Versie 5.11 van Pi-hole Core is uitgekomen en er zijn ook al drie kleine updates verschenen. Ook zijn Pi-hole Web 5.13 en FTL 5.16 uitgekomen. Pi-hole is een advertising-aware dns- en webserver bedoeld om te draaien op een Raspberry Pi in het netwerk. Als op de router naar Pi-hole wordt verwezen voor dns-afhandelingen, zullen alle apparaten binnen het netwerk er automatisch gebruik van maken zonder dat er instellingen moeten worden aangepast. Vervolgens worden advertenties niet meer opgehaald, waardoor pagina's sneller laden. In potentie kan er ook malware mee buiten de deur worden gehouden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar de uitleg en video's op deze pagina, of deze handleiding van tweaker jpgview. De changelogs voor de drie afzonderlijke modules kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Pi-hole FTL 5.16 changes: Check struct sizes on the CI instead of during compile-time in #1329

Add query type "Blocked (special domain)" in #1338

Fix for theoretical one byte buffer overflow in #1342

Log reply forcing only in DEBUG_QUERIES mode in #1343

Update SQLite to v3.38.3 in #1344

Update SQLite to v3.38.5 in #1350

Always return full overTime data in #1345

Fix outdated link to Wireshark manufacturer database in #1352

Fix forward percentages with all-servers in #1353

Make REPLY_WHEN_BUSY=DROP the new default (was ALLOW) in #1341

Change default log facility to /var/log/pihole/pihole-FTL.log in #1346

Remove PID and PORT file during shutdown in #1328

New API endpoint ">gateway" in #1354

DELAY_STARTUP only when booting in #1349

Add interface info for PADD in #1355

Update embedded SQLite3 engine to 3.39.0 in #1369

Improve telnet error handling in #1370

Use cmake --install . instead of make install in #1373

Change default log file path to /var/log/pihole/FTL.log in #1375 Pi-hole Web 5.13 changes: Fix/GHSA-cfr5-rqm5-9vhp - Possible XSS in queryads.php b07372b

Fix SVG icons dimensions in #2176

Add content type header for getAllQueries endpoint in #2179

endpoint in #2179 Pass config file path when reloading pihole-FTL.conf in #2183

Add query type "Blocked (special domain)" in #2185

Fix dropdown background color (dark theme) in #2188

Show "other" destination as the last graphic item in #2189

Added information about group assignment of whitelisted/blacklisted d… in #2186

Show all available data points in the Total queries over last 24 hours graph in #2195

Scale axes to integer in #2196

Apply 2195 also to client activity line chart in #2197

Allow delete multiple items - Group pages in #2177

Reduce border size of line charts in #2198

Remove duplicate function declarations in #2201

Using utils.showAlert for Local DNS and Local CNAME pages. in #2203

for Local DNS and Local CNAME pages. in #2203 Remove empty line before PHP opening tag in #2208

Drop IE 11 in #2210

Change lighttpd log file names in #2213

Show all available data on Long-term data query log page in #2202

Make it clearer where to find the debug token in #2215

Update log file references in #1577

Use the correct endpoint for MAXLOGAGE in #2216

Add suggested domains in group domains page in #2209

Do not use IPvX from setupVars in $AUTHORIZED_HOSTNAMES in #2219

Add a default option for PORTFILE in #2222

Base DHCP settings on default gateway address and not on IPV4_ADDRESS from setupVars.conf in #2218

Also check wildcard domains for validity before adding in #2212

Show warnings only if logged in in #2225

Adjust debug log scroll position in #2232

Remove unused parameter in #2235

Remove unnecessary old debug message in #2237

Change default FTL log file path to /var/log/pihole/FTL.log in #2244

Use a random name when creating intermediate tmp archive for teleporter backup in #2242

Show names in top clients list from long-term data in #2245 Pi-hole Core 5.11 changes: Always create log directory if it doesn't exist in #4794 (5.11.3)

Create new log directory in #4792 (5.11.2)

Create new log directory in #4792 (5.11.1)

Add example for custom DNS server with port number in #4718

Remove DHCPv6, use leasetime from interface in #4507

Respect user configurable path for pid and port file in pihole-FTL.service in #4680

Always install pihole-FTL.service file in #4738

Change lighttpd log file names in #4747

Do not hardcode webroot dir for teleporter in #4749

Utilise /var/log/pihole/ for log storage in #3732

Fix IPv6 support when Pi-hole is a router in #4508

Remove IPv4 and IPv6 adresses from setupVars.conf in #4356

Exit installer if no valid PHP version is found in #4757

Require sudo for pihole -t in #4761

Remove read permission for others on sensible log files in #4760

Directly download CentOS 7 epel-release in #4775

Fix for epel mirror timeouts in #4778

Change default FTL log file path to /var/log/pihole/FTL.log in #4777

Convert installer whiptail to dialog in #4772

Fix indention in install script output in #4784

Do not restrict RegEx added from CLI by length in #4786