Domoticz is een veelzijdige applicatie die erop is gericht om als domoticacontroller te dienen voor de aansturing en het uitlezen van componenten. Het kan zijn werk doen op bijvoorbeeld een Raspberry Pi, maar kan ook op een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-machines worden ingezet. Ook is er een package beschikbaar om Domoticz op een Synology-nas te laten draaien.
Domoticz kan gebruikt worden met bijvoorbeeld lichtschakelaars, diverse sensors, ledlampen, beveiligingsapparatuur en tal van andere domoticahardware. Daarnaast kan Domoticz overweg met diverse breed gedragen protocollen, waaronder z-wave op basis van de opensource-openzwave-library en EnOcean. Er zijn echter ook koppelingen die je wat minder snel verwacht, zoals met de Essent E-thermostaat. Handig is verder de koppeling met de Logitech Harmony Hub, die op zijn beurt diverse apparatuur via infrarood kan aansturen. Op ons Forum zijn tal van tweakers actief in Domoticz - open source domotica systeem - deel 4. De release notes voor versie 2022.1 zien er als volgt uit:
Domoticz version 2022.1 released
After 930 commites, more then 200 beta versions, it is finaly time for once again ... a new stable release! This could not have happened without the help of everyone who contributed to make this happen ! Forum moderators, users, beta testers and specially all those who contributed with code! Thank you once again !!!
As always, PLEASE make a FULL backup of your Domoticz folder (or in case of an embedded system, your SD card!). This way you can always return to the previous version you where running before this update! From now on, everytime you update a backup will be automatically created in the backup folder.Implemented:
Updated:
- Added Irrigation icon (also thanks to dbemowsk)
- Device support for Xiaomi Aqara Wireless Relay Controller (2 Channels) | LLKZMK11LM | relay.c2acn01
- Build system, implemented unit tests
- EnOcean, added more hardware support
- EvoHome, Now supports the latest version of the OT Bridge messages
- InfluxDB Data push, Influx 2.0 support
- InfluxDB, Alert and Current devices data push to influxdb
- MQTT Auto Discovery hardware (for Zigbee2MQTT/ZWaveJS2MQTT and others)
- New widgets for Blinds (percentage) + Stop and Blinds (percentage) Inverted + Stop
- Notifications, Extra security checks for HTTP actions
- Notifications, Optional action to execute (http/script) per notificaton
- Replace device for setpoint types
- RTL433, add support for light_klx field (SendLuxSensor)
- Scenes, Implemented 'Toggle' for switch actions
- Teleinfo, Add support for EAIT/SINSTI/STGE (Linky standard mode)
- Teleinfo. more permissive detection between historic/standard mode
- The Things Network (TTN), Switch to new V3 stack
- Webserver, Increased range of www/ssl port to 49151
- Webserver, Improve webserver security
- Webserver, Improved robustness of processing Settings update
- Wind Meter, Angle rotation
Changed:
- dzVents ( https://www.domoticz.com/wiki/DzVents:_ ... _scripting )
- Denkovi, Improved http communication
- OpenZWave; Added support for Electric pulse sensor, Heatit ZM Single Relay ZW164 Indoor Siren 6+
- Python Plugin code and framework robustness
- RFXCom, Updated RFXCom SDK version to 9.31
- Translations
Fixed:
- default journal mode for windows now WAL (write ahead) add command line option to override
- Webserver, updated internals
- Charts, changes, bug fixes, Computed kWh, usage calculation, zoom
- EvoHome, Fix Web API crash when a new zone wass added
- Notifications, Email notification fix jpeg inline attachment handling for K9 mail
- OpenWeatherMap, Fix to resolve OWM City for default location. Used by OWM based forecast screen