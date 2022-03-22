Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: digiKam 7.6

digiKam logo (75 pix) Versie 7.6 van digiKam is uitgekomen. Deze fotobeheer- en beeldbewerkingsapplicatie heeft downloads voor Linux, BSD, macOS en Windows. DigiKam bevat ondersteuning voor uiteenlopende bestandsformaten en kan daarnaast via plug-ins van meer mogelijkheden worden voorzien, zoals het exporteren van een album naar Facebook of Flickr. Meer over de mogelijkheden van dit programma is op deze pagina te vinden. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

ICU support in Linux AppImage Bundle

Long time ago, the AppImage packaging suffered from an important lack of International Components for Unicode (ICU) support. Typically, digiKam and Showfoto deal with the string internally using Qt, but the framework was not compiled with the ICU library to handle properly all string encoding used over the world.

The main side-effect of this unsupported feature is the lack of ability to use non-latin1 characters in text search fields, for example while users query the database with specific German section of text used in file-names (aka ä, Ä, ö, Ö, ü, Ü). With this new 7.6.0 release, ICU support with Qt framework has been fixed.

Qt 5.15 LTS used in AppImage bundle

With this release we take care about upgrading the Qt framework with a LTS version. Since Qt 5.15.2, the framework is only published privately to the registered clients from the Qt Company. By chance, the KDE project deals with the Qt company to provide a rolling release of the whole Qt framework including all most important patches. This is the Qt collection patch used from now by the digiKam AppImage bundle. This allows digiKam to benefit from important fixes as to support the most recent version of Mysql and Mariadb database in QtSql plugin. Even if Qt 5.15.3 is just released as open-source, one year later 5.15.2, we will continue to use the Qt Collection Patch, as the last customer Qt5 release is 5.15.8. So there exists again a serious gap between the open-source and the customer versions of Qt.

Update of KDE framework and Libraw

KDE framework has been updated to the latest 5.90 release including plenty of bugfixes. Internal Raw processors based on Libraw source code have been updated to the latest snapshot 2022-02-10. More than 1180 different RAW cameras are now supported with this release.

Manifest of all Rolling Release Components

digiKam bundles use many rolling release components which are not published as stable releases from time to time. This is the rolling releases publication workflow. So, to know exactly which version of code is used by digiKam bundle during packaging, we register the component versioning ID in a manifest file that users can show in the Help/Components Info dialog from digiKam and Showfoto. This allows us to verify quickly if the code used includes bugs or fixes.

Maintenance and improvements

See the small selection below of notable entries fixed in bugzilla:

  • 405235: reduce slow startup and new file scan on low latency networks under MacOS.
  • 426086, 420868, 448645: reduce time loading and fix crash with TIFF files under Windows.
  • 435413: icon-view items selection usability fixes under Windows.
  • 436533: add JPEG-XL support.
  • 440953: fix Gphoto2 camera selection under MacOS.
  • 444280: fix crash under Windows when opening RAW file with Raw Profile color space.
  • 449170: fix import RAW from darktable.
  • 449078: add non-intrusive feedback to users with long searches on the database.
  • 449315: fix delete items in Sqlite database.
  • 443471: long investigations under Windows 10/11 about no startup.
  • 399034: usability fixes with geo-location.
  • 425886: improve stability of long searches in databases under Windows.

If you want more details, this new version arrives with more than 840 files triaged and closed in bugzilla.

New Flow View Plugin Using Masonry Layouts

With this release a new 3rd-party plugin was proposed by a github developer to render a list of images using Masonry layout. Masonry is a grid layout based on columns. Unlike other grid layouts, it doesn’t have fixed height rows. Basically, Masonry layout optimizes the use of space inside the canvas by reducing any unnecessary gaps. Without this type of layout, certain restrictions are required to maintain the structure of layout, as with the main icon-view in digiKam album window. This kind of layout is used by the Pinterest social network for example.

The plugin is not yet mature, as it cannot show any metadata or details from items, but it’s suitable enough to be included in all bundles with this release. You can access the plugin through the View menu entry in all digiKam main windows and Showfoto.

Future Plans

We will continue to maintain the Qt5 version of digiKam in a dedicated branch of gitlab repository. Only bug-fixes Will be applied to this code.

In parallel, the git master branch will be used to port whole code to the new Qt6 framework. We will use the partial port done by a student during summer 2021 and make this code compatible also with Qt5.

This port is for the moment done to 80%. Regression tests need to be done with Qt5 and Qt6 as plenty of changes have been introduced. All new features will also be hosted to this code for a future 8.0.0 release probably published at the end of this year.

digiKam 7.2 screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 7.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website digiKam
Download https://www.digikam.org/download/
Licentietype GPL

+2Jazco2nd

22 maart 2022 09:18
Wat is dit toch een fantastisch foto management programma. Ideaal om al je vakantie, reis en telefoon foto's te sorteren en managen.

Ideaal is bijvoorbeeld de duplicates finder die werkt met een fingerprint van al je foto's. Je kan de gelijkenis op minder dan 100% zetten zodat, als je net als ik vaak 10 of 20 foto's van hetzelfde maakt, direct een overzicht hebt en de beste kan kiezen.

En dan nog facial recognition of object recognition.

De editor heb ik pas ontdekt en is best OK om je JPEGs op te vrolijken. Heb je geen superingewikkelde RAW editor zoals DarkTable of RawTherapee voor nodig.

Absolute aanrader! Overigens heeft het programma verschillende UI themes die het direct een stuk moderner doen uitzien dan op de screenshot in dit artikel.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jazco2nd op 22 maart 2022 09:19]

Reageer
+2groentebroer
22 maart 2022 18:12
@Askjeeves
Dan heb je niet ver genoeg gekeken ;-). Het werkt met beide, waarbij je zelf kunt kiezen wat je ook naar de image file als meta-data wilt opslaan.

Je kunt instellen of je de data in de file zelf wilt opslaan (als bijv. EXIF data), of een metadata file met dezelfde naam als de image bijvoorbeeld. (Als je bijvoorbeeld foto's veel deelt, maar niet alle face tags, etc. mee wilt sturen met de foto, of je moet ze er eerst weer afhalen voor je ze deelt...)

Je kunt het instellen bij "settings" --> "configure digikam" --> Metadata (onder Linux EN in ieder geval).
Je kunt hier zelfs custom relaties maken tussen Digikam velden en bijv. Exif velden, maar dat is meer voor de "heavy" users denk ik zelf.

Digikam is zeker een aanrader hiervoor!
Reageer
+1Askjeeves
22 maart 2022 17:39
Misschien een hele domme vraag, maar ik stel hem toch :o

Als je tags bij je foto voegt (bijv. strand, zee, zon) wordt dit dan in de Exif van de foto opgeslagen of worden deze tags opgeslagen in de database van het programma?

Ik vraag dit omdat ik een behoorlijk aantal foto's wil tagen en defintief wil wegschrijven op DVD/USB.

Bedankt voor je antwoorden!

Zelf gevonden op de site van Digikam:
Database can be stored in local or to a remote server. Sqlite, Mysql, and Mariadb databases are supported.
Database files are separated by main features, to simplify backups:
Core database to store items properties
Thumbs database to store all thumbnails with efficient PGF wavelets compression format
Faces database to store recognition vectors from neural network processing based on OpenCV
Similarity database to store image finger-prints to search duplicate items

Weet iemand een prog die wel de data/tags per foto opslaat?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Askjeeves op 22 maart 2022 17:44]

Reageer
+1Step5
@Askjeeves22 maart 2022 18:17
is het niet een optie ergens? volgens mij moet dat gewoon kunnen, direct of achteraf
Reageer
+1Jazco2nd

@Askjeeves22 maart 2022 18:27
Tuurlijk, sterker nog volgens mij kies je dit bij de eerste keer dat je het programma start.
Daarnaast is het volgens mij steeds gebruikelijker om hiervoor sidecar files te gebruiken. Dat het dus in een aparte file naast je foto wordt weggeschreven. Dit kan dan weer door andere programma's worden gelezen. Ook dit kan je tijdens eerste keer starten aanzetten.
Groenteboer hieronder legt het wat beter uit zie ik :)
Reageer
+1willemb2
@Askjeeves22 maart 2022 18:34
Volgens mij allebei, maar in de foto met IPTC/XMP ipv EXIF. EXIF is niet voor dat soort tags, daar worden alleen typische camera-metadata in opgeslagen zoals sluitertijd, diafragma, GPS locatie + een beperkt aantal extra velden.

Dit vind ik een goed artikel over metadata in foto's, van onze zuiderburen:
https://historiesvzw.be/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/HISMAG_2020_1_1_Metadata-fotos.pdf

Als ik een foto exporteer uit digiKam en in een ander programma (b.v. XnView MP) de metadata bekijk dan zie ik de tags in IPTC-IM als Trefwoorden, gescheiden door komma's en in XMP als Taglist[<volgnr>] met de waarde.

Na uploaden naar Piwigo bleken ze perfect doorzoekbaar op die tags.

[Reactie gewijzigd door willemb2 op 22 maart 2022 18:39]

Reageer
0Askjeeves
@willemb222 maart 2022 19:51
IK ga me erin verdiepen. Dank voor het antwoord en uitleg!
Reageer


