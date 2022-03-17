AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de RX 400 en hoger. De drivers worden alleen nog voor 10 en hoger aangeboden. Windows 7 en 8 worden nu als legacy aangeduid. Verder zijn er ook geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. Versie 22.3.1 voegt onder meer Radeon Super Resolution toe en laat tot vier spelers toevia AMD Link in multiplayer spellen.
Support For
Fixed Issues
- Radeon Super Resolution (RSR) Technology – RSR is an in-driver spatial upscaling feature that is built on the same algorithm as AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution technology. It delivers near-native resolution and increased performance across thousands of games that run in exclusive full screen mode on AMD RDNA-based and newer discrete graphics.
- AMD Link – Updated AMD Link Play feature now allows up to four users to connect to an AMD Radeon graphics-powered PC from an Android- or Windows-based PC, phone, tablet or TV to play local multiplayer games. AMD Link is also introducing customizable hotkeys, allowing gamers to use their devices to control their gaming experience. AMD Link is now accessible from the Microsoft store and can be downloaded as a standalone application on non-AMD based PCs, inviting an even wider range of users and hardware to join a personal gaming cloud.
- Radeon Image Sharpening (RIS) – Bringing crispness and clarity to in-game visuals that have been softened by upscaling and post-process, the latest version of RIS can now be used to enhance visuals in video playback and other productivity applications with a single click.
- Faster Downloads – Saves time and reduces the driver download size when updating AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition directly from the application, downloading and installing only the files that need updating on the PC.
- Improved Toast Notifications – Provides users with a clearer snapshot on which key features are enabled or disabled whenever they launch a game.
Known Issues
- Some users on Windows 10 operating system may observe the absence of the windows transparency aero effect.
- On some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon RX 6800 XT Graphics, the Tuning page within AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition may display incorrect preset selections after installing the latest AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition driver.
- While playing Forza Horizon 5 on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon RX 6800 Graphics, longer than expected load times may be experienced when Ray Tracing is enabled and set at either Medium or High Ray Tracing Quality setting.
- Visual artifacts may be observed while playing It Takes Two on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon RX 6900 XT Graphics.
- Enabling Radeon Chill for SteamVR may lead to inconsistent performances being experienced.
- After disabling the Hotkeys feature in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition, some hotkeys still function for some users when they restart their system.
- Using Radeon Super Resolution on 2560x1600 resolution displays may produce a system hang. A temporary workaround is to set the display Scaling Mode to Full Panel.
- While playing Cyberpunk 2077 on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon RX 570 Graphics, some users may observe an issue where indoor areas appear darker than expected.
- Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
- Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.