Software-update: Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 17.2.4

Visual Studio logo (79 pix) Microsoft heeft versie 17.2.4 van Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De nieuwe versie is volledig 64bit en heeft een nieuwe vereenvoudigde gebruikersinterface. Meer informatie over versie 17.2 is in deze aankondiging van Microsoft te vinden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Issues Addressed in this release of 17.2.4
  • Updated the side by side Dev 16.11 C++ Toolset to version 14.29.30145.00. The latest version of the Dev 16.11 C++ Toolset contains important bug fixes, including fixing all remaining C++20 defect reports. For information about bug fixes, including C++20 defect reports in Dev 16.11, please see here.
  • Fixed a Potential hang the first time a package is loaded (when we apply that package's settings via DTE.Properties) or in other scenarios that use DTE.Properties
From Developer Community Security Advisory

Versienummer 17.2.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.visualstudio.com/downloads/
Licentietype Betaald

Bart van Klaveren

15-06-2022 09:34
Jeroen Sack

15-06-2022 • 09:34

Submitter: Jeroen Sack

Bron: Microsoft

Microsoft Visual Studio

0MeMoRy
15 juni 2022 10:48
Fixed a Potential hang the first time a package is loaded (when we apply that package's settings via DTE.Properties) or in other scenarios that use DTE.Properties
Ah, dat verklaart. die bug leek wel 17.2.3 specifiek, dus hopelijk nu gefixt.
