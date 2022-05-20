Versie 23.10 van XYplorer is uitgekomen. Dit bestandsbeheerprogramma voor Windows heeft tabbladen, een uitgebreide zoekfunctie en een veelzijdige preview. Het is klein en hoeft niet te worden geïnstalleerd om zijn werk te kunnen doen. De gebruikersinterface is geheel naar eigen smaak in te stellen en er zijn diverse mogelijkheden om taken die vaak voorkomen, te automatiseren. Een standaardlicentie kost veertig dollar. Daarvoor mag het programma voor altijd worden gebruikt, maar krijg je maar voor een jaar updates. Voor het dubbele ontvang je de updates ook voor altijd. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What’s New in 23.10? Wheel Through The List Views. Now you can scroll through the available 10 list views with the wheel, Ctrl +Wheel to be precise.

+Wheel to be precise. Auto-repeat Search At Next Location. Now you can automatically repeat the current search for the next selected location. No more browse-then-search, browse-then-search, browse-then-search, but just search, search, search.

Skip Invisible Subfolders. Now you can control whether invisible subfolders are included in a recursive search.

Transparent Folders Through Color Filters. Now you get advanced folder color filters that show the type of folder content right in the file list. Saves you a lot of guessing and opening.

Show Bitness In Tooltip. The bitness (32-bit or 64-bit) is now displayed at the end of the tooltip for all file types where it makes sense (EXE, DLL, DRV, TLB, etc).

Compilation Soundtrack. Compiled to the music of Obongjayar. Further details of this release...