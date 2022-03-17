Driver-update: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.3.1

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix) AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de RX 400 en hoger. De drivers worden alleen nog voor 10 en hoger aangeboden. Windows 7 en 8 worden nu als legacy aangeduid. Verder zijn er ook geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. Versie 22.3.1 voegt onder meer Radeon Super Resolution toe en laat tot vier spelers toevia AMD Link in multiplayer spellen.

Support For
  • Radeon Super Resolution (RSR) Technology – RSR is an in-driver spatial upscaling feature that is built on the same algorithm as AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution technology. It delivers near-native resolution and increased performance across thousands of games that run in exclusive full screen mode on AMD RDNA-based and newer discrete graphics.
  • AMD Link – Updated AMD Link Play feature now allows up to four users to connect to an AMD Radeon graphics-powered PC from an Android- or Windows-based PC, phone, tablet or TV to play local multiplayer games. AMD Link is also introducing customizable hotkeys, allowing gamers to use their devices to control their gaming experience. AMD Link is now accessible from the Microsoft store and can be downloaded as a standalone application on non-AMD based PCs, inviting an even wider range of users and hardware to join a personal gaming cloud.
  • Radeon Image Sharpening (RIS) – Bringing crispness and clarity to in-game visuals that have been softened by upscaling and post-process, the latest version of RIS can now be used to enhance visuals in video playback and other productivity applications with a single click.
  • Faster Downloads – Saves time and reduces the driver download size when updating AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition directly from the application, downloading and installing only the files that need updating on the PC.
  • Improved Toast Notifications – Provides users with a clearer snapshot on which key features are enabled or disabled whenever they launch a game.
Fixed Issues
  • Some users on Windows 10 operating system may observe the absence of the windows transparency aero effect.
  • On some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon RX 6800 XT Graphics, the Tuning page within AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition may display incorrect preset selections after installing the latest AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition driver.
  • While playing Forza Horizon 5 on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon RX 6800 Graphics, longer than expected load times may be experienced when Ray Tracing is enabled and set at either Medium or High Ray Tracing Quality setting.
  • Visual artifacts may be observed while playing It Takes Two on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon RX 6900 XT Graphics.
  • Enabling Radeon Chill for SteamVR may lead to inconsistent performances being experienced.
  • After disabling the Hotkeys feature in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition, some hotkeys still function for some users when they restart their system.
Known Issues
  • Using Radeon Super Resolution on 2560x1600 resolution displays may produce a system hang. A temporary workaround is to set the display Scaling Mode to Full Panel.
  • While playing Cyberpunk 2077 on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon RX 570 Graphics, some users may observe an issue where indoor areas appear darker than expected.
  • Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
  • Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.

AMD Adrenalin 2020

Versienummer 22.3.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website AMD
Download https://www.amd.com/en/support
Bestandsgrootte 537,00MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 17-03-2022 14:14
6 • submitter: AnonymousWP

17-03-2022 • 14:14

6 Linkedin

Submitter: AnonymousWP

Bron: AMD

Update-historie

24-05 AMD Software Adrenalin Edition 22.5.2 3
10-05 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.5.1 15
26-04 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.4.2 5
05-04 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.4.1 12
25-03 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.3.2 1
17-03 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.3.1 6
25-02 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.2.3 8
18-02 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.2.2 8
04-02 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.2.1 8
19-01 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.1.2 6
Meer historie

Lees meer

AMD Software

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Overige software

Reacties (6)

-Moderatie-faq
-1606+15+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1PommeFritz
17 maart 2022 14:22
Jammer, de Cyberpunk 2077 darkness bug zit er nog in. Twijfel of ik wil downgraden naar een oude driver versie van een paar maanden geleden... of dat ik gewoon wacht tot ik wel een voldoende krachtige kaart heb bemachtigd. Cyberpunk op een RX580 is niet ideaal te noemen.
+1jastas
@PommeFritz17 maart 2022 18:45
Bwa buiten die bug speelt het best op m'n 580, in fullHD weliswaar.

Ik ben terug gegaan naar versie 21, spel was anders veel te donker.

[Reactie gewijzigd door jastas op 17 maart 2022 19:47]

+1PommeFritz
@jastas18 maart 2022 21:18
Ik wilde voor de max ervaring gaan en heb een 1440p monitor ;) Dus moet nog even wachten
0Janbraam
@PommeFritz17 maart 2022 18:13
> totaal niet relevant voor dit topic... dus tekst weg gehaald...

[Reactie gewijzigd door Janbraam op 17 maart 2022 21:51]

+1ATIradeon8500
17 maart 2022 15:05
Is deze optioneel?
+1vlugejapiee
@ATIradeon850017 maart 2022 15:31
Adrenalin 22.3.1 Recommended (WHQL)

Release Date
3/17/2022

[Reactie gewijzigd door vlugejapiee op 17 maart 2022 15:31]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee