Versie 3.44.0 van LosslessCut is uitgekomen, als opvolger van versie 3.39.0. LosslessCut is een cross-platform en opensourceprogramma waarmee stukken uit video's kunnen worden geknipt. Dit doet het zonder dat de video's worden gedecodeerd en weer gecodeerd, dus het werkt snel en zonder verlies van kwaliteit. Het is ideaal om minder interessante delen uit geschoten beelden van actioncamera's of drones te verwijderen. Ook is het mogelijk om jpg-afbeeldingen van scenes van de video te maken. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Most requested feature:
Other improvements and fixes:
- Implement smart cut (experimental) #126 aka. accurate cuts.
- Build for linux arm64 (without ffmpeg) #1056
- Improve format detection in concat/merge dialog and allow selecting any output format #1032
- Auto-convert any subtitle to mov_text when output is mp4 #418
- Auto convert subtitle mov_text to srt when trying to put it in matroska (and webm to webvtt)
- Default to mov when pcm audio - fixes #947 #163 #367 #948
- Losslessly convert pcm_bluray to pcm_s24le for non-mpegts output formats - fixes #476, #895
- Increase size of concat dialog
- Re-introduce merge menu item
- For mp4/mov, use vtag hvc1 instead of the default unsupported hev1 #1032
- Copy disposition when concat (ffmpeg doesnt automatically)
- Fix color bug
- Remove menu from batch list (less clicks)
- Improve batch list selection
- Move sorting from merge dialog to batch files list #1043
- Make sure to select previous item when deleting from batch list #89 (comment)
- Improve canvas player to hopefully workaround losslesscut keeping file handles #272
- Improve concat ffmpeg command logging #954
- Add key binding for fix invalid duration #254
- Allow using external ffmpeg executable #400
- Fix play button #1048
- Implement increase/descrease volume hotkeys #254
- Try to fix issue where file does not open on macos (Open With LosslessCut)
- Implement function to shift all segments times
- Allow configuring where to store project file #1004
- Chapters improvments #993 (with chapters only export, add gap chapters between segments)
- Segment list allow selecting multiple
- Implement "select segments by label" #993
- Implement function to fill gaps between segments #993
- Implement function to remove multiple segments
- Implement Extract all frames as images #1033
- Implement label selected segments #993
- Move merge options into separate dialog and add option to clear batch
- Fix missing keyframe seek shortcuts #1038