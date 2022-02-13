Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Pi-hole Core 5.9 / Web 5.11 / FTL 5.14

Pi-hole logo (75 pix) Versie 5.9 van Pi-hole Core is verschenen. Ook zijn Pi-hole Web 5.11 en FTL 5.14 uitgekomen. Pi-hole is een advertising-aware dns- en webserver bedoeld om te draaien op een Raspberry Pi in het netwerk. Als op de router naar Pi-hole wordt verwezen voor dns-afhandelingen, zullen alle apparaten binnen het netwerk er automatisch gebruik van maken zonder dat er instellingen moeten worden aangepast. Vervolgens worden advertenties niet meer opgehaald, waardoor pagina's sneller laden. In potentie kan er ook malware mee buiten de deur worden gehouden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar de uitleg en video's op deze pagina, of deze handleiding van tweaker jpgview. De changelogs voor de drie afzonderlijke modules kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Pi-hole Core v5.9
  • Skip the required ports check if installed in docker container (#4536)
  • Fix gravity in case there are no adlists at all or all are disabled (#4535)
  • Install netcat-openbsd as dependency explicitly (#4532)
  • Remove oneline from ss call (#4542)
  • Include ip addr show and ip route show in debug log (#4543)
  • use sed substitute instead of delete and append (#4555)
  • Move space into variable (#4562)
  • Fix stale label to stale (#4588)
  • Fix updating based on tags on older git versions by doing a full fetch (#4575)
  • Replace value for BLOCKING_ENABLED, add if it does not already exist (#4585)
  • Replace calls to sqlite3 by calls to pihole-FTL sqlite3 (#4584)
  • Switch from centos8 to centos8:stream base image for centos 8 tests (#4596)
  • Remove pihole-FTL.conf manpage (#4489)
  • add parameter to set filename for teleporter (#4582)
  • Use case insensitive deletion when removing custom CNAME/DNS records (#4598)
Pi-hole web v5.11
  • Fix api.php?status ( replicate #2031 and pi-hole/pi-hole#4485) (#2052)
  • Rework the temp info in the status panel (#2054)
  • Changing the information source to "pi-hole status" in the API (#2059)
  • Use piholeStatus() in header.php (#2062)
  • Restore api.php?summary response format (#2067)
  • Reduce warning icon bouncing (#2065)
  • Fix extra spaces in queryads (#2079)
  • Fix layout on small screens for some datatables (#2078)
  • Improving contrast for UI tabs (#2076)
  • Better pie chart legend (#2034)
  • Improves extension validation for teleporter.php (#2087)
  • footer.php: Add the Docker Hub tags filter link to "Docker Tag" (#2096)
  • Adjusting the notification icon (#2095)
  • Fix the wrong escaping on settings datatable (#2100)
  • Fix stale label to stale (#2102)
  • Limit MAXLOGAGE to 24h, just like FTL (#2105)
  • Fixing the escaping for settings datatable (#2106)
  • Retreives maxlogage calling api_FTL.php (#2107)
  • Add navigation above all datatables (#2112)
  • API call to modify local DNS and CNAME records (#2091)
  • 1119 Privacy - Query Page and Dom.storage (#2026)
  • Decrease resource usage of CSS animations (#2021)
  • Improved loop for getAllQueries (#2114)
  • Prevent potential execution of arbitrary code through the PIHOLE_DOCKER_TAG variable (#2115)
  • Remove invalid PHP config file and change alert message for db_queries.js (#2113)
  • Include timezone info in time/date FTL has been started (#2111)
  • Prevent misleading warning being printed to the lighttpd error log when importing from teleporter backup (#2118)
Pi-hole FTL v5.14
  • Update Sqlite3 engine to 3.37.2 (#1276)
  • Enable history and auto-completion for embedded SQLite3 engine (#1282)
  • Optimize queries table (#1255)
  • Use embedded SQLite3 engine for the tests (#1283)
  • Add others section to upstream servers pie chart (#1284)
  • Print more details in CLI regex-test (#1287)
  • Log errors caused locally correctly (#1294)
  • Add >maxlogage telnet API endpoint (#1295)
  • Keep Query Log details across FTL restart (#1285)
  • Deprecate REPLY_ADDR4/6 in favor of more fine-grained setting (#1293)
  • Do not warn about less-than-full addresses when analyzing EDNS(0) packets (#1296)
  • Prevent excessive reply times in the Query Log after restarting (#1297)
  • perf improvements for findDomainID() (#1286)
  • Update embedded dnsmasq to v2.87test8 (#1281)
  • Rename upstream 'blocklist' => 'blocked' and 'cache' => 'cached' (#1299)

Versienummer 5.9 / 5.11 / 5.14
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Pi-hole
Download https://github.com/pi-hole/pi-hole/releases/tag/v5.9
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 13-02-2022 05:18
35 • submitter: Muncher

13-02-2022 • 05:18

35 Linkedin

Submitter: Muncher

Bron: Pi-hole

Update-historie

20-04 Pi-hole Core 5.10 / Web 5.12 / FTL 5.15 54
13-02 Pi-hole Core 5.9 / Web 5.11 / FTL 5.14 35
05-01 Pi-hole Core 5.8 / Web 5.10 / FTL 5.13 12
23-12 Pi-hole Core 5.7 / Web 5.9 / FTL 5.12 91
24-10 Pi-hole Core 5.6 / Web 5.8 / FTL 5.11 93
30-09 Pi-hole Core 5.5 / Web 5.7 / FTL 5.10 68
04-'21 Pi-hole Core 5.3 / Web 5.5 / FTL 5.8 54
01-'21 Pi-hole Core 5.2.3 134
12-'20 Pi-hole Core 5.2.2 101
12-'20 Pi-hole Core 5.2.1 31
Meer historie

Lees meer

Pi-hole

geen prijs bekend

Netwerk en systeembeheer

Reacties (35)

-Moderatie-faq
-135035+115+20+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
0switchboy
13 februari 2022 08:26
Prachtige tool helaas vanwege dnsoverhttps eigenlijk al obsoleet
+1Ruvetuve
@switchboy13 februari 2022 08:56
En toch blokkeer ik hier nog 10 tot 15% van al het dns verkeer. Zeg dat alles naar dns over https gaat, dan kunnen we dit soort tools weg gooien? Benieuwd wat we er dan tegen kunnen doen.
+1MrFax
@Ruvetuve13 februari 2022 10:19
Browser extensions zullen blijven werken omdat deze geen DNS gebruiken voor het blokkeren van ads, maar juist de HTTP requests zelf. Daarom is uBlock Origin ook veel effectiever dan PiHole, want sommige ads worden "1st party" gehost, waardoor als je de DNS blokkeert, je de hele website niet meer opkan.

Ook wordt WebSockets misbruikt om ads te streamen, zonder dat de browser het door heeft, maar hier kan uBlock Origin ook niks mee.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MrFax op 13 februari 2022 19:20]

+1CH4OS
@MrFax13 februari 2022 14:00
Een Pi-Hole of andere (DNS) ad blocker, maakt dan wel weer inzichtelijk hoeveel tracking er eigenlijk over een netwerk heen gaat. Daar helpen extensions zoals uBlock Origin niet tegen, die alleen op de lokale client werkt binnen de browser waar het in geïnstalleerd is. Als ik op netwerk niveau al kan voorkomen dat bepaalde servers niet bereikbaar zijn, kan geen enkel apparaat daarmee verbinden.

Ook rijmt "efficienter" niet met "sommige websites" die op een andere (slinkse) manier advertenties/tracking/troep serveren. Als ik kijk naar mijn eigen Pi-Hole, blokkeert de Pi-Hole zo'n ~10% van het verkeer en dat is gewoon veel. Kijk ik naar mijn top blocked domains, dan staan daar toch echt de usual suspects; met name tracking en telemetrie van partijen als Google, Meta (Facebook, Whatsapp), Microsoft en zelfs nVidia.

uBlock Origin draait alleen in de browser en blokt dat verkeer, wat prima is. Pi-Hole blokkeert echter veel meer, namelijk ook de DNS-requests van apps, denk hierbij aan Geforce Experience (nVidia) bijvoorbeeld. :) Ik zou dus echt niet zeggen dat Pi-Hole overbodig is en dat uBlock Origin efficient is, Pi-Hole werkt simpelweg veel breder.

Daarnaast gebruik ik inderdaad ook uBlock Origin, om te filteren op de client wat er tussendoor glipt.
Met SponsorBlock skip ik de reclames in YouTube videos die de content creators zelf in videos stoppen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 13 februari 2022 14:06]

+1Bor
@MrFax13 februari 2022 19:15
Je hebt een goed punt. Het aantal blokkades op de Pi-Hole neemt hier al enige tijd af ondanks dat ik een meer restrictieve block list ben gaan gebruiken.
+1DeeD2k2
@MrFax13 februari 2022 20:08
Dat hangt ervan af met welk doel je blocked…

Zo vind ik reclame prima, de schoorsteen moet tenslotte roken ook als ik gratis content wil lezen/zien.
Ik zit er alleen niet op de wachten dat derden zich mengen in mijn verkeer. Dus als je iets wilt laten zien of tracken, regel het dan zelf, van je eigen domein. De site die ik bezoek vertrouw ik immers. Daarmee vertrouw ik er ook op dat die site zijn best zal doen om vanaf zijn domein geen malware te serveren.

Kortom: goede zaak dat advertenties en tracking weer naar 1st party verhuizen.
0zordaz
@MrFax14 februari 2022 12:01
uBlock werkt prima in browsers, maar een Pi-hole blokkeert ook (nog altijd) heel veel tracking en advertenties van apps op je mobiele apparaten in je netwerk. Er is daarom meer dan genoeg reden om zowel uBlock als Pi-Hole te gebruiken. Hoe het in de toekomst met DNS over HTTPS zal gaan zie we dan wel weer.
+1CH4OS
@switchboy13 februari 2022 18:59
DoH of DoT voorkomen niet dat je DNS-requests naar ongewenste hosts doet. Het beveiligd alleen de data over en weer met een encryptielaag. Als je dat vervolgens in een externe DoT/DoH server gaat gebruiken, ben je ook de blacklist functionaliteit kwijt.
+1NovalisDev
@switchboy13 februari 2022 20:09
ik block de meeste DoH domain namen, kunnen ze niet verbinden doen ze een fallback naar locale dns ook redirect ik alle dns qeuries die niet naar mijn pihole gaan
+1lenwar

@switchboy13 februari 2022 22:12
DoH heeft hier in brede zin echt niks mee te maken. Stel dat besturingssystemen spontaan zouden besluiten dat ze per de DoH willen gebruiken kan je prima in plaats van pi-hole in je eigen netwerk, een DNS server installeren met advertentieblokkades zoals AdGuard Home. (Die kan zowel aan de voorkant als de achterkant native DoH praten)

Als je eventueel doelt dat er een paar programma’s zijn die in plaats van het aan het OS te vragen zelf DNS verzoeken doen naar (bijvoorbeeld) DoH servers, staat ook los van DoH zelf.
Als we Firefox of Chrome als voorbeeld nemen. Die hadden er ook voor kunnen kiezen om DNS-verkeer op poort 443 (ofzo) te regelen naar een derde partij, zonder versleuteling, of via een compleet ander protocol dan dan DoH. Verreweg de meeste mensen zullen hier niks van merken. (En zat wel die toevallig slimme firewalls hebben draaien)

DoH/DoT/DoQ/enz/enz zijn gewoon een goed idee. Het is goed dat zoveel mogelijk telecommunicatie versleuteld is. Ook binnen je eigen netwerk. Zeker met al die ‘slimme apparaten’ die we tegenwoordig allemaal in huis halen.
0switchboy
@lenwar15 februari 2022 09:33
Succes met advertenties blokkeren op een smart tv of ander dichtgetimmerd apparaat wat poort 443 gebruikt voor DNS met Pihole
0Kabouterplop01
@switchboy13 februari 2022 10:52
Als je verder geen controle wil hebben over je DNS, behalve dat je DNS queries ergens anders naar toe wil sturen...
Maar verre van obsoleet.
doh/dot heeft niets met een "advertentie aware" DNS server te maken.
edit: @jurroen heeft gelijk; het is een DNS server met blocklists

edit2: downloads: Pi-hole Core 5.2.3 3e zin.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Kabouterplop01 op 13 februari 2022 22:57]

+1jurroen
@Kabouterplop0113 februari 2022 13:47
doh/dot heeft niets met een advertentie aware DNS server te maken.
Er is geen "advertentie aware DNS server". Het is een DNS server met blocklists.
0bartje
@switchboy13 februari 2022 10:03
Dat is een beetje kort door de bocht.
Ten eerste 90% gebruikt geen dns over https. Kijk meteen ook even naar dns over tls.
Daarnaast. Volgens mij moet dit gewoon werken met pi hole.
Nog geen testen gedaan. Maar zie het probleem niet.
0Aiii
@bartje13 februari 2022 19:58
Kan gewoon via cloudflared, tutorial staat daarvoor op de pi-hole website: https://docs.pi-hole.net/guides/dns/cloudflared/

Pi-hole is zelf geen DNS, het is slechts een lokaal draaiend programma dat tussen je devices en je dns server zit en kijkt naar wat opgeroepen wordt en dat waar nodig blokkeert, pas daarna stuurt deze het door naar de DNS en is encryptie nodig en mogelijk.
0bytemaster460
@Aiii13 februari 2022 22:29
Je kunt je pihole gewoon voorzien van Unbound en dan wordt het wel een DNS-server.
+1ligflits
13 februari 2022 09:38
pihole -up
En gelijk ook maar een mooi moment voor een:
sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get upgrade
0MrWiggle
@ligflits13 februari 2022 13:51
Ik dacht eigenlijk dat pihole -up ook automatisch sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get upgrade doet.
Even getest en lijkt erop dat update wel automatisch gaat, upgrade niet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MrWiggle op 13 februari 2022 13:53]

0CH4OS
@MrWiggle13 februari 2022 13:53
Mag hopen dat een stukje software zoals (Pi-Hole) niet gaat bepalen wat ik op OS niveau uitspook.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 13 februari 2022 16:33]

+1NimRod1337
@CH4OS13 februari 2022 14:44
De installer vraagt volgens mij of je unattended-upgrades wilt gebruiken.
0flapr00m
@ligflits13 februari 2022 09:50
Wat je dan voor het gemak in een alias zet ;)
alias upall='sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get upgrade'
0stijnos1991
@flapr00m13 februari 2022 10:33
upgrade -y && apt autoremove
0CH4OS
@stijnos199113 februari 2022 12:03
Autoremove ná een succesvolle reboot doen. Anders ben je de oude kernel al kwijt als het booten met de nieuwe niet lukt! En ik zou het ook niet blind goedkeuren wat er updated wordt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 13 februari 2022 16:32]

0JeroenED
@CH4OS13 februari 2022 12:31
Fout. Want die word pas met autoremove verwijderd als er meer dan x aantal kernels aanwezig zijn. Precieze aantal weet niet precies, maar sowieso is dit niet alle aanwezige kernels. Tenzij handmatig ingesteld.

En hoe kan je een draaiende kernel verwijderen zonder die te laten crashen?

[Reactie gewijzigd door JeroenED op 13 februari 2022 12:31]

+1CH4OS
@JeroenED13 februari 2022 13:32
Fout. Want die word pas met autoremove verwijderd als er meer dan x aantal kernels aanwezig zijn. Precieze aantal weet niet precies, maar sowieso is dit niet alle aanwezige kernels. Tenzij handmatig ingesteld.
Jij noemt het fout, ik heb het toch echt serieus meermaals gehad, dat ik bij een update een nieuwe kernel had, waarbij ik direct autoremove deed. Rebootte de VM (dat was dan mijn mazzel) en kon opeens niet meer booten met de nieuwe kernel, kreeg allerlei kernel panics. Maar er was ook geen andere alternatieve kernel meer om vanaf te booten, dus zat ik met een VM die het niet meer deed. Nu was opnieuw installeren zo gepiept, daar niet van. Maar direct autoremove na een update doe ik in elk geval niet meer. Een enkele keer ook met mijn Pi gehad, maar toen bleek de SD kaart dood. Ook terwijl ik maar 2 kernels had (de oude en de nieuw na de update), dit was met Debian of Ubuntu, weet niet meer precies.
En hoe kan je een draaiende kernel verwijderen zonder die te laten crashen?
De kernel wordt altijd volledig in het RAM geladen bij Linux. Na laden kun je dus doen en laten wat je wilt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 13 februari 2022 13:39]

0NimRod1337
@CH4OS13 februari 2022 13:40
Geen kernel, geen panic. Misschien denk ik te simpel.
+1CH4OS
@NimRod133713 februari 2022 13:52
Kan zijn dat ik wat zaken door elkaar haal wat kernel en panic betreft. Maar ik zat in elk geval met een niet meer werkend systeem, die ik wel opnieuw kon gaan installeren. ;)
+1NimRod1337
@CH4OS13 februari 2022 13:57
Ik denk dat je wel gelijk hebt: https://bugs.launchpad.ne...ded-upgrades/+bug/1615381

Je had overigens wel gewoon via de console via een chroot methode apt install linux-image linux-headers kunnen doen om het te fixen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door NimRod1337 op 13 februari 2022 14:07]

0CH4OS
@NimRod133713 februari 2022 14:06
Ik denk dat je wel gelijk hebt: https://bugs.launchpad.ne...ded-upgrades/+bug/1615381

Je had overigens wel gewoon via de console apt install linux-image linux-headers kunnen doen om het te fixen.
Zover kwam ik dus niet. Om het uit te zoeken hoe en wat zou me teveel tijd kosten, opnieuw installeren is dan sneller (of een snapshot van de VM terugzetten). :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 13 februari 2022 14:07]

0NimRod1337
@CH4OS13 februari 2022 14:08
Ja klopt het moet ook via een tweede install en dan chroot bedenk ik me net.
0bartje
@flapr00m13 februari 2022 09:59
En wat je dat doet is apt gebruiken ipv apt-get
Krijg je mooie progress bar aan de onderkant van je scherm.
0flapr00m
@bartje13 februari 2022 10:28
ok helder alleen met een cli is de alias makkelijk toch ?
0ligflits
@bartje13 februari 2022 16:39
Ik ben van de oude stempel, dus gebruik ik eigenlijk uit gewoonte apt-get in plaats van apt.
+1Red Boll
13 februari 2022 07:53
Advertenties kunnen inderdaad irritant zijn soms en zelfs je CPU/bandbreedte onnodig (?) belasten.
Superslecht voor het milieu dus! ;)

Zelf gebruik ik voornamelijk een pi-hole om tracking/profiling proberen te verminderen.
(Externe) Adverteer "engine/brokers" en (andere) data miners zit ik niet zo op te wachten.
Je gaat naar site A, sites "B tot en met H" liften mooi mee met je website bezoek.

Al gaat dit dan weer wat ver misschien? :
https://www.theregister.c...e_fine_google_fonts_gdpr/

Hier geven wat meer praktische info hierover:
https://medium.com/@odtor...nts-judgment-a20b2fb10c47
Finally the referrer is what can make this sensitive — let’s say the URL contains .../how-to-treat-herpes/... or .../what-to-do-if-you-go-bankrupt/... then this alone contains sensitive information. Moreover, as Google has crawled those pages, and is aware of correlation patterns amongst people accessing those pages, it is reasonable to say that someone identified accessing a certain page may be of certain importance and be indeed personal information.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Red Boll op 13 februari 2022 07:57]

0frankvanes
13 februari 2022 06:43
Eigenlijk wel sneu dat je als consument zoveel bagger voor geschoteld krijg dat het gewoon dichtslip van de rommel. Dan is er ook nog een soort wapenwedloop van adverteerders die bakken met geld betalen om daar dan toch weer doorheen te komen. (black list en nog erger ook weer white list als je nog meer betaald)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True