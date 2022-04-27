Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 512.59 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen Dune: Spice Wars, Chernobylite, JX3 Online en Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt. De changelog laat verder weer een handvol bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-0 gaming experience for Dune: Spice Wars. In addition, this new Game Ready Driver offers support for the latest releases and updates including Chernobylite’s introduction of ray tracing, the addition of NVIDIA DLSS to JX3 Online, and the early access launch of Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt.

[RTX 3050] Driver may randomly timeout and recover while using Google Chrome [3567457]

[MSI GT83VR 6RF/GT83VR 7RF/GT83 Titan 8RG] Internal notebook monitor displays black screen after driver update. [3508108]

Event ID 14 error when logging into Windows if Digital Vibrance setting is adjusted [3544567]

[Vulkan]: Derivative TouchDesigner may crash processing OpenColorIO work [3575777].

[Vulkan]: Enscape may not render correctly [3562578].

IntelliCAD may experience instability issues [3529698].

[Siemens Teamcenter / Siemens Tecnomatix]: resolves rendering issues when using older versions of GLSL [3513350].

[Adobe Premiere Pro]: DirectX related crashes with recent drivers.