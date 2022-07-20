Piriform heeft versie 6.02 van CCleaner uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen diverse onderdelen van Windows worden opgeschoond. Hierbij valt te denken aan tijdelijke Windows- en internetbestanden, maar ook aan overbodige rommel van een groot aantal andere programma's, waaronder Windows Media Player, Google Toolbar, Microsoft Office, Photoshop, WinRAR en ga zo maar door. Bovendien is het aantal programma's waarvan CCleaner de rommel kan opruimen, eenvoudig uit te breiden met het programma CCEnhancer.
Naast opruimen kan CCleaner ook fouten in het register en in snelkoppelingen verhelpen en de lijst met programma's die starten met Windows aanpassen, en is het mogelijk om cookies te beheren. Vanaf deze versie kan ook de algehele conditie van de computer worden getest. Naast een gratis uitvoering is er ook een pro-versie, die onder meer een automatische-updatefunctie biedt. In deze release zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Expanding our cleaning
Taking the hassle out of PC maintenance
- We've added new cleaning for Microsoft Store installations of:
- TikTok, Telegram, Discord & Amazon Prime
- Adobe Acrobat, Dolby access, Microsoft Sticky Notes, Lively Wallpaper
- We've improved cleaning for Store installations of:
- Microsoft Todo, iTunes, annd Amazon Music
- We've stopped Health Check from cleaning Store installations of:
- Telegram, Acrobat Adobe Reader and Discord
Helping you to keep your PC running fast and smooth
- Skipped driver updates are now grouped in their own list
Simplifying the app
- We’ve made various improvements to Performance Optimizer
- It’s now clearer when an app is waiting for a Windows restart before it can be placed into Sleep Mode
- Increased size of the program list so you can see more programs at once
- Updated the mouse hover behavior on buttons and list rows to make your experience more intuitive
- Added a helpful explanation of what to expect when you put your first program into ‘sleep mode’
- Added confirmation text if the ‘Active/Sleeping Programs’ lists are empty
- Added confirmation text once you've put your programs into ‘sleep mode’ (or ignore)
Fixing bugs
- We fixed an issue in Health Check where ticks were not being displayed
- We're working on improvements to how you manage your cleaning schedule — watch this space!
Keeping you safe
- During uninstallation, CCleaner now only removes the files it creates from its install directory
- Fixed default cookies not being set in some installers
- Fixed a rare crash reported by one of our users
Note about CCleaner Portable
- Our commitment to keeping the app secure means we frequently close off potential security issues, even if minor.
- In this release we have focused on addressing issues found through static code analysis.
We have paused releases of CCleaner Portable while we resolve a compatibility issue. We aim to have this resolved in v6.03.