Software-update: EMDB 5.06

EMDB logo (75 pix) Versie 5.06 van EMDB is uitgekomen. EMDB, wat staat voor Eric's Movie Database, is een gratis programma waarmee een filmcollectie kan worden beheerd. Hoewel de download maar zo'n 5,5MB groot is, beschikt het programma over uitgebreide functionaliteit. Zo kan relevante informatie van onlinedatabases als IMDb, MovieMeter, TMDb en TheTVDB worden opgehaald, kan worden bijgehouden welke films uitgeleend zijn en kunnen films die op de harde schijf staan direct vanuit het programma gestart worden. EMDB kan worden gebruikt in diverse talen, waaronder in het Nederlands. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Changes in release 5.06:
  • IMDb import: Fixed broken import due to changes on the IMDb website.
  • User interface: Ctrl-V didn't insert but appended.
  • User interface: Adding multiple movies inside a collection didn't force the collection for all movies after the first one.
  • Backups: Removed option to backup configuration. Custom values are stored in the individual databases so there is no need to restore configurations too.
  • User interface: Allow custom sorting within a collection.
  • Translations: Edit multiple labels title is not translated.
  • User interface: search by letter in Edit Person dialog was broken.
  • User interface: swap firstname / lastname in Edit directors / writers / composers / cast and Search cast.
  • User interface: Crash when playing movies insidea collection.
  • Export: Exporting movies inside a collection exported all movies.
  • Click on cast in movie details panel should open cast tab (+ mouse pointer change)
  • Collections: The list of collections in the options is now sorted alphabetically.
  • Translations: Updated the Arabic, Spanish, French, German, Simplified Chinese, Czech, Slovenian and Dutch translations.
Versienummer 5.06
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Wicked & Wild Inc.
Download https://www.emdb.eu/bin/emdb.zip
Bestandsgrootte 5,50MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Wicked & Wild Inc.

Reacties (4)

+1Slijpschuiver
16 maart 2022 20:47
Die updates tuimelen over elkaar heen. Ik sla er maar een stuk of 10 over. Soms gaan die updates namelijk fout, en verlies je data. Dus moet je voor een update je data backuppen. Nogal bewerkelijk, een paar keer per maand.
0EMDB
@Slijpschuiver22 maart 2022 22:48
EMDB maakt zelf een backup bij ELKE update dus data verliezen valt wel mee. Terwijl het je eigen verantwoordelijkheid is te backupen. Apps kunnen crashen / bugs bevatten, Windows kan crashen, harde schijven kunnen crashen.

En ja EMDB is echt niet foutloos. Ik probeer elke versie te testen maar met alle functionaliteit is dat niet volledig te doen.

Eric
0Slijpschuiver
@EMDB23 maart 2022 17:07
Mijn opmerking was geen kritiek op jou, of het programma, maar een reactie van een mede-tweaker die hier beschreef hoe hij data was kwijtgeraakt bij een update van emdb. Sindsdien maak ik bij elke update een extra backup. Dat wilde ik alleen maar zeggen. Verder alle lof voor je programma.
0mjcm
17 maart 2022 07:59
- removed -

[Reactie gewijzigd door mjcm op 17 maart 2022 08:07]

