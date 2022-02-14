Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.64.2 uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
The 1.64.2 update addresses these issues:
- January 2022 Recovery 2 Endgame
- Web: Extension host fails to initialize when certain browser extensions are installed
- GVFS: can't open file
- Output view dropdown scrollbar UI is not clickable/usable (regression)
- jupyter notebook cell pending indicator missing
- Integrated terminal automatically sends 'Y' when terminating node batch script
- Latest update breaks due to proxy requirement.
- Version 1.64.0 breaks task quoting
- Resizing terminal inside side panel no longer works
- Part navigation and resizing commands fail on new side panel
- TypeScript plugin extensions don't load on Windows in 1.64.0
- Function breakpoints don't seem to be editable anymore
- Latex - Equation environment in markdown does not work
- How can we move the new side panel to the right?
