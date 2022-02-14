Versie 1.3.0 van de opensource-ftp-server FileZilla Server is uitgekomen. FileZilla Server is een kleine en krachtige ftp-server met onder andere ondersteuning voor fxp (het versturen van bestanden van de ene naar de andere ftp-server), beveiligde verbindingen (ssl en tls), gss-authenticatie en Kerberos-encryptie. Voorheen was het programma alleen beschikbaar voor Windows, maar tegenwoordig ook voor Linux en macOS. Sinds de versie 1.2.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
FileZilla Server 1.3.0New features:
Bugfixes and minor changes:
- Configuration wizard to setup passive mode
- Linux: Warn if sysctl knob kernel.yama.ptrace_scope is 0
- Linux: Refuse to run if sysctl knob fs.protected_hardlinks is 0
- Admin UI: Rejecting a certificate fingerprint prompt no longer triggers automatic reconnects
FileZilla Server 1.3.0-rc1Security related
New features:
- The internal tool filezilla-server-crypt now accepts the password from stdin, not anymore as a parameter, to avoid password leaking.
- Mountpoints are now impossible to rename or delete.
Bugfixes and minor changes:
- The configuration files can now be reloaded without shutting down the service first. To make it work, send the SIGHUP signal to the service process on nix, send the paramchange control message to the service on Windows (i.e. 'sc control filezilla-server paramchange').
- The UI now automatically attempts to reconnect to the server if the connection is lost
- MSW: users are now case-insensitive
- Mac: created an installer
- Display the administration TLS certificate fingerprints at installation time, so that they can be taken note of.
- Negotiate custom ALPN with FileZilla Client, this allows saving a few round-trips during connection establishment
- Warn if no administration password has been given during installation.
- In TVFS, fixed implicit root "/" not being accessible, trac #12617.
- In TVFS, an implicit mountpoint whose parent is non-recursive is now able to be listed and cwd'd into.
- Solved off-by-one bug in path normalization.
- Reported filesystem errors are permanent, hence use 5yz error codes rather than 4yz error codes in command replies.
- Permissions are now correctly updated in the UI when the current selected user changes.
- Fixed regressions in the UI related to the TLS certificates generation.
- MSW: the installer now correctly support the /D parameter, used to define a different default installation directory from the command line.
- Debian: the installer now asks for an administration password.
- Errors during ACME certificates generation are now properly displayed in the UI.