Domoticz is een veelzijdige applicatie die erop is gericht om als domoticacontroller te dienen voor de aansturing en het uitlezen van componenten. Het kan zijn werk doen op bijvoorbeeld een Raspberry Pi, maar kan ook op een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-machines worden ingezet. Ook is er een package beschikbaar om Domoticz op een Synology-nas te laten draaien.

Domoticz kan gebruikt worden met bijvoorbeeld lichtschakelaars, diverse sensors, ledlampen, beveiligingsapparatuur en tal van andere domoticahardware. Daarnaast kan Domoticz overweg met diverse breed gedragen protocollen, waaronder z-wave op basis van de opensource-openzwave-library en EnOcean. Er zijn echter ook koppelingen die je wat minder snel verwacht, zoals met de Essent E-thermostaat. Handig is verder de koppeling met de Logitech Harmony Hub, die op zijn beurt diverse apparatuur via infrarood kan aansturen. Op ons Forum zijn tal van tweakers actief in Domoticz - open source domotica systeem - deel 4. De release notes voor versie 2022.1 zien er als volgt uit:

After 930 commites, more then 200 beta versions, it is finaly time for once again ... a new stable release! This could not have happened without the help of everyone who contributed to make this happen ! Forum moderators, users, beta testers and specially all those who contributed with code! Thank you once again !!!

As always, PLEASE make a FULL backup of your Domoticz folder (or in case of an embedded system, your SD card!). This way you can always return to the previous version you where running before this update! From now on, everytime you update a backup will be automatically created in the backup folder.

Added Irrigation icon (also thanks to dbemowsk)

Device support for Xiaomi Aqara Wireless Relay Controller (2 Channels) | LLKZMK11LM | relay.c2acn01

Build system, implemented unit tests

EnOcean, added more hardware support

EvoHome, Now supports the latest version of the OT Bridge messages

InfluxDB Data push, Influx 2.0 support

InfluxDB, Alert and Current devices data push to influxdb

MQTT Auto Discovery hardware (for Zigbee2MQTT/ZWaveJS2MQTT and others)

New widgets for Blinds (percentage) + Stop and Blinds (percentage) Inverted + Stop

Notifications, Extra security checks for HTTP actions

Notifications, Optional action to execute (http/script) per notificaton

Replace device for setpoint types

RTL433, add support for light_klx field (SendLuxSensor)

Scenes, Implemented 'Toggle' for switch actions

Teleinfo, Add support for EAIT/SINSTI/STGE (Linky standard mode)

Teleinfo. more permissive detection between historic/standard mode

The Things Network (TTN), Switch to new V3 stack

Webserver, Increased range of www/ssl port to 49151

Webserver, Improve webserver security

Webserver, Improved robustness of processing Settings update

Wind Meter, Angle rotation

Denkovi, Improved http communication

OpenZWave; Added support for Electric pulse sensor, Heatit ZM Single Relay ZW164 Indoor Siren 6+

Python Plugin code and framework robustness

RFXCom, Updated RFXCom SDK version to 9.31

Translations

default journal mode for windows now WAL (write ahead) add command line option to override

Webserver, updated internals