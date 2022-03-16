Versie 5.06 van EMDB is uitgekomen. EMDB, wat staat voor Eric's Movie Database, is een gratis programma waarmee een filmcollectie kan worden beheerd. Hoewel de download maar zo'n 5,5MB groot is, beschikt het programma over uitgebreide functionaliteit. Zo kan relevante informatie van onlinedatabases als IMDb, MovieMeter, TMDb en TheTVDB worden opgehaald, kan worden bijgehouden welke films uitgeleend zijn en kunnen films die op de harde schijf staan direct vanuit het programma gestart worden. EMDB kan worden gebruikt in diverse talen, waaronder in het Nederlands. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Changes in release 5.06: IMDb import: Fixed broken import due to changes on the IMDb website.

User interface: Ctrl-V didn't insert but appended.

User interface: Adding multiple movies inside a collection didn't force the collection for all movies after the first one.

Backups: Removed option to backup configuration. Custom values are stored in the individual databases so there is no need to restore configurations too.

User interface: Allow custom sorting within a collection.

Translations: Edit multiple labels title is not translated.

User interface: search by letter in Edit Person dialog was broken.

User interface: swap firstname / lastname in Edit directors / writers / composers / cast and Search cast.

User interface: Crash when playing movies insidea collection.

Export: Exporting movies inside a collection exported all movies.

Click on cast in movie details panel should open cast tab (+ mouse pointer change)

Collections: The list of collections in the options is now sorted alphabetically.

Translations: Updated the Arabic, Spanish, French, German, Simplified Chinese, Czech, Slovenian and Dutch translations.