MikroTik heeft versie 7.4 van RouterOS uitgebracht. RouterOS is een besturingssysteem dat zich richt op het uitvoeren van routertaken. Denk daarbij natuurlijk aan het routeren van netwerkverkeer, maar ook aan bandbreedtemanagement, een firewall, het aansturen van draadloze accesspoints, een hotspotgateway en een vpn-server. Het kan zowel op de hardware van MikroTik als op x86- of virtuele machines zijn werk doen. Voor het gebruik is een licentie nodig, die bij de aankoop van MikroTik-hardware is inbegrepen. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Important note!!! Container package is not available in v7.4. Development and testing continues in "testing" channel. Changes in this release: api - fixed comma encoding within URL when using the ".proplist" argument

bridge - properly process IPsec decapsulated packets through the firewall when the "use-ip-firewall" option is enabled

capsman - require a unique name for configuration and configuration pre-sets

certificate - fixed new CRL updating

chr - fixed booting with added additional SCSI disk

cloud - print critical log message when system clock gets synchronized

console - added ":retry" command

console - fixed situation when print output was not consistent

defconf - fixed default configuration loading on devices with WifiWave2 package

dhcp-relay - fixed DHCPv6 relay forward and reply creation (introduced in v7.1.3)

dhcp-server - change "vendor-class-id" matcher to generic option matcher

dhcpv4-server - disallowed overriding message type option

dhcpv4-server - log message when user option updates existing option

dhcpv4-server - placed option 53 as the first one in the packet

dns - convert the domain name to lowercase before matching regex

dot1x - fixed "undo" command for server instances

e-mail - added VRF support

filesystem - fixed repartition on RB5009 series devices

firewall - added "srcnat" and "dstnat" flags to IPv6/Firewall/Connection table

firewall - added support for IPv6/Firewall/NAT action=src-nat rules

firewall - fixed IPv6 NAT functionality when processing GRE traffic on TILE devices

firewall - fixed IPv6/Firewall/RAW functionality

firewall - include "connection-mark", "connection-state", and "packet-mark" when packet logging is enabled

firewall - properly handle interface matcher when VRF interface is specified

health - fixed requesting data from sensor when issuing "get" command

health - fixed voltage reporting on some RBmAP-2nD devices

hotspot - fixed ARP resolution for clients when address pool is specified on the server

hotspot - fixed Walled Garden entries with action=deny

ipv6 - fixed system stability when adding/removing IPv6 address

l2tp - improved stability when establishing l2tp-ether connection (introduced in v7.3)

ldp - correctly handle AFI selection for usage on dual-stack peers

leds - fixed GPS LED configuration on LtAP LTE kit

leds - fixed LTE signal strength LED configuration on LHGG LTE kit

leds - fixed LTE signal strength LED configuration on LtAP LTE kit

lte - added AT chat support for Dell dw5821e modem

lte - fixed LTE interface running state after modem reconnection

lte - fixed Telit AT interface numbering

lte - improved LTE interface detection for LtAP-2HnD devices

lte - keep MBIM working even if AT channel fails to respond in the initialization stage

lte - request connect with the same IP type as in LTE attach status for MBIM

lte - show current value for "antenna" parameter when auto antenna selection fails

lte - validate LTE attached IP type in MBIM mode

mmips - improved USB device detection after system bootup

mpls - fixed VPLS functionality when PW peer is an immediate neighbor

mpls - improved stability with enabled loop-detect

mqtt - fixed log flooding with disconnect messages

mqtt - fixed socket error handling

netwatch - added support for more advanced probing

ntp - added VRF support for client and server

ntp - fixed manycast server support

ntp - improved "debug" log level logging

ovpn - added "AUTH_FAILED" control message sending

ovpn - fixed "called-station-id" RADIUS attribute value for OVPN server

ovpn - use selected cipher by default when the server does not provide "cipher" option

pimsm - improved system stability when changing configuration

poe - hide "poe-voltage" parameter on devices that do not support it

ppp - do not fail connection when trying to add existing IP address to address list

ppp - log warning message when remote IP address can not be added

ppp - properly try to use different authentication algorithms when Conf-Rej is received during the LCP phase

quickset - specify the "in-interface-list=WAN" attribute on firewall rules created through "Port Mapping"

radius - added VRF support for RADIUS client

route - added option to join static IGMP and MLD groups (available in "/routing/gmp" menu)

route - expose all valid routes to route select filter from BGP

route - expose all valid routes to route select filter from OSPF and RIP

route - fixed false route type detection as blackhole

route - fixed log messages when changing routing configuration

route - made export run faster on tables with a large number of dynamic routes

route - provide more detailed information about prefixes when using "discourse" tool

route-filter - fixed route select filter rules

routing - moved "/interface bgp vpls" to "/routing bgp vpls" menu

routing-filter - added origin matcher to match for example routes of a specific OSPF instance

routing-filter - fixed regexp community matcher

routing-filter - made "do-jump" work in select rules

rpki - fix potential memory leak

ssh - disable ssh-rsa when strong-crypto=yes and use rsa-sha2-sha256

ssh - fixed host key generation (introduced in v7.3)

ssh - implemented "server-sig-algs" extension in order to improve rsa-sha2-sha256 support

switch - disabled second CPU core for CRS328-24P-4S+ device in order to improve SFP+ link stability

switch - fixed multicast flooding when HW offloaded bridge port gets disabled

system - added "shutdown" parameter for reset-configuration (CLI only)

system - fixed configuration reset with "run-after-reset" with file stored on ramdisk

upgrade - ignore same version packages during upgrade procedure

upgrade - improved RouterOS upgrade stability with attached USB modem on MIPSBE, SMIPS and MMIPS devices

vpls - improved system stability with enabled connection tracking

vxlan - allow to specify MAC address manually

w60g - fixed interface "reset-configuration" on Cube 60 devices

w60g - improved interface initialization after being inactive for a while

w60g - improved system stability when using mismatched L2MTU between station and AP

webfig - updated WebFig HTML files with the new MikroTik logo and removed Telnet option from index page

webfig - updated link to the WinBox executable

webfig - updated link to the documentation

wifiwave2 - added initial support for roaming (802.11r) between local AP interfaces

wifiwave2 - fixed "frequency-scan" functionality (introduced in v7.3)

wifiwave2 - improved WPA3 support stability

winbox - add a log and log-prefix options to IPv6 firewall NAT and mangle rules

winbox - added "name" parameter under "Routing/BGP/Session" menu

winbox - added "to-address" and "to-ports" parameters under "IPv6/Firewall/NAT" menu

winbox - added support for "veth" interface types

winbox - fixed "inactive" flag naming under "MPLS/Local Mapping" menu

winbox - fixed IP/Route and IPv6/Route OSPF type value

winbox - fixed filename dropdown value filtering

winbox - fixed minor typo under "Interface" stats

winbox - fixed units for "reachable-time" parameter under "IPv6/ND" menu

winbox - removed "TLS Host" parameter from "IP/Firewall/NAT" menu

winbox - removed duplicate signal strength column under "Wireless/Registration Table" menu

winbox - removed unused "Apply Changes" button from BGP sessions menu

wireguard - fixed system stability when adding/removing WireGuard interface

wireless - fixed possible traffic flooding to WDS clients when using Nv2 and multicast helper

x86 - fixed Broadcom NIC support

x86 - fixed keep old configuration functionality during x86 setup installation

x86 - improved log warning message on failed downgrade attempt

x86 - removed "hdd-model" information from installation screen