Software-update: KiCad 6.0.4

KiCad logo (79 pix)De ontwikkelaars achter KiCad hebben een nieuwe versie uitgebracht. KiCad is een verzameling opensourceprogramma's waarmee elektronische schema's en printplaatlay-outs ontworpen kunnen worden. Verder kan het een bill of materials, Gerber-bestanden en een 3d-weergave van de pcb en de componenten maken. KiCad beschikt over een uitgebreide bibliotheek van componenten, inclusief het symbool, voetprint en 3d-modellen. Ook een Spice-simulator ontbreekt niet. De release notes voor versie 6.0.4 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

KiCad 6.0.4 Release

The KiCad project is proud to announce the latest series 6 stable release. The 6.0.4 stable version contains critical bug fixes and other minor improvements since the previous release.

If you are wondering why there was no "official" 6.0.3 release, there was a serious issue after 6.0.3 was tagged and some users had downloaded the unreleased 6.0.3 builds from the KiCad build server. The only way to prevent install conflicts was to create a new 6.0.4 tag with the bug fix and spin new builds. The KiCad project would like to apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.

A list of all of the fixed bugs since the 6.0.2 release can be found on the KiCad 6.0.3 milestone and KiCad 6.0.4 milestone pages. This release contains several critical bug fixes so please consider upgrading as soon as possible.

Version 6.0.4 is made from the 6.0 branch with some cherry picked changes from the development branch. Packages for Windows, macOS, and Linux are available or will be in the very near future.

Versienummer 6.0.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website KiCad
Download https://kicad.org/download/
Licentietype GPL

19-03-2022 07:33
14

19-03-2022 • 07:33

14 Linkedin

Submitter: kompanje1

Bron: KiCad

Reacties (14)

+1Compuchip87
19 maart 2022 09:22
KiCad beschikt over een uitgebreide bibliotheek van componenten, inclusief het symbool

Huh wat?
Reageer
+1Avar
@Compuchip8719 maart 2022 09:28
Ja: het symbool is hoe het component er in het schema uit ziet, de voetprint is hoe het er op de printplaat uit ziet en het 3D model wordt gebruikt in de 3D weergave van de printplaat.
Reageer
+1Resistor
@Compuchip8719 maart 2022 09:33
^ dat is dus het symbool van een transistor :P
Reageer
+1IrBaboon79
@Compuchip8719 maart 2022 12:08
Symbool model…die zin loopt niet helemaal lekker…

[Reactie gewijzigd door IrBaboon79 op 19 maart 2022 12:09]

Reageer
+1Danny the dog
19 maart 2022 09:49
Ik zoek eigenlijk nog een gratis / open source WTB tekenpakketje, waarmee je wat lijntjes kunt aanpassen, bemeten etc.

Draftsight was hier altijd perfect voor, maar da’s ook alweer 2 jaar ofzo betaald helaas.
Reageer
+1SillieWous
@Danny the dog19 maart 2022 09:59
FreeCAD is wat mij betreft het beste open source CAD programma. Het is op het begin wat eigenaardig, maar met een paar tutorials kom je er al gauw.
Reageer
+1Danny the dog
@SillieWous19 maart 2022 10:05
Thnx. Ik heb dat idd wel eens geprobeerd, maar bleef toen hangen in de eigenaardige fase ;) Misschien toch iets meer moeite doen haha.
Reageer
+1Martijn-V4
@SillieWous19 maart 2022 10:12
FreeCAD is op zich een goed alternatief maar je moet vanaf de allereerste geometrie ogen op steeltjes hebben en goed hebben nagedacht over je designer intent. Doe je dat niet dan word je na een paar uur vol in klus gemept door een topology naming clusterf.ck, die je overigens zelf hebt veroorzaakt. Als dat in de, hoop ik nabije, toekomst is opgelost stap ik over naar FreeCAD.

Een nieuw talent aan de horizon is Plasticity, werkt niet met vertices maar nurbs.
Reageer
+1TonKuijper
19 maart 2022 10:45
Er staat dat KiCAD werkt op Windows 7.
Ik heb V6 geprobeerd op mijn Win7 PC maar dat kon niet.
Reageer
+1TheVivaldi
@TonKuijper19 maart 2022 14:18
Op de site staat inderdaad dat Windows 7 niet ondersteund wordt: https://www.kicad.org/help/system-requirements/

cc @Drobanir
Reageer
Auteur+1Drobanir
@TheVivaldi19 maart 2022 14:22
Ik heb het aangepast, bedankt voor de melding!
Reageer
+1Ablaze
19 maart 2022 11:00
Zijn er tegenwoordig inderdaad veel gratis libraries voor Kicad en zijn die makkelijk te installeren? Ik vond het vroeger namelijk wat tegenvallen, zeker als je keek naar wat het (verder inferieure) EasyEDA bood.
Reageer
0styno
@Ablaze20 maart 2022 16:14
Er komt met de KiCad installatie automatisch een grote bibliotheek mee, bestaande uit -naar ik meen- meer dan 13.000 componenten (symbool, footprint en 3D model). Daar is de afgelopen jaren hard aan gewerkt. Veel fabrikanten leveren inmiddels ook hun symbool/footprints voor KiCad.

Er is ook alternatieven voor de standaard bibliotheek zoals Alternate KiCad Library en de Elektuur library.
Reageer
0Grootkonijntje
20 maart 2022 21:41
Ik zag dat ook Elektuur een KiCad library beschikbaar stelt. Waar is deze te downloaden dan ?
Reageer


