Software-update: Camtasia 2021.0.16

Camtasia logo (79 pix)TechSmith heeft versie 2021.0.16 van Camtasia voor Windows en macOS uitgebracht. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om op een eenvoudige manier video's te maken voor trainingen en presentaties. Denk bijvoorbeeld aan een video over de werking van een bepaalde applicatie die met een voice-over wordt toegelicht, of een PowerPoint-presentatie samengevoegd met een opname van een lezing. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar de mogelijkheden op een rijtje worden gezet. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Camtasia (Windows) 2021.0.16
  • Added option to Recorder: Open Editor after recording is stopped.
  • Added Recorder Shortcut: Ctrl+M to Add Marker.
  • Improved behavior when errors occur while saving recordings: users may now retry saving with a different name.
  • Pause/Resume is now disabled during Recorder countdown.
  • Region selection indicators are no longer shown if screen recording is not selected.
  • Updated Google Drive and YouTube SDKs to address CVE-2018-1285 preventing a local XML eXternal Entity (XXE) vulnerability.
  • Fixed a bug that could slow the Camtasia Editor opening.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented seeking when previewing media from the Media Bin.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented line and arrow Annotations from being highlighted when dragging an effect.
  • Fixed a bug that caused Fuse options to be shown when the install option to disable Fuse was chosen.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause a glitch when an mp3 media contained a split.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur when creating a new project.
  • Fixed a bug that allowed invalid recordings by using the Stop hotkey when a recording was not taking place.
  • Fixed a user-reported startup crash.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur on production when using production presets.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur on machines using encrypted hard drives.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause Undo to undo more than the user intended.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause frames to be rounded incorrectly when changing frame rate.
  • Fixed a bug that could prevent the Zoom-n-Pan preview from updating correctly.

Camtasia Studio

Versienummer 2021.0.16
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website TechSmith
Download https://www.techsmith.com/download/camtasia/
Licentietype Betaald

Bron: TechSmith

