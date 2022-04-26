Er is een nieuwe bètarelease van AIMP uitgekomen. Deze gratis, lichtgewicht mediaspeler van Russische makelij heeft ondersteuning voor de populairste muziekformaten. Het uiterlijk heeft wat weg van het bekende Winamp en is door middel van skins aan te passen. AIMP heeft een 18-kanaalsequalizer aan boord en ondersteunt plug-ins. Verder kan het programma cd's rippen, muziekbestanden converteren en tags bewerken. Nieuw in versie 5.03 is onder meer dat er nu een 64bit-versie van de muziekspeler is. Sinds versie 5.02 build 2368 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

AIMP v5.03 Beta, build 2383 UI: an ability to auto-adjust color schema to accent color of Windows Theme

General: localizations has been updated

Tags: encoding detection algorithm has been improved

Fixed: plugins - MyClouds - CUE files from Cloud@Mail.ru cannot be catched

Fixed minor issues related to 64-bit code AIMP v5.03 Beta, build 2381 General: native x64 support

Player: an ability to customize speed / tempo step

Player: the %chapter macro has been added for playing file

Audio Converter: APE Encoder - support for 32-bit per sample mode

Audio Converter: APE Encoder - support for multiple channel audio files

Tag editor: replaygain - added an ability to scan folder as single album

Music Library: local files - two new templates: "best tracks" and "new tracks"

Plugins: BASS_APE - support for 32-bit audio

Plugins: InputFFmpeg - the FFmpeg libraries has been updated to v4.3.3

Installer: 7z SFX module is no longer used, because it not liked by certain antivirus software AIMP v5.02, build 2370 Skin engine: compatibility with old skins has been improved

Fixed: general - last selected path is not saved for some file dialogs

Fixed: playlist manager - playlists are displayed in different order from real one

Fixed: plugins - discogs - no way to authorize from countries that has UTC offset more that 3 hours

Fixed other minor issues