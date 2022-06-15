Software-update: Unraid 6.10.3

Unraid logo (79 pix)Versie 6.10.3 van Unraid OS is uitgekomen. Met dit besturingssysteem kan een server worden opgezet voor taken als network attached storage, applicatieserver en virtualisatiehost. Het is eenvoudig op te zetten en enorm flexibel met betrekking tot de gebruikte hardware en grootte van de harde schijven. Docker wordt gebruikt om functionaliteit toe te voegen en deze apps worden door een actieve community gevalideerd en onderhouden. Er is een eenmalige aanschafprijs die afhangt van het aantal gebruikte harde schijven en ssd's. Basic kost 59 dollar en staat tot zes apparaten toe, een plus-licentie kost 89 dollar voor maximaal twaalf apparaten en bij pro is dat voor 129 dollar ongelimiteerd. De release notes voor deze uitgave zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Unraid OS 6.10.3 Now Available

The primary purpose of this release is to address an issue seen with some HP Microserver Gen8/9 servers (and other platforms) where data corruption could occur if Intel VT-d is enabled. ALL USERS are encouraged to update.

While we have not identified the exact kernel commit that introduced this issue, we have identified a solution that involves changing the default IOMMU operational mode in the Linux kernel from "DMA Translation" to "Pass-through" (equivalent to the "intel_iommu=pt" kernel option).

At first, we thought the 'tg3' network driver was the culprit. However, upon thorough investigation, we think this is coincidental and we have also removed code that "blacklists" the tg3 driver.

Unraid

Versienummer 6.10.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Unraid
Download https://unraid.net/download
Licentietype Betaald

Reacties (9)

+1Freakster86
15 juni 2022 10:21
ALL USERS are encouraged to update.
Ik blijf voorlopig nog op 6.9.2 plakken en wacht tot er wat meer rust in de tent is. 6.10.0 heeft dacht ik iets van 8 RC's gehad? Maar binnen 1 maand na release zitten we al op 6.10.3 :/
+1himlims_
@Freakster8615 juni 2022 10:25
ik heb t nog nooit gedraaid/gebruikt; hoe verstaat het tozv ceph voor opslag, of een vm hosts als proxmox?
+1Rolucious
@himlims_15 juni 2022 10:41
Ik heb nog nooit met die systemen gewerkt, maar ik vind het erg toegankelijk.
Je kan makkelijk hardeschijven toevoegen aan je totale pool en die wordt middels 1 of 2 parity harde schijven vervolgens gebackupped.
Dan heb je vervolgens de optie om SSD's toe te voegen of eventueel als Cache te gebruiken, de Cache wordt niet gebackupped met parity want dan verlies je veel snelheid.
Al met al kan je heel makkelijk dockers vanuit een appstore toevoegen, of VM's opzetten en hardware passthroughen.
Gebruik het zelf voor opslag van een media server en draai nextcloud, pihole Jupyter erop voor programeer dingen. Heb ook een tijd gemined ermee en dat ging erg goed.
Al met al vind ik het een erg toegankelijk besturingssysteem waar veel uitbreidingsmogelijkheden zijn en vooral de eenvoud om harde schijven toe te voegen maakt me erg gelukkig (9HDD's in totaal = 79TB)
0rikster
@himlims_15 juni 2022 10:58
Ceph is m.i. een heel ander soort product, meer gericht op 'high-availability'. Je kunt het eerder met filesystemen als ZFS vergelijken, hoewel die vergelijking ook deels mank gaat

UnRaid is een OS (gebaseerd op Linux, om precies te zijn Slackware) met een web-GUI en een makkelijk te beheren en uit te breiden filesysteem, zoals Rolucious hier ook al schrijft. Het levert diensten voor Dockers en VM's en er is een grote hoeveelheid 'plug-ins' beschikbaar met een zeer actieve community er achter.
Ik heb jaren NAS-systemen (Netgear in mijn geval) en OMV (4/5/6) gebruikt (of ook wel Ubuntu-servers) en ik vind UnRaid een verademing. Dat zegt niet zo veel (n=1) maar geeft wel aan dat ik niet geheel onbeslagen ten ijs kwam toen ik het aanschafte. Het is me de prijs iig. meer dan waard.
0MiranoV
@Freakster8615 juni 2022 10:29
Dit komt omdat ze nu vaker updaten / kleine updates doen. Alleen maar fijn toch? :)
0stverschoof
@MiranoV15 juni 2022 10:35
Niet altijd, daarom bestaan er vaak van een OS een LTS release.
0MiranoV
@stverschoof15 juni 2022 10:35
Dan kan je inderdaad op 6.9.2 hangen!
0Rolucious
@Freakster8615 juni 2022 10:42
Ik zit op 6.10.2. Bevalt best prima, maar weet niet zo goed wat er nu veel beter is dan 6.9.2.
0rikster
@Freakster8615 juni 2022 10:47
Ik was één van diegenen die tegen een probleem aanliepen op een HP Microserver gen8 met een XEON processor. Zoiets kan natuurlijk altijd gebeuren, er is een schier oneindige variatie van hardware waarop je zou moeten testen als je alle risico's wilt uitsluiten. Wachten heeft m.i. dan ook niet erg veel zin, tenminste als je toevallig nou net een hardwarecombinatie hebt die niemand anders heeft of heeft getest. Dan ben je nog altijd de eerste en dus loop je alsnog een klein risico.
Het probleem dat ik had werd perfect aangepakt. Het bleek weliswaar ergens anders aan te liggen dan men eerst dacht, maar met wat hulp van mijn kant en de logfiles werd vrij snel duidelijk welke instellingen je moest veranderen om om het probleem heen te werken. Deze laatste update verhelpt het probleem m.o.m. definitief door een setting aan te passen in het installatie-script. Als je het naadje van de koud wilt weten zie hier. Er wordt een kernel-setting aangepast.

Over het algemeen is UnRaid erg stabiel (ik heb het op twee servers draaien). Dit probleem werd snel gesignaleerd (ik had een logfile gestuurd ivm. een ander probleempje) en al even snel werd een een work-around beschikbaar gesteld die werkte. Wat wil je nog meer? :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door rikster op 15 juni 2022 10:50]

