Versie 22.0.0 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere queries uitvoeren en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een opensource CE -uitvoering en drie verschillende commerciële uitvoeringen. Deze voegen onder meer ondersteuning voor verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevat verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in DBeaver version 22.0.0: Data transfer: Table recreate mapping type was added Table selector dialog now supports filters configuration Variables configuration for data transfer tasks was fixed Variables auto-complete was fixed in output file name Custom data formatting now applied for TXT export format Insert statement now supports DEFAULT clause for empty list of columns

Data editor: Row count calculation query was fixed Rows scrolling was disabled for data modifying queries Problem with editor focus after new row add was fixed Column value filter was fixed (wrong SQL query)

SQL editor: Parameters binding dialog was improved (multiline editor was added, keyboard shortcuts were fixed) Filtering and ordering by columns with aliases was fixed Problem with cursor jump to script end was fixed Script selector popup was fixed (issue with datasource association) Script task execute was fixed (for connections without default database)

DDL generator: option to generate FKs as separate statements was added

Metadata search: search by LIKE pattern was fixed

Session manager UI was fixed (multiline cells on Linux, background color for connection type)

Interface language now can be changed in preferences (for MacOS and Linux installers)

SSH: option to disable host name validation was added

Local clients configuration load was fixed (MySQL and PostgreSQL derived drivers)

Azure SQL server: view definition read was fixed

Clickhouse: read-only connections support was improved

H2: Driver configuration for version 2.x was added Check constraints support was added Unique keys support was added

MySQL: new view creation was fixed (DDL)

Oracle: Metadata read performance was significantly increased Case-sensitive navigator filters support was fixed

Snowflake: custom authentication configuration option was fixed

SQLite: sequences read was fixed

SQL Server: open database object dialog now respects selected database

Italian localization was improved (thanks to @capitanfuturo)

Many minor UI bugs were fixed