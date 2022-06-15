Versie 6.10.3 van Unraid OS is uitgekomen. Met dit besturingssysteem kan een server worden opgezet voor taken als network attached storage, applicatieserver en virtualisatiehost. Het is eenvoudig op te zetten en enorm flexibel met betrekking tot de gebruikte hardware en grootte van de harde schijven. Docker wordt gebruikt om functionaliteit toe te voegen en deze apps worden door een actieve community gevalideerd en onderhouden. Er is een eenmalige aanschafprijs die afhangt van het aantal gebruikte harde schijven en ssd's. Basic kost 59 dollar en staat tot zes apparaten toe, een plus-licentie kost 89 dollar voor maximaal twaalf apparaten en bij pro is dat voor 129 dollar ongelimiteerd. De release notes voor deze uitgave zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

The primary purpose of this release is to address an issue seen with some HP Microserver Gen8/9 servers (and other platforms) where data corruption could occur if Intel VT-d is enabled. ALL USERS are encouraged to update.

While we have not identified the exact kernel commit that introduced this issue, we have identified a solution that involves changing the default IOMMU operational mode in the Linux kernel from "DMA Translation" to "Pass-through" (equivalent to the "intel_iommu=pt" kernel option).

At first, we thought the 'tg3' network driver was the culprit. However, upon thorough investigation, we think this is coincidental and we have also removed code that "blacklists" the tg3 driver.