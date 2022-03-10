Versie 3.44.0 van LosslessCut is uitgekomen, als opvolger van versie 3.39.0. LosslessCut is een cross-platform en opensourceprogramma waarmee stukken uit video's kunnen worden geknipt. Dit doet het zonder dat de video's worden gedecodeerd en weer gecodeerd, dus het werkt snel en zonder verlies van kwaliteit. Het is ideaal om minder interessante delen uit geschoten beelden van actioncamera's of drones te verwijderen. Ook is het mogelijk om jpg-afbeeldingen van scenes van de video te maken. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Most requested feature: Implement smart cut (experimental) #126 aka. accurate cuts. Other improvements and fixes: Build for linux arm64 (without ffmpeg) #1056

Improve format detection in concat/merge dialog and allow selecting any output format #1032

Auto-convert any subtitle to mov_text when output is mp4 #418

Auto convert subtitle mov_text to srt when trying to put it in matroska (and webm to webvtt)

Default to mov when pcm audio - fixes #947 #163 #367 #948

Losslessly convert pcm_bluray to pcm_s24le for non-mpegts output formats - fixes #476, #895

Increase size of concat dialog

Re-introduce merge menu item

For mp4/mov, use vtag hvc1 instead of the default unsupported hev1 #1032

Copy disposition when concat (ffmpeg doesnt automatically)

Fix color bug

Remove menu from batch list (less clicks)

Improve batch list selection

Move sorting from merge dialog to batch files list #1043

Make sure to select previous item when deleting from batch list #89 (comment)

Improve canvas player to hopefully workaround losslesscut keeping file handles #272

Improve concat ffmpeg command logging #954

Add key binding for fix invalid duration #254

Allow using external ffmpeg executable #400

Fix play button #1048

Implement increase/descrease volume hotkeys #254

Try to fix issue where file does not open on macos (Open With LosslessCut)

Implement function to shift all segments times

Allow configuring where to store project file #1004

Chapters improvments #993 (with chapters only export, add gap chapters between segments)

Segment list allow selecting multiple

Implement "select segments by label" #993

Implement function to fill gaps between segments #993

Implement function to remove multiple segments

Implement Extract all frames as images #1033

Implement label selected segments #993

Move merge options into separate dialog and add option to clear batch

Fix missing keyframe seek shortcuts #1038