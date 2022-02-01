Er is een nieuwe bètarelease van AIMP uitgekomen. Deze gratis, lichtgewicht mediaspeler van Russische makelij heeft ondersteuning voor de populairste muziekformaten. Het uiterlijk heeft wat weg van het bekende Winamp en is door middel van skins aan te passen. AIMP heeft een 18-kanaalsequalizer aan boord en ondersteunt plug-ins. Verder kan het programma cd's rippen, muziekbestanden converteren en tags bewerken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New:
Changes:
- General: an ability to search by app settings
Fixed:
- Audio Converter: cache for I/O operations
- Sound engine: TAK decoder has been updated
- Player: the "track repeat" option now takes precedence over the "jump to next track" option
- Player: album arts cache system has been redesigned
- Skin engine: compatibility with old skins has been improved
- Core: internal classes and functions optimisation
- Plugins: MyClouds - support for changes in API of DropBox service
- Plugins: scheduler - start playback action - added the "start from beginning" option
- General - unable to install plugin package if one of files in package has invalid encoding
- Skin engine - minor issues were fixed
- Default skin - the "clear search box" button does not work in grouping tree pane
- Plugins - information bar - unable to show the bar via hot key if all "show XXX" options are switched off
- Plugins - scheduler - the date and time of the event repetition calculates incorrectly in certain cases if the event was triggered at the moment the PC was woken up
- Plugins - scheduler - countdown timer shows incorrect data if more than a day is left