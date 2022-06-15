Microsoft heeft versie 17.2.4 van Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De nieuwe versie is volledig 64bit en heeft een nieuwe vereenvoudigde gebruikersinterface. Meer informatie over versie 17.2 is in deze aankondiging van Microsoft te vinden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Issues Addressed in this release of 17.2.4
From Developer Community
- Updated the side by side Dev 16.11 C++ Toolset to version 14.29.30145.00. The latest version of the Dev 16.11 C++ Toolset contains important bug fixes, including fixing all remaining C++20 defect reports. For information about bug fixes, including C++20 defect reports in Dev 16.11, please see here.
- Fixed a Potential hang the first time a package is loaded (when we apply that package's settings via DTE.Properties) or in other scenarios that use DTE.Properties
Security Advisory
- Zero unit tests code coverage after updating VS 2022 tools to 17.2
- Fixed an issue when the HostPath package fails with exit code 259, the exit code will be suppressed and reported as a warning, allowing Visual Studio setup to complete
- CVE-2022-30184 .NET Information Disclosure Vulnerability A vulnerability exists in .NET 6.0 and .NET Core 3.1 within NuGet where a credential leak can occur.