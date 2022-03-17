Software-update: Beyond Compare 4.4.2 build 26348

Beyond Compare logo (79 pix) Scooter Software heeft versie 4.4.2 van Beyond Compare uitgebracht. Met dit zeer uitgebreide programma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kunnen bestanden met elkaar worden vergeleken. Daarnaast is het mogelijk om complete folders, ftp-locaties en archieven te vergelijken. Beyond Compare is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering, voor prijzen die beginnen bij 30 dollar. De onderlinge verschillen kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden. Sinds versie 4.3.7 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Beyond Compare 4.4.2.26348

Notable Changes
  • macOS: Fixed bcomp command line support on macOS 12.3.

Beyond Compare 4.4.1.26165

Notable Changes
  • Improved stability and various other fixes, especially in FTP/SFTP connections.
FTP
  • Added support for PuTTY v3 SSH keys, and enhanced support for other key formats.
  • Added FTPS profile option to limit TLS version minimum and maximum to handle incompatibilities or increase security.
  • macOS/Linux: Fixed hang and high CPU usage when using an empty passphrase to try to load a SSH private key file that's encrypted and stored in the new OpenSSH private key format.
  • Fixed parsing z/OS FTP listings that include external links.
  • Fixed "450 Transfer aborted. Link to file server lost" error when uploading to ProFTPD hosts.
  • Fixed SFTP connections failing depending on the key exchange algorithms enabled on the server.
  • Fixed read timeout when doing Active mode FTP transfers from vsFTPD servers.
  • macOS: Fixed read timeout when doing Active mode FTP transfers from ProFTPD servers.
  • Fixed "TLS session of data connection not resumed" errors when using TLS 1.3 to connect to FileZilla Server and other FTP servers that rely on GnuTLS.
Misc
  • Fixed truncated text in Japanese version.
  • macOS: Fixed "Browse Using Profiles" dialog local file system treeview flickering between incorrect file type icons.
WebDAV
  • Windows: Fixed WebDAV connections using NTLM authentication (e.g., SharePoint).
Crashes
  • macOS: Fixed crashes in "Browse Using Profiles" dialog.
  • macOS: Fixed crash when drawing a combobox.

Beyond Compare 4.4.0.25886

Notable Changes
  • Added support for TLS 1.3.
  • Various enhancements for SFTP support.
  • Updated Dropbox profiles to use new short-lived access tokens.
  • Linux/macOS: Fixed corruption of characters outside the Unicode basic multilingual plane (e.g., emoji).
  • Various fixes and enhancements.
Cloud Services
  • Added support for TLS 1.3.
  • Updated Dropbox profiles to use new short-lived access tokens.
  • Linux: Fixed support for automatically trusting TLS certificates signed by a trusted certificate authority.
File Views
  • Linux: Added support for https:// URLs.
  • Linux: Fixed corruption of characters outside the Unicode basic multilingual plane (e.g., emoji). Displaying emoji is not supported yet, so they will show as U+FFFD REPLACEMENT CHARACTER, but will remain the original characters when saving/editing.
  • macOS: Fixed support for characters outside the Unicode basic multilingual plane (e.g., emoji).
  • macOS: Fixed "Find..." autocomplete incorrectly changing capitalization when the search string matches an MRU string.
Folder Compare
  • Windows: Fixed using large buffers when loading remote network drives.
  • macOS: Fixed "Copy to Side" command not appearing on the toolbar or in menus if configured to do so.
FTP
  • Added support for Ed25519 SSH keys.
  • Added support for OpenSSH's newer private key format.
  • Added support for hmac-sha2-256-etm@openssh.com SSH HMAC algorithm.
  • Added support for TLS 1.3 for FTPS connections.
  • Fixed dropped SFTP connections when uploading files to CrushFTP.
  • Fixed truncated files when uploading to a Windows 10 OpenSSH server.
  • Fixed truncated files when downloading from an HP/Tandem NonStop SFTP server.
  • Adjusted SSH key exchange algorithms to be more conservative.
Installer
  • Linux: Updated .deb/.rpm packages to use https for remote repositories.
Misc
  • Linux: Check for Updates now uses HTTPS connections.
  • Linux: Fixed file sizes showing as on locales that use non-ASCII characters (e.g., No-break space).
  • macOS: Fixed failure to launch a file comparison if an external process attempted it while BC was shutting down.
  • macOS: Fixed various issues with Finder extension.
  • macOS: Fixed file view path edits showing the old path when loading a new file.
  • macOS: Fixed file save dialog growing too wide and not being resizable on macOS Big Sur and later.
  • macOS: Fixed ESC to close modal dialogs even if they don't have a 'Cancel' button.
  • Downloading updates through the Check for Updates dialog now uses HTTPS connections.
Picture Compare
  • macOS: Fixed "Browse Using File System" showing all file types as unselectable.
Text Merge
  • macOS: Fixed "Align With" behavior.
Crashes
  • Fixed intermittent crash on shutdown.
Versienummer 4.4.2 build 26348
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Scooter Software
Download https://www.scootersoftware.com/download.php?zz=dl4
Bestandsgrootte 21,65MB
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

17-03-2022 • 06:38

Bron: Scooter Software

Update-historie

17-03 Beyond Compare 4.4.2 build 26348 12
10-'20 Beyond Compare 4.3.7 build 25063 5
12-'19 Beyond Compare 4.3.3 build 24545 0
11-'19 Beyond Compare 4.3.2 build 24472 11
10-'19 Beyond Compare 4.3.1 build 24438 0
10-'19 Beyond Compare 4.3.0 build 24364 7
10-'18 Beyond Compare 4.2.7 build 23425 1
06-'18 Beyond Compare 4.2.5 build 23088 5
08-'17 Beyond Compare 4.2.3 build 22587 2
05-'17 Beyond Compare 4.2.2 build 22384 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Beyond Compare

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (12)

+1Magic Power
17 maart 2022 10:27
Een fijn programma. Veel mogelijkheden tot het vergelijken van bestanden en mappen, en de vergelijkingen gaan van simpele datum vergelijking tot checksum en 'slimme' vergelijkingen.

Het enigste nadeel dat ik ken, is dat de mogelijkheden soms wat verstopt kunnen zitten.
+1Dragony
@Magic Power17 maart 2022 12:51
Ben het met je eens, super programma. Heeft me vaak geholpen met mappen vergelijken.

Kleine correctie: Het enige nadeel*
0tdcy
@Dragony18 maart 2022 09:47
"Het enigste nadeel dat ik ken" hoeft niet fout te zijn.
Het enige meisje in de klas is ook het enigste meisje in de klas.
Het enigste meisje in de klas kan, maar hoeft niet, het enige meisje in de klas te zijn.
Kortom, in de perceptie van Magic Power kan het helemaal juist zijn.
+1Dragony
@tdcy18 maart 2022 12:05
Je hebt helemaal gelijk, alleen moet je ook naar context kijken. Het gaat hier gewoon echt om één voordeel, niet een voordeel dat aardig is lol.
+1_Drum_
17 maart 2022 19:25
BC is een fijn programma, gebruik het zelf al jaren naar volle tevredenheid.

Telkens als er een update uitkomt, bedenk ik me het volgende. Na 8 jaar is dit nog altijd versie 4 van beyond compare, mijn licentie, gekocht begin 2014, wordt bij elke update nog altijd geaccepteerd want nog altijd dezelfde versie.
Hoe kan een firma met, op het eerste zicht maar 1 programma, hier van overleven?
+1downtime
@_Drum_18 maart 2022 11:34
Christian Ghisler van Total Commander werkt al sinds het begin op die manier. Elke licentie is in de praktijk een perpetual license ook al garandeert hij niet dat het altijd zo zal blijven. Maar hij zegt dat er voldoende aanwas van nieuwe klanten (en dus verkochte licenties) is om ervan rond te komen en bestaande klanten gratis updates te blijven geven.
+1GeroldM

17 maart 2022 15:55
Als je aan code en/of scripts werkt met een groep personen, dan weet je al heel snel dat het goed bijhouden van de juiste content behoorlijk moeilijk is. Vandaar dat er dus programma's als Git bestaan.

Nou heeft Git wel opties om bestanden te vergelijken maar die vind ik persoonlijk nogal karig. En daardoor van zeer beperkt nut.

Maar dan kom je dus een tool als deze tegen. Nu kun je zien wat de content van een file is op jouw computer, de originele content en de content van hetzelfde bestand op de server (waar je naar wil uploaden). En je ziet dat allemaal tegelijkertijd, netjes langs elkaar, wat dus bijzonder overzichtelijk is.

Nu kan je dus jouw veranderingen doorvoeren zonder dat je het werk van anderen beschadigt en/of teniet doet. Dit is de voornaamste taak van dit programma. Het vergelijken van mappen heeft ook zijn nut, daar niet van. Maar is zeer zeker niet het hoofd-doel van dit programma.

Map vergelijking is wel het hoofd-doel van FreeFileSync. Een persoon content in laten zien van verschillende versies van hetzelfde bestand is dat niet.
0harmvzon
17 maart 2022 11:45
Kan iemand vertellen wat het verschil is tussen dit programma en FreeFileSync?
+1beerse

@harmvzon17 maart 2022 17:09
Geheel volgens de naam: Beyond-Compare laat de verschillen tussen 2 bestanden of 2 directory-bomen zien en doet in de regel standaard niets.

Het programma FreeFileSync zorgt er voor dat beide gelijk worden gemaakt.
0harmvzon
@beerse18 maart 2022 13:50
Ah, dan blijf ik lekker FreeFileSync gebruiken.
0eyecatcher
17 maart 2022 14:23
En... heb je Total Commander, dan vindt je daar ook een puike sync tool.
0cc12
@eyecatcher20 maart 2022 12:50
En... heb je Total Commander, dan vindt je daar ook een puike sync tool.
Is dat vergelijkbaar met Beyond Compare?

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

