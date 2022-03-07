Software-update: DBeaver 22.0.0

DBeaver logo (79 pix) Versie 22.0.0 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere queries uitvoeren en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een opensource CE-uitvoering en drie verschillende commerciële uitvoeringen. Deze voegen onder meer ondersteuning voor verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevat verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in DBeaver version 22.0.0:
  • Data transfer:
    • Table recreate mapping type was added
    • Table selector dialog now supports filters configuration
    • Variables configuration for data transfer tasks was fixed
    • Variables auto-complete was fixed in output file name
    • Custom data formatting now applied for TXT export format
    • Insert statement now supports DEFAULT clause for empty list of columns
  • Data editor:
    • Row count calculation query was fixed
    • Rows scrolling was disabled for data modifying queries
    • Problem with editor focus after new row add was fixed
    • Column value filter was fixed (wrong SQL query)
  • SQL editor:
    • Parameters binding dialog was improved (multiline editor was added, keyboard shortcuts were fixed)
    • Filtering and ordering by columns with aliases was fixed
    • Problem with cursor jump to script end was fixed
    • Script selector popup was fixed (issue with datasource association)
    • Script task execute was fixed (for connections without default database)
  • DDL generator: option to generate FKs as separate statements was added
  • Metadata search: search by LIKE pattern was fixed
  • Session manager UI was fixed (multiline cells on Linux, background color for connection type)
  • Interface language now can be changed in preferences (for MacOS and Linux installers)
  • SSH: option to disable host name validation was added
  • Local clients configuration load was fixed (MySQL and PostgreSQL derived drivers)
  • Azure SQL server: view definition read was fixed
  • Clickhouse: read-only connections support was improved
  • H2:
    • Driver configuration for version 2.x was added
    • Check constraints support was added
    • Unique keys support was added
  • MySQL: new view creation was fixed (DDL)
  • Oracle:
    • Metadata read performance was significantly increased
    • Case-sensitive navigator filters support was fixed
  • Snowflake: custom authentication configuration option was fixed
  • SQLite: sequences read was fixed
  • SQL Server: open database object dialog now respects selected database
  • Italian localization was improved (thanks to @capitanfuturo)
  • Many minor UI bugs were fixed

DBeaver

Versienummer 22.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website DBeaver
Download https://dbeaver.io/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 07-03-2022 04:410

07-03-2022 • 04:41

0 Linkedin

Bron: DBeaver

Update-historie

06-06 DBeaver 22.1.0 0
23-05 DBeaver 22.0.5 0
18-04 DBeaver 22.0.3 0
04-04 DBeaver 22.0.2 0
21-03 DBeaver 22.0.1 0
07-03 DBeaver 22.0.0 0
21-02 DBeaver 21.3.5 6
07-02 DBeaver 21.3.4 2
24-01 DBeaver 21.3.3 3
27-12 DBeaver 21.3.2 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

DBeaver

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee