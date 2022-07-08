Versie 5.11 van Pi-hole Core is uitgekomen en er zijn ook al drie kleine updates verschenen. Ook zijn Pi-hole Web 5.13 en FTL 5.16 uitgekomen. Pi-hole is een advertising-aware dns- en webserver bedoeld om te draaien op een Raspberry Pi in het netwerk. Als op de router naar Pi-hole wordt verwezen voor dns-afhandelingen, zullen alle apparaten binnen het netwerk er automatisch gebruik van maken zonder dat er instellingen moeten worden aangepast. Vervolgens worden advertenties niet meer opgehaald, waardoor pagina's sneller laden. In potentie kan er ook malware mee buiten de deur worden gehouden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar de uitleg en video's op deze pagina, of deze handleiding van tweaker jpgview. De changelogs voor de drie afzonderlijke modules kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.
Pi-hole FTL 5.16 changes:
Pi-hole Web 5.13 changes:
- Check struct sizes on the CI instead of during compile-time in #1329
- Add query type "Blocked (special domain)" in #1338
- Fix for theoretical one byte buffer overflow in #1342
- Log reply forcing only in DEBUG_QUERIES mode in #1343
- Update SQLite to v3.38.3 in #1344
- Update SQLite to v3.38.5 in #1350
- Always return full overTime data in #1345
- Fix outdated link to Wireshark manufacturer database in #1352
- Fix forward percentages with all-servers in #1353
- Make REPLY_WHEN_BUSY=DROP the new default (was ALLOW) in #1341
- Change default log facility to /var/log/pihole/pihole-FTL.log in #1346
- Remove PID and PORT file during shutdown in #1328
- New API endpoint ">gateway" in #1354
- DELAY_STARTUP only when booting in #1349
- Add interface info for PADD in #1355
- Update embedded SQLite3 engine to 3.39.0 in #1369
- Improve telnet error handling in #1370
- Use cmake --install . instead of make install in #1373
- Change default log file path to /var/log/pihole/FTL.log in #1375
Pi-hole Core 5.11 changes:
- Fix/GHSA-cfr5-rqm5-9vhp - Possible XSS in queryads.php b07372b
- Fix SVG icons dimensions in #2176
- Add content type header for
getAllQueriesendpoint in #2179
- Pass config file path when reloading pihole-FTL.conf in #2183
- Add query type "Blocked (special domain)" in #2185
- Fix dropdown background color (dark theme) in #2188
- Show "other" destination as the last graphic item in #2189
- Added information about group assignment of whitelisted/blacklisted d… in #2186
- Show all available data points in the Total queries over last 24 hours graph in #2195
- Scale axes to integer in #2196
- Apply 2195 also to client activity line chart in #2197
- Allow delete multiple items - Group pages in #2177
- Reduce border size of line charts in #2198
- Remove duplicate function declarations in #2201
- Using
utils.showAlertfor Local DNS and Local CNAME pages. in #2203
- Remove empty line before PHP opening tag in #2208
- Drop IE 11 in #2210
- Change lighttpd log file names in #2213
- Show all available data on Long-term data query log page in #2202
- Make it clearer where to find the debug token in #2215
- Update log file references in #1577
- Use the correct endpoint for MAXLOGAGE in #2216
- Add suggested domains in group domains page in #2209
- Do not use IPvX from setupVars in $AUTHORIZED_HOSTNAMES in #2219
- Add a default option for PORTFILE in #2222
- Base DHCP settings on default gateway address and not on IPV4_ADDRESS from setupVars.conf in #2218
- Also check wildcard domains for validity before adding in #2212
- Show warnings only if logged in in #2225
- Adjust debug log scroll position in #2232
- Remove unused parameter in #2235
- Remove unnecessary old debug message in #2237
- Change default FTL log file path to /var/log/pihole/FTL.log in #2244
- Use a random name when creating intermediate tmp archive for teleporter backup in #2242
- Show names in top clients list from long-term data in #2245
- Always create log directory if it doesn't exist in #4794 (5.11.3)
- Create new log directory in #4792 (5.11.2)
- Create new log directory in #4792 (5.11.1)
- Add example for custom DNS server with port number in #4718
- Remove DHCPv6, use leasetime from interface in #4507
- Respect user configurable path for pid and port file in pihole-FTL.service in #4680
- Always install pihole-FTL.service file in #4738
- Change lighttpd log file names in #4747
- Do not hardcode webroot dir for teleporter in #4749
- Utilise /var/log/pihole/ for log storage in #3732
- Fix IPv6 support when Pi-hole is a router in #4508
- Remove IPv4 and IPv6 adresses from setupVars.conf in #4356
- Exit installer if no valid PHP version is found in #4757
- Require sudo for pihole -t in #4761
- Remove read permission for others on sensible log files in #4760
- Directly download CentOS 7 epel-release in #4775
- Fix for epel mirror timeouts in #4778
- Change default FTL log file path to /var/log/pihole/FTL.log in #4777
- Convert installer whiptail to dialog in #4772
- Fix indention in install script output in #4784
- Do not restrict RegEx added from CLI by length in #4786