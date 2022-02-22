Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: WinRAR 6.11 bèta 1

WinRAR logo (80 pix) RAR Labs heeft de eerste bètarelease van versie 6.11 van zijn archiveringsprogramma's RAR en WinRAR uitgebracht. Deze populaire compressietool is beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen, waaronder Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan overweg met de gangbaarste formaten - waaronder rar, zip, cab, arj, lzh, tar, gz, uue, bz2, jar, iso, 7z en z - heeft een skinnable interface, en ondersteuning voor Zip64- en multivolume-cab-bestanden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Chabges in version 6.11 beta 1
  • Added support for Gz archives with large archive comments. Previously the extraction command failed to unpack gz archives if comment size exceeded 16 KB.
  • Archive comments in gz archives are displayed in the comment window and recognized by "Show information" command. Large comments are shown partially. Previous versions didn't display Gzip comments.
  • Reserved device names followed by file extension, such as aux.txt, are extracted as is in Windows 11 even without "Allow potentially incompatible names" option or -oni command line switch. Unlike previous Windows versions, Windows 11 treats such names as usual files. Device names without extension, such as aux, still require these options to be unpacked as is regardless of Windows version.
  • Switch -mes can be also used to suppress the password prompt and abort when adding files to encrypted solid archive.
  • Additional measures to prevent extracting insecure links are implemented.
Bugs fixed:
  • If password exceeding 127 characters was entered when unpacking an encrypted archive with console RAR, text after 127th character could be erroneously recognized as user's input by different prompts issued later;
  • Wrong archived file time could be displayed in overwrite prompt when extracting a file from ZIP archive. It happened if such archive included extended file times and was created in another time zone. It didn't affect the actual file time, which was set properly upon extraction.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*WinRAR 6.11 bèta 1 (32bit)
*WinRAR 6.11 bèta 1 (64bit)
*RAR 6.11 bèta 1 voor Linux (32bit)
*RAR 6.11 bèta 1 voor Linux (64bit)
*RAR 6.11 bèta 1 voor FreeBSD (32bit)
*RAR 6.11 bèta 1 voor FreeBSD (64bit)
*RAR 6.11 bèta 1 voor macOS (64bit)
*RAR 6.11 bèta 1 voor macOS (Arm)

WinRAR 5.6.0 screenshot (620 pix)
Versienummer 6.11 bèta 1
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website RAR Labs
Download https://www.rarlab.com/download.htm
Bestandsgroottes 551,00kB - 3,32MB
Licentietype Shareware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 22-02-2022 14:1517

22-02-2022 • 14:15

17 Linkedin

Bron: RAR Labs

Update-historie

05-03 WinRAR 6.11 6
22-02 WinRAR 6.11 bèta 1 17
24-01 WinRAR 6.10 14
10-12 WinRAR 6.10 bèta 3 14
15-11 WinRAR 6.10 bèta 2 11
07-10 WinRAR 6.10 bèta 1 8
06-'21 WinRAR 6.02 16
05-'21 WinRAR 6.02 bèta 1 5
04-'21 WinRAR 6.01 42
03-'21 WinRAR 6.01 bèta 1 13
Meer historie

Lees meer

WinRAR

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (17)

-Moderatie-faq
-117016+17+20+30Ongemodereerd4
Wijzig sortering
+1Dennahz
22 februari 2022 16:44
Verbaas me erover dat Winrar nog budget heeft om dit door te blijven ontwikkelen. Volgens mij heeft iedereen gewoon een onbeperkte "trial" versie draaien. Wat is hun business model?
+1mrmrmr
@Dennahz22 februari 2022 20:25
Het is zeer goedkoop, heeft een stabiele intuïtieve interface en dat de kracht van deze software. Een licentie van 15 jaar geleden werkt nog steeds.

Als WinRAR de werkzaamheid na de trialperiode zou beperken zou het direct minder aantrekkelijk zijn dan de concurrentie en dan ben je heel snel weg.

Gratis concurrent 7Zip is veel uitgebreider, maar heeft een veel minder gebruiksvriendelijke interface. Dat is gereedschap voor hardcore (open-source/Linux/multi-platform) pro's, niet per se geschikt voor eindgebruikers.
+1GeroldM

@mrmrmr22 februari 2022 23:35
7-zip kan je naar hartelust aanpassen qua interface.

Maak zelf echter gebruik van het Windows context menu om te archiveren/uitpakken, dus de GUI zie ik amper. En heb ook veel scripts draaien, die de commandline versie van 7-zip gebruiken.

De hoofdreden waarom ik 7-zip gebruik is dat deze bestanden en/of sets aan bestanden in een veel kleiner archiefbestand weet te proppen. Terwijl dat amper langer duurt dan het inpakken van RAR.

Heb WinRAR en WinZip allang opgegeven.
0mrmrmr
@GeroldM23 februari 2022 19:02
De prestaties hangen sterk af van wat je wil comprimeren, hoe snel en of er veel van ongeveer vrijwel dezelfde bestanden in staan ("solid").

Ik heb bij wijze van test een directorystructuur gecomprimeerd met 7Zip (defaults+solid) en RAR (defaults+4 threads+solid) en de 7Zip deed er 2 uur over met LZMA, RAR een half uur met RAR5. De RAR versie was 2 MB groter op een halve gigabyte. De helft bestond uit voornamelijk alfanumeriek en de andere helft redelijk goed comprimeerbare binaries. Voor mij is er geen reden om niet voor RAR te kiezen.

RAR kan trager zijn als multithreading niet aanstaat.
0GeroldM

@mrmrmr26 februari 2022 03:10
Het grootste verschil (7-zip in 'ultra-mode' en daarop nog eens aanpassingen in de dictionary-gtrootte en woord-lengte. Het duurt een ongeveer 30 minutenr op en 16 GByte i5 3e generatie (met SSD) om een set van vier tot vijf 4 GByte dump bestanden te comprimeren. Vaak resteerd dat in bestanden elk met een grootte van rond de 100 MByte.

Ben al gelukkig wanneer RAR in zo'n beetje dezelfde tijd tot 500MByte komt.

De meeste archieven genereer ik via scripts. De command-line versie van 7-zip levert kleinere bestanden op dan de GUI-versie (beide in 'Ultra-mode'). Software die ik bouw in NL, moet ik overhevelen naar Paraguay voor intensieve en uitgebreide regressietests. De scripts die ik heb gemaakt laten je kiezen tussen 7-zip, zip (inbegrepen met Windows) en WinRar. De software is uitgepakt rond de 1 GByte in omvang. Met 7-zip is dat een archief van rond de 80 MByte. Doe ik hetzelfde met Rar, zit ik met files rond de 200 MByte. De geringe extra tijd die 7-zip neemt voor de veel kleinere archieven weegt niet op tegen het verlies van tijd om 200 MByte te transporteren. En aangezien het per build gaat over 32-bit applicaties en een ander archief met dezelfde applicaties, maar gecompileerd met 64-bit en meerdere builds per week, scheelt dat zeker een werkdag (per week) aan tijd die 7-zip me oplevert. Word de baas ook een stuk vrolijker van.

Maar goed, dat is dus mijn ervaring. En uit jouw post maak ik op dat deze ervaring niet strookt met de jouwe. Vandaar dat er altijd van dit soort 'turf-oorlogen' zullen blijven. Zelf word ik stukken vrolijker van 7-zip dan dat ik ooit was van WinRar. Dat is wat ik zeker weet.

Klaarblijkelijk zijn we het eens over het oneens zijn. En dat is oke, smaken/stijlen/opvattingen verschillen nu eenmaal.
+1Arjantje72
@Dennahz22 februari 2022 17:00
Dat budget zal van mij kunnen komen, heb ooit een licentie aangeschaft omdat ik het veel gebruikte en zo duur was het ook weer niet :)
+1Ramoncito
@Dennahz22 februari 2022 18:18
Ik heb een licentie, toch draai ook ik een trial versie. De licentie die ik kocht was een vreemde aanbieding waar ik om de een of andere reden op terecht kwam destijds. Die was alleen geldig voor die ene versie. Vrij snel daarna kwam er een kritieke update uit... Support schreef eigenlijk dat ik gewoon pech had. Een normale versie had gewoon een jaar (of meer?) updates :/
0Lizard
@Ramoncito22 februari 2022 21:46
Die heb ik ook gekocht, was toen belachelijk goedkoop.
Maar ik had over die beperking heen gelezen.
Daarna contact gehad met de klantenservice en toen kreeg ik 50% korting op de normale versie:
Hello,

You have purchased a version-specific WinRAR license for WinRAR 4.2x from a special
promotion campaign that we have run in the past. Your key is only valid for WinRAR 4.2x.

Since you are already an existing WinRAR user we are happy to offer you
an upgrade to a regular license at 50% discount of our prices:
Dat toen gedaan en deze licentie is nog steeds geldig :)
0Ramoncito
@Lizard23 februari 2022 14:03
Nou nee, de reguliere versie was nagenoeg even duur als die ik had aangeschaft: €25,36 inc btw (normale prijs 29.95). Vandaar dat ik ook de 50% korting deal niet nam. Dan had ik nog eens 15,- extra moeten betalen :/

Dan moet ik er wel bij vermelden dat de support me wel goed heeft geholpen en ook normaal terugschreef telkens. Support is gewoon goed :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Ramoncito op 23 februari 2022 14:06]

+1slechtvalk
@Dennahz22 februari 2022 21:39
Bedrijven betalen wel. Alleen voor home users is het gebruik van de trial versie legaal.
+1vickypollard
@Dennahz23 februari 2022 10:13
Ik vraag me vooral af wat het voordeel is van WinRAR gebruiken tegenover al die andere gratis compressietools. Het compressievoordeel van een rar-bestand is toch ook weer niet zo groot? Ik zou dit echt alleen kopen als ik de hele dag dingen in en uit zit te pakken en WinRAR iets kan wat de rest niet kan (behalve .rar dan..). Dan nog doneer ik liever aan een open source project.

[Reactie gewijzigd door vickypollard op 23 februari 2022 10:13]

0bva
@Dennahz22 februari 2022 17:00
Eerlijke mensen.
0Perkele
@Dennahz5 maart 2022 01:35
Ze hadden een winst van 787.709 euro in 2020.
0Jogai
22 februari 2022 18:56
Ik gebruik liever 7zip. Geen last van nag screens ;)

Zo, nu zijn we klaar @DeathMaster
0rickboy333
22 februari 2022 15:13
Mijn 30 daagse proefperiode is ready.
0Perkele
@rickboy3335 maart 2022 01:36
De trial is 40 dagen...

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True