DaVinci Resolve logo (79 pix)Blackmagic Design heeft versie 17.4.5 van DaVinci Resolve uitgebracht. DaVinci Resolve is een videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, macOS en Linux. Het is beschikbaar in de gratis DaVinci Resolve-uitvoering en de betaalde DaVinci Resolve Studio, die over extra functionaliteit beschikt, zoals de mogelijkheid om in hogere resoluties en frames per second te werken en de mogelijkheid om van extra grafische processoren en OpenFX-plug-ins gebruik te maken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in DaVinci Resolve 17.4.5
  • Improved nested timeline decompose for audio, plugins and automation.
  • Support for decoding 6K and 8K clips from the Sony Venice 2.
  • Faster 12K Blackmagic RAW decode and playback on Apple silicon.
  • Ability to set output colorspace in DaVinci YRGB projects.
  • Addressed Dolby Vision tone mapping for DaVinci YRGB projects.
  • Addressed layout and refresh issues after using the cinema viewer.
  • Addressed an issue with missing Text+ fonts in Mac OS Monterey.
  • Addressed issues when extruding 3D text from specific TrueType fonts.
  • Addressed retime and mixed frame rate issues when importing AAFs.
  • Addressed an issue rendering additional outputs with data burn-in.
  • Addressed trims not applied from imported Dolby Vision 2.9 XML metadata.
  • Addressed ProRes 422 artifacts for some rendered clips on Apple silicon.
  • Addressed playback glitches for some long GOP formats in Apple silicon.
  • General performance and stability improvements.

Versienummer 17.4.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Blackmagic Design
Download https://www.blackmagicdesign.com/products/davinciresolve/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

20-05 DaVinci Resolve 18.0 bèta 3 6
02-05 DaVinci Resolve 18.0 bèta 2 16
19-04 DaVinci Resolve 18.0 bèta 1 14
30-03 DaVinci Resolve 17.4.6 4
07-03 DaVinci Resolve 17.4.5 9
16-02 DaVinci Resolve 17.4.4 7
21-12 DaVinci Resolve 17.4.3 15
19-11 DaVinci Resolve 17.4.2 9
29-10 DaVinci Resolve 17.4.1 20
22-10 DaVinci Resolve 17.4 37
Reacties

+1pmeter
7 maart 2022 09:29
Geweldig programma. De freeware versie kan behoorlijk veel. Check YouTube reviews. Het schijnt dat het programma op onderdelen beter en makkelijker is dan Adobe Premiere, maar dan gratis, of als je de betaalde mogelijkheden wil, alsnog veel goedkoper.

Het verdienmodel is (jonge) enthousiastelingen een goed gratis programma bieden, in de hoop dat zij later professional worden en dan hardware van Blackmagic kopen die goed met de software samen werkt. In de hardware liggen de grootste inkomsten van het bedrijf.
+1sIRwa3
@pmeter7 maart 2022 09:48
Dit programma is ZO uitgebreid dat freeware als een belediging klink :) Ik bezing mijn lof over deze applicatie meerdere malen in deze update meldingen.

Ik vind het super fascinerend hoe een commercieel bedrijf zijn business model durft om te gooien en van 1 van de meest exclusieve colour grading applicaties, met maar een tiental seats in de wereld. Naar zo goed als gratis gaat. Daar waar andere bedrijven (toen) alleen maar zwaarder inzetten op DRM en ander beveiligingen..

tuurlijk, dit ging niet over 1 nacht ijs, en andere ontwikkelaars hebben geen hardware,, maar toch, fascinerend..
+1Barsonax
@pmeter7 maart 2022 10:03
Gebruikte eerst Premiere maar Davinci werkt zoveel fijner en ook sneller. Echt een aanrader en het meest bijzondere is dat de gratis versie al zo uitgebreid is. Je kan er echt veel mee.
+1RobWu
@pmeter7 maart 2022 13:02
Zelfs voor de 'actievere hobbyist' is het programma ook betaalbaar als je doorstapt naar de Pro versie.

Eenmalige uitgave, en als je geluk hebt krijg je er dan ook de Speed Editor bij.

Alleen de database structuur is in het begin misschien even verwarrend.. ;)
+1alienfruit
@pmeter7 maart 2022 13:05
Fusion is ook een sterk VFX programma dat sinds enkele jaren onderdeel is van Resolve. Ik heb een hoop bumpers gemaakt voor televisie met deze software
+1guidogast

7 maart 2022 10:03
Ik had zelf verwacht dat Resolve 18 er aan zat te komen als ik keek naar de releases van het afgelopen jaar. Ben benieuwd met wat voor een features ze daarmee komen. Blijf het toch wel gaaf vinden dat ze zoveel blijven fixen en updaten.
+1Jan Onderwater
7 maart 2022 18:16
Ik moet zeggen dat ik erg gecharmeerd ben van DaVinci en hun incrementele updates. Het programma mag een stijle leercurve hebben, maar het is uitstekend en de gratis versie is ook erg goed. Daar kan het ontwikkelteam van Final Cut wat van leren.
+1Chielllie
7 maart 2022 18:42
Ik ben een Avid Mediacomposer editor, maar laatst heb ik een vlogje van mijn dochter met multicam (2 camera's) hiermee gemonteerd. Op heel veel punten (import/link/export/titels/crossjes is DVR heel veel sneller en makkelijker. Ik moest wel een aantal YouTube tutorials doorploegen maar ik ben verbijsterd dat de gratis versie zo goed is.
Aanrader voor iedereen die geen budget heeft maar wel profi voor de dag wilt komen.
0PHiXioN
15 maart 2022 21:44
Ik ben blij dat ik destijds de studio-versie heb aangeschaft met de Speed Editor er gratis bij. Die had ik niet nodig maar met de verkoop ruim 50% kunnen besparen op de software.

Voor reguliere video is het geweldig en is het vooral mijn eigen creativiteit dat belemmert.

Voor 360 graden video had ik wel wat meer verwacht. Blijft ook op een super snelle laptop hetzelfde als dikke stront door een trechter duwen. Veel is mogelijk maar je moet heul veul geduld hebben. KartaVR maakt het leven wel wat makkelijker.

