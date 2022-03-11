Software-update: Lunacy 8.3.1

Lunacy logo (79 pix)Lunacy is een gratis grafisch ontwerpprogramma voor Windows en vanaf deze versie ook voor Linux en macOS. Het heeft een grote hoeveelheid ingebakken content, zoals iconen, foto's, gemaskeerde afbeeldingen en illustraties. Het is ook in staat om sketch-bestanden te openen en Sketch-plug-ins te gebruiken. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en Icons8 lijkt daarbij goed naar de community te luisteren. Vrijdag is versie 8.3.1 verschenen die problemen moet verhelpen met on-line bestanden in de verleden week uitgebrachte versie 8.3.

Lunacy 8.3.1 hotfix

  • Cloud documents access issues fixed.

Lunacy 8.3

Easier component state management
  • The Inspector panel now features the Component section, so it has become way easier to manage components and their states.
  • To create a component, select a layer or a group of layers, and click + next to the Component section. Lunacy will create a component with a default state.
  • To add a new component state, select a component and click + next to any available state. The component edit view will show up. Make the required changes, then press Esc or click over the canvas anywhere beyond the component to exit the edit mode.
  • To switch between states, select a component, then select the required state in the Inspector.
  • For other actions, use the respective controls at the bottom of the Component section.
Improvements
  • Comments are now available only in cloud documents.
  • You can now click through empty pixels in bounding boxes. It means that it has become easier to select underlying layers.
  • Now, when you draw artboards and shapes or create a text block, you immediately see the artboards, shapes, and text, not their contours.
  • Lunacy now automatically adjusts the font size depending on the size of a text block.
  • Now, when you create a text box, Lunacy automatically sets the text color to black or white depending on the background color.
  • We removed the Zoom tool and added the Hand tool (Z) to the toolbar.
  • Now, when you duplicate a main component, Lunacy creates an instance of the component, not a new main component.
  • Now Lunacy synchronizes some of your settings across different devices. These include the theme (dark or light), artboard presets, custom palettes, and other settings.
  • Improved UI for sharing cloud documents.
  • Minor UI and other improvements.
Fixed bugs
  • Numerous bug fixes.

Lunacy screenshot

Versienummer 8.3.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Icons8
Download https://docs.icons8.com/release-notes/#831-hotfix
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 11-03-2022 16:395

11-03-2022 • 16:39

5 Linkedin

Bron: Icons8

Update-historie

29-03 Lunacy 8.4.1 8
18-03 Lunacy 8.4.0 0
11-03 Lunacy 8.3.1 5
05-02 Lunacy 8.2.1 0
23-12 Lunacy 8.1 0
28-10 Lunacy 8.0 15
06-'21 Lunacy 7.1 0
06-'21 Lunacy 7.0 0
02-'21 Lunacy 6.8 8
12-'20 Lunacy 6.6 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Lunacy

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (5)

-Moderatie-faq
-1505+12+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
0brobro
12 maart 2022 10:09
Hoe wordt hier geld verdiend vraag ik af.
+1Jogai
@brobro12 maart 2022 10:55
Freemium. Alle assets mag je gebruiken in lagere resoluties tot je product live gaat, dan betaal je een abbo iirc. De software is dus om het asset gebruik te bevorderen.
+1tweakorinho
@Jogai12 maart 2022 14:20
"Established open-source projects could receive the icons for free. For you, we'll open-source the needed resources." Dus als je product 'established' open source is zijn zij dat ook.
0bschelst
12 maart 2022 10:46
"Lunacy is een gratis grafisch ontwerpprogramma voor Windows en vanaf deze versie ook voor Linux en macOS. "
versus:

Versienummer 8.3.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
0tweakorinho
12 maart 2022 14:19
Ik word blij van deze software.
Ik gebruik de assets niet, maar het programma is zeer bewonderenswaardig.
Het opent de deur voor design op GNU/Linux, een OS waar steeds meer aandacht van desktop gebruikers naar toe gaat.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee