik vraag me af wat het voor zin heeft om telkens de computer op te schonen.

Hoe goed het programma ook mag zijn; telkens als jij je systeem opruimt creëer je weer nieuwe tijdelijke bestanden. Door niet op te ruimen kan je systeem wel eens sneller zijn omdat het systeem dan niet opnieuw en opnieuw de bestanden weer aan hoeft te maken.
Het cleanen van de PC komt nog uit het Windows 9x, XP tijdperk, maar huidige systemen hebben een payload aan opslag en door telkens grondig te schonen zal het systeem ook niet beter worden. Veel bestanden in de cache (browser) maak je doodleuk weer opnieuw aan of je moet telkens andere sites bezoeken en nooit meerdere keren dezelfde site. Windows 10 en 11 hebben zelf een prachtige opschoontool en deze voldoet bijna altijd ruimschoots.
Ik ben zelf anti opruimtools en ik ben hier zeker niet om te bashen want ik ben juist eerlijk hoe het zit. Ccleaner heb ik in het verleden talloze malen met groot plezier gebruikt en in Windows 9x was het nog nuttig om bijvoorbeeld het register op te kuisen, maar in de huidige tijd heeft het geen enkel doel meer.

Mijn advies is even simpel als duidelijk: blijf er van af

Om nog even een betrouwbare bron aan te halen:
https://www.schoonepc.nl/tools/cleantools.html
0CriticalHit_NL

@jimh30720 juli 2022 17:59
Gebruik het al meer dan 15 jaar en hoewel het niet perse voor de snelheid hoeft heeft het programma nog wel z'n voordelen, persoonlijk heb ik liever niet dat ik overal en nergens "recent geopende bestanden" in menu's en dergelijke tegenkom, maar soms heb je ook wel eens dat een programma installatie op een of andere manier zichzelf verkloot heeft en dat het verwijderen of her installeren om het te fixen niet kan omdat de installatie of installer/uninstaller ervan corrupt is geraakt of gewoon niet draait. Tja als het register zegt dat het nog geïnstalleerd is zullen bepaalde installaties zichzelf gewoon afbreken want het "bestaat nog".

Register opschonen doe ik nog wel met enige regelmaat, heeft mij in al die jaren geen problemen gegeven, al is het wel altijd handig als je het niet zeker weet even een backup ervan te maken, maar zelf zie ik eigenlijk in een oogopslag al wat er weg kan en niet, en dat is in 99% van de gevallen gewoon zooi die niet meer nodig is. Als er dan een register-probleem optreed met een programma is het ook wat overzichtelijker na te lopen en op te ruimen dan 1000en sleutels te moeten nazoeken. Of je moet zoiets agressiefs gebruiken zoals Revo Uninstaller.

Het Windows opschonen is sinds Windows 10 (in vergelijking met Windows 7) wel een stuk verbeterd en vooral het opschonen van Windows Updates is hierbij echt een 10-tal keer vlotter, gebruik dat ook regelmatig erbij. Net zo goed als bij de verkenner bij de map & zoek opties de geschiedenis van de verkenner te wissen wat ook al een hoop weghaalt.

Persoonlijk gewoon fijner met een schone lei alles te kunnen gebruiken, maar ook weet niet zover dat je elke dag een image aan het draaien bent. :+
Overigens ook wel fijn dat je via het programma een paar andere zaken snel kan regelen/inzien wat betreft opstartende programma's, context menu opties en eventuele plugins in browsers, of het kunnen leegmaken/overschrijven van een schijfstation.

Ben op deze machine pas sinds November 2021 over op Windows 10, de vorige Windows 7 installatie heeft zeer prima gedraaid zonder herinstallaties sinds 2015. :Y)
0Roel1966
@jimh30720 juli 2022 18:10
Ik gebruik Ccleaner ook al heel wat jaren en mijn ervaring toch wel ietwat anders ligt. Als er 1 OS is wat erg slordig omspringt met het opruimen van restbestanden dan is het Windows wel. Een typisch voorbeeld vind ik b.v. wanneer er weer eens een aantal updates geïnstalleerd zijn. Windows zal je er nooit van op de hoogte brengen dat er nog een boel resten van die update op de ssd/harddisk staan.

Ook in het register blijven een heleboel sporen staan van programma's die al tijden geleden gede-installeerd zijn. Zelfs met de eigen tools van Windows worden die er niet uitgehaald en het ook zinloos is deze in het register te laten staan. Zeker worden er ook vaker restanten verwijderd van lopende programma's maar dit qua opstarttijd vaak niets tot bijna niets scheelt. Ja misschien wel op een ouder en trager systeem maar bij een nieuwer systeem met een NVME ssd merk je dat nagenoeg niet.
0BoomSlang
20 juli 2022 18:25
Ik vind het ook wel fijn om na een de-installatie, of driver, windows update even te draaien. Blijft toch altijd wat restanten achter die potentieel weer problemen kunnen geven met de volgende update.
