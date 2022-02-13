Versie 5.9 van Pi-hole Core is verschenen. Ook zijn Pi-hole Web 5.11 en FTL 5.14 uitgekomen. Pi-hole is een advertising-aware dns- en webserver bedoeld om te draaien op een Raspberry Pi in het netwerk. Als op de router naar Pi-hole wordt verwezen voor dns-afhandelingen, zullen alle apparaten binnen het netwerk er automatisch gebruik van maken zonder dat er instellingen moeten worden aangepast. Vervolgens worden advertenties niet meer opgehaald, waardoor pagina's sneller laden. In potentie kan er ook malware mee buiten de deur worden gehouden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar de uitleg en video's op deze pagina, of deze handleiding van tweaker jpgview. De changelogs voor de drie afzonderlijke modules kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Pi-hole Core v5.9 Skip the required ports check if installed in docker container (#4536)

Fix gravity in case there are no adlists at all or all are disabled (#4535)

Install netcat-openbsd as dependency explicitly (#4532)

Remove oneline from ss call (#4542)

Include ip addr show and ip route show in debug log (#4543)

use sed substitute instead of delete and append (#4555)

Move space into variable (#4562)

Fix stale label to stale (#4588)

Fix updating based on tags on older git versions by doing a full fetch (#4575)

Replace value for BLOCKING_ENABLED, add if it does not already exist (#4585)

Replace calls to sqlite3 by calls to pihole-FTL sqlite3 (#4584)

Switch from centos8 to centos8:stream base image for centos 8 tests (#4596)

Remove pihole-FTL.conf manpage (#4489)

add parameter to set filename for teleporter (#4582)

Use case insensitive deletion when removing custom CNAME/DNS records (#4598) Pi-hole web v5.11 Fix api.php?status ( replicate #2031 and pi-hole/pi-hole#4485) (#2052)

Rework the temp info in the status panel (#2054)

Changing the information source to "pi-hole status" in the API (#2059)

Use piholeStatus() in header.php (#2062)

Restore api.php?summary response format (#2067)

response format (#2067) Reduce warning icon bouncing (#2065)

Fix extra spaces in queryads (#2079)

Fix layout on small screens for some datatables (#2078)

Improving contrast for UI tabs (#2076)

Better pie chart legend (#2034)

Improves extension validation for teleporter.php (#2087)

(#2087) footer.php: Add the Docker Hub tags filter link to "Docker Tag" (#2096)

Adjusting the notification icon (#2095)

Fix the wrong escaping on settings datatable (#2100)

Fix stale label to stale (#2102)

Limit MAXLOGAGE to 24h, just like FTL (#2105)

Fixing the escaping for settings datatable (#2106)

Retreives maxlogage calling api_FTL.php (#2107)

Add navigation above all datatables (#2112)

API call to modify local DNS and CNAME records (#2091)

1119 Privacy - Query Page and Dom.storage (#2026)

Decrease resource usage of CSS animations (#2021)

Improved loop for getAllQueries (#2114)

Prevent potential execution of arbitrary code through the PIHOLE_DOCKER_TAG variable (#2115)

Remove invalid PHP config file and change alert message for db_queries.js (#2113)

(#2113) Include timezone info in time/date FTL has been started (#2111)

Prevent misleading warning being printed to the lighttpd error log when importing from teleporter backup (#2118) Pi-hole FTL v5.14 Update Sqlite3 engine to 3.37.2 (#1276)

Enable history and auto-completion for embedded SQLite3 engine (#1282)

Optimize queries table (#1255)

Use embedded SQLite3 engine for the tests (#1283)

Add others section to upstream servers pie chart (#1284)

Print more details in CLI regex-test (#1287)

Log errors caused locally correctly (#1294)

Add >maxlogage telnet API endpoint (#1295)

Keep Query Log details across FTL restart (#1285)

Deprecate REPLY_ADDR4/6 in favor of more fine-grained setting (#1293)

Do not warn about less-than-full addresses when analyzing EDNS(0) packets (#1296)

Prevent excessive reply times in the Query Log after restarting (#1297)

perf improvements for findDomainID() (#1286)

Update embedded dnsmasq to v2.87test8 (#1281)

Rename upstream 'blocklist' => 'blocked' and 'cache' => 'cached' (#1299)