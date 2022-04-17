Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: EMDB 5.07

EMDB logo (75 pix) Versie 5.07 van EMDB is uitgekomen. EMDB, wat staat voor Eric's Movie Database, is een gratis programma waarmee een filmcollectie kan worden beheerd. Hoewel de download maar zo'n 5,5MB groot is, beschikt het programma over uitgebreide functionaliteit. Zo kan relevante informatie van onlinedatabases als IMDb, MovieMeter, TMDb en TheTVDB worden opgehaald, kan worden bijgehouden welke films uitgeleend zijn en kunnen films die op de harde schijf staan direct vanuit het programma gestart worden. EMDB kan worden gebruikt in diverse talen, waaronder in het Nederlands. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Changes in release 5.07:
  • Search: When you search inside a collection you now get the option to search in the collection only or in all movies.
  • User interface: add option to change the text color of the list view.
  • Search: Search for missing files did not take the media label into account.
  • TV Series: Improved episode detection (e.g. Babylon.5.S03E01.FRENCH.DVDRip.x264 was detected as season 0 episode 5).
  • Search: Improved search on actors. Searching for "Will Smith" included "Conan the Barbarian" which has "William Smith" in the cast.
  • Make sort on family name configurable for all names (actors, directors, writers, composers)
  • Collections: Fixed a rare crash when trying to delete a collection from the Collections options page.
  • Translations: Updated the Arabic, Czech, French, German, Simplified Chinese, Spanish and Dutch translations.
Versienummer 5.07
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Wicked & Wild Inc.
Download https://www.emdb.eu/bin/emdb.zip
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

