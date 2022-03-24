Versie 3.6.3 van de opensource-protocol-analyzer en -packetsniffer Wireshark is uitgekomen, een ontwikkelversie. Met dit programma kunnen verschillende datapakketten en netwerkprotocollen op het netwerk worden geanalyseerd. Ook kan het programma eerder opgeslagen dataverkeer als invoer gebruiken. Wireshark is geschikt voor Windows, Linux en macOS, met aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-uitvoeringen van de besturingssystemen. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:
The following vulnerabilities have been fixed:
- wnpa-sec-2022-01 RTMPT dissector infinite loop. Issue 17813.
- wnpa-sec-2022-02 Large loops in multiple dissectors. Issue 17829, Issue 17842, Issue 17847, Issue 17855, Issue 17891, Issue 17925, Issue 17926, Issue 17931, Issue 17932, Issue 17933.
- wnpa-sec-2022-03 PVFS dissector crash. Issue 17840.
- wnpa-sec-2022-04 CSN.1 dissector crash. Issue 17882.
- wnpa-sec-2022-05 CMS dissector crash. Issue 17935.
The following bugs have been fixed:
Updated Protocol Support
- Support for GSM SMS TPDU in HTTP2 body Issue 17784.
- Wireshark 3.6.1 broke the ABI by removing ws_log_default_writer from libwsutil Issue 17822.
- Fedora RPM package build failing with RPATH of /usr/local/lib64 Issue 17830.
- macos-setup.sh: ftp.pcre.org no longer exists Issue 17834.
- nmap.org/npcap → npcap.com: domain/URL change Issue 17838.
- MPLS ECHO FEC stack change TLV not dissected correctly Issue 17868.
- Attempting to open a systemd journal export file segfaults Issue 17875.
- Dissector bug on 802.11ac packets Issue 17878.
- The Info column shows only one NGAP/S1AP packet of several packets inside an SCTP packet Issue 17886.
- Uninstalling Wireshark 3.6.1 on Windows 10 fails to remove the installation directory because it doesn’t remove the User’s Guide subdirectory and all its contents. Issue 17898.
- 3.6 doesn’t build without zlib Issue 17899.
- SIP Statistics no longer properly reporting method type accounting Issue 17904.
- Fuzz job crash output: fuzz-2022-01-26-6940.pcap Issue 17909.
- SCTP retransmission detection broken for the first data chunk of each association with relative TSN Issue 17917.
- “Show In Folder” doesn’t work correctly for filenames with spaces Issue 17927.
- AMP
- ASN.1 PER
- ATN-ULCS
- BGP
- BP
- CFLOW
- CMS
- CSN.1
- GDSDB
- GSM RP
- GTP
- HTTP3
- IEEE 802.11 Radiotap
- IPDC
- ISAKMP
- Kafka
- MP2T
- MPEG PES
- MPEG SECT
- MPLS ECHO
- NGAP
- NTLMSSP
- OpenFlow 1.4
- OpenFlow 1.5
- P_MUL
- PN-RT
- PROXY
- PTP
- PVFS
- RSL
- RTMPT
- rtnetlink
- S1AP
- SCTP
- Signal PDU
- SIP
- TDS
- USB
- WAP
- and ZigBee ZCL
New and Updated Capture File Support
- BLF
- libpcap
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
Wireshark 3.6.3 voor Windows (32bit)
Wireshark 3.6.3 voor Windows (64bit)
Wireshark 3.6.3 voor PortableApps
Wireshark 3.6.3 voor macOS 10.12 en hoger (64bit)
Wireshark 3.6.3 broncode voor onder andere Linux, Solaris en *BSD