Software-update: AIMP 5.03 build 2383 bèta

AIMP logo (75 pix) Er is een nieuwe bètarelease van AIMP uitgekomen. Deze gratis, lichtgewicht mediaspeler van Russische makelij heeft ondersteuning voor de populairste muziekformaten. Het uiterlijk heeft wat weg van het bekende Winamp en is door middel van skins aan te passen. AIMP heeft een 18-kanaalsequalizer aan boord en ondersteunt plug-ins. Verder kan het programma cd's rippen, muziekbestanden converteren en tags bewerken. Nieuw in versie 5.03 is onder meer dat er nu een 64bit-versie van de muziekspeler is. Sinds versie 5.02 build 2368 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

AIMP v5.03 Beta, build 2383
  • UI: an ability to auto-adjust color schema to accent color of Windows Theme
  • General: localizations has been updated
  • Tags: encoding detection algorithm has been improved
  • Fixed: plugins - MyClouds - CUE files from Cloud@Mail.ru cannot be catched
  • Fixed minor issues related to 64-bit code
AIMP v5.03 Beta, build 2381
  • General: native x64 support
  • Player: an ability to customize speed / tempo step
  • Player: the %chapter macro has been added for playing file
  • Audio Converter: APE Encoder - support for 32-bit per sample mode
  • Audio Converter: APE Encoder - support for multiple channel audio files
  • Tag editor: replaygain - added an ability to scan folder as single album
  • Music Library: local files - two new templates: "best tracks" and "new tracks"
  • Plugins: BASS_APE - support for 32-bit audio
  • Plugins: InputFFmpeg - the FFmpeg libraries has been updated to v4.3.3
  • Installer: 7z SFX module is no longer used, because it not liked by certain antivirus software
AIMP v5.02, build 2370
  • Skin engine: compatibility with old skins has been improved
  • Fixed: general - last selected path is not saved for some file dialogs
  • Fixed: playlist manager - playlists are displayed in different order from real one
  • Fixed: plugins - discogs - no way to authorize from countries that has UTC offset more that 3 hours
  • Fixed other minor issues

Aimp 5.0 screenshot

Versienummer 5.03 build 2383 bèta
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website AIMP
Download https://www.aimp.ru/?do=download&os=windows
Bestandsgrootte 20,62MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

AIMP

