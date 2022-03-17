Scooter Software heeft versie 4.4.2 van Beyond Compare uitgebracht. Met dit zeer uitgebreide programma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kunnen bestanden met elkaar worden vergeleken. Daarnaast is het mogelijk om complete folders, ftp-locaties en archieven te vergelijken. Beyond Compare is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering, voor prijzen die beginnen bij 30 dollar. De onderlinge verschillen kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden. Sinds versie 4.3.7 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Beyond Compare 4.4.2.26348 Notable Changes macOS: Fixed bcomp command line support on macOS 12.3. Beyond Compare 4.4.1.26165 Notable Changes Improved stability and various other fixes, especially in FTP/SFTP connections. FTP Added support for PuTTY v3 SSH keys, and enhanced support for other key formats.

Added FTPS profile option to limit TLS version minimum and maximum to handle incompatibilities or increase security.

macOS/Linux: Fixed hang and high CPU usage when using an empty passphrase to try to load a SSH private key file that's encrypted and stored in the new OpenSSH private key format.

Fixed parsing z/OS FTP listings that include external links.

Fixed "450 Transfer aborted. Link to file server lost" error when uploading to ProFTPD hosts.

Fixed SFTP connections failing depending on the key exchange algorithms enabled on the server.

Fixed read timeout when doing Active mode FTP transfers from vsFTPD servers.

macOS: Fixed read timeout when doing Active mode FTP transfers from ProFTPD servers.

Fixed "TLS session of data connection not resumed" errors when using TLS 1.3 to connect to FileZilla Server and other FTP servers that rely on GnuTLS. Misc Fixed truncated text in Japanese version.

macOS: Fixed "Browse Using Profiles" dialog local file system treeview flickering between incorrect file type icons. WebDAV Windows: Fixed WebDAV connections using NTLM authentication (e.g., SharePoint). Crashes macOS: Fixed crashes in "Browse Using Profiles" dialog.

macOS: Fixed crash when drawing a combobox. Beyond Compare 4.4.0.25886 Notable Changes Added support for TLS 1.3.

Various enhancements for SFTP support.

Updated Dropbox profiles to use new short-lived access tokens.

Linux/macOS: Fixed corruption of characters outside the Unicode basic multilingual plane (e.g., emoji).

Various fixes and enhancements. Cloud Services Added support for TLS 1.3.

Updated Dropbox profiles to use new short-lived access tokens.

Linux: Fixed support for automatically trusting TLS certificates signed by a trusted certificate authority. File Views Linux: Added support for https:// URLs.

Linux: Fixed corruption of characters outside the Unicode basic multilingual plane (e.g., emoji). Displaying emoji is not supported yet, so they will show as U+FFFD REPLACEMENT CHARACTER, but will remain the original characters when saving/editing.

macOS: Fixed support for characters outside the Unicode basic multilingual plane (e.g., emoji).

macOS: Fixed "Find..." autocomplete incorrectly changing capitalization when the search string matches an MRU string. Folder Compare Windows: Fixed using large buffers when loading remote network drives.

macOS: Fixed "Copy to Side" command not appearing on the toolbar or in menus if configured to do so. FTP Added support for Ed25519 SSH keys.

Added support for OpenSSH's newer private key format.

Added support for hmac-sha2-256-etm@openssh.com SSH HMAC algorithm.

Added support for TLS 1.3 for FTPS connections.

Fixed dropped SFTP connections when uploading files to CrushFTP.

Fixed truncated files when uploading to a Windows 10 OpenSSH server.

Fixed truncated files when downloading from an HP/Tandem NonStop SFTP server.

Adjusted SSH key exchange algorithms to be more conservative. Installer Linux: Updated .deb/.rpm packages to use https for remote repositories. Misc Linux: Check for Updates now uses HTTPS connections.

Linux: Fixed file sizes showing as on locales that use non-ASCII characters (e.g., No-break space).

macOS: Fixed failure to launch a file comparison if an external process attempted it while BC was shutting down.

macOS: Fixed various issues with Finder extension.

macOS: Fixed file view path edits showing the old path when loading a new file.

macOS: Fixed file save dialog growing too wide and not being resizable on macOS Big Sur and later.

macOS: Fixed ESC to close modal dialogs even if they don't have a 'Cancel' button.

Downloading updates through the Check for Updates dialog now uses HTTPS connections. Picture Compare macOS: Fixed "Browse Using File System" showing all file types as unselectable. Text Merge macOS: Fixed "Align With" behavior. Crashes Fixed intermittent crash on shutdown.