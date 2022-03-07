Blackmagic Design heeft versie 17.4.5 van DaVinci Resolve uitgebracht. DaVinci Resolve is een videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, macOS en Linux. Het is beschikbaar in de gratis DaVinci Resolve-uitvoering en de betaalde DaVinci Resolve Studio, die over extra functionaliteit beschikt, zoals de mogelijkheid om in hogere resoluties en frames per second te werken en de mogelijkheid om van extra grafische processoren en OpenFX-plug-ins gebruik te maken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in DaVinci Resolve 17.4.5 Improved nested timeline decompose for audio, plugins and automation.

Support for decoding 6K and 8K clips from the Sony Venice 2.

Faster 12K Blackmagic RAW decode and playback on Apple silicon.

Ability to set output colorspace in DaVinci YRGB projects.

Addressed Dolby Vision tone mapping for DaVinci YRGB projects.

Addressed layout and refresh issues after using the cinema viewer.

Addressed an issue with missing Text+ fonts in Mac OS Monterey.

Addressed issues when extruding 3D text from specific TrueType fonts.

Addressed retime and mixed frame rate issues when importing AAFs.

Addressed an issue rendering additional outputs with data burn-in.

Addressed trims not applied from imported Dolby Vision 2.9 XML metadata.

Addressed ProRes 422 artifacts for some rendered clips on Apple silicon.

Addressed playback glitches for some long GOP formats in Apple silicon.

General performance and stability improvements.