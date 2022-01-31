Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Domoticz 2022.1

Domoticz logo (79 pix)Domoticz is een veelzijdige applicatie die erop is gericht om als domoticacontroller te dienen voor de aansturing en het uitlezen van componenten. Het kan zijn werk doen op bijvoorbeeld een Raspberry Pi, maar kan ook op een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-machines worden ingezet. Ook is er een package beschikbaar om Domoticz op een Synology-nas te laten draaien.

Domoticz kan gebruikt worden met bijvoorbeeld lichtschakelaars, diverse sensors, ledlampen, beveiligingsapparatuur en tal van andere domoticahardware. Daarnaast kan Domoticz overweg met diverse breed gedragen protocollen, waaronder z-wave op basis van de opensource-openzwave-library en EnOcean. Er zijn echter ook koppelingen die je wat minder snel verwacht, zoals met de Essent E-thermostaat. Handig is verder de koppeling met de Logitech Harmony Hub, die op zijn beurt diverse apparatuur via infrarood kan aansturen. Op ons Forum zijn tal van tweakers actief in Domoticz - open source domotica systeem - deel 4. De release notes voor versie 2022.1 zien er als volgt uit:

Domoticz version 2022.1 released

After 930 commites, more then 200 beta versions, it is finaly time for once again ... a new stable release! This could not have happened without the help of everyone who contributed to make this happen ! Forum moderators, users, beta testers and specially all those who contributed with code! Thank you once again !!!

As always, PLEASE make a FULL backup of your Domoticz folder (or in case of an embedded system, your SD card!). This way you can always return to the previous version you where running before this update! From now on, everytime you update a backup will be automatically created in the backup folder.

Implemented:
  • Added Irrigation icon (also thanks to dbemowsk)
  • Device support for Xiaomi Aqara Wireless Relay Controller (2 Channels) | LLKZMK11LM | relay.c2acn01
  • Build system, implemented unit tests
  • EnOcean, added more hardware support
  • EvoHome, Now supports the latest version of the OT Bridge messages
  • InfluxDB Data push, Influx 2.0 support
  • InfluxDB, Alert and Current devices data push to influxdb
  • MQTT Auto Discovery hardware (for Zigbee2MQTT/ZWaveJS2MQTT and others)
  • New widgets for Blinds (percentage) + Stop and Blinds (percentage) Inverted + Stop
  • Notifications, Extra security checks for HTTP actions
  • Notifications, Optional action to execute (http/script) per notificaton
  • Replace device for setpoint types
  • RTL433, add support for light_klx field (SendLuxSensor)
  • Scenes, Implemented 'Toggle' for switch actions
  • Teleinfo, Add support for EAIT/SINSTI/STGE (Linky standard mode)
  • Teleinfo. more permissive detection between historic/standard mode
  • The Things Network (TTN), Switch to new V3 stack
  • Webserver, Increased range of www/ssl port to 49151
  • Webserver, Improve webserver security
  • Webserver, Improved robustness of processing Settings update
  • Wind Meter, Angle rotation
Updated:
  • dzVents ( https://www.domoticz.com/wiki/DzVents:_ ... _scripting )
  • Denkovi, Improved http communication
  • OpenZWave; Added support for Electric pulse sensor, Heatit ZM Single Relay ZW164 Indoor Siren 6+
  • Python Plugin code and framework robustness
  • RFXCom, Updated RFXCom SDK version to 9.31
  • Translations
Changed:
  • default journal mode for windows now WAL (write ahead) add command line option to override
  • Webserver, updated internals
Fixed:
  • Charts, changes, bug fixes, Computed kWh, usage calculation, zoom
  • EvoHome, Fix Web API crash when a new zone wass added
  • Notifications, Email notification fix jpeg inline attachment handling for K9 mail
  • OpenWeatherMap, Fix to resolve OWM City for default location. Used by OWM based forecast screen

Versienummer 2022.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Domoticz
Download https://www.domoticz.com/downloads
Licentietype GPL

31-01-2022 • 17:40
Reacties (17)

+1vespino
31 januari 2022 18:42
Domoticz werkt al enige tijd niet meer op Synology, Domoticz in Docker is the way to go.
+1tomic
@vespino31 januari 2022 18:48
Yes maar ik krijg mijn RFXCom RFXtrx433XL Transceiver maar niet aan de praat. :(
+1SchulieBug
@tomic31 januari 2022 19:29
Als je de docker aanmaakt met zoiets als het onderstaande zou dat geen probleem moeten zijn:
sudo docker run -d --name Domoticz-Latest -p httpport-external:httpprt-internal -p httpsport-external:httpsport-internal -v /volume/docker/domoticz/userdata:/opt/domoticz/userdata -v /volume/docker/domoticz/styles:/opt/domoticz/www/styles -e TZ=Europe/Amsterdam --device=/dev/ttyACM0 --device=/dev/ttyACM1 --name Domoticz-Latest --restart no domoticz/domoticz
Je paden, tijdzone en tty/USB devices kunnen natuurlijk verschillen.

Zoiets koppelt twee mappen naar een andere map (userdata & styles) en koppelt twee usb devices (in dit geval ttyACM0 en ttyACM1).

Het kan ook zijn dat je de USB devices correct moet instellen, daarvoor zou je een boot script op de Synology kunnen instellen die er dan zo uit zou zien:
/sbin/modprobe usbserial
/sbin/modprobe ftdi_sio
/sbin/modprobe cdc-acm
chmod 666 /dev/ttyACM0
chmod 666 /dev/ttyACM1
Hiervoor geldt helzelfde, zet er de juiste tty of USB devices in.

[Reactie gewijzigd door SchulieBug op 31 januari 2022 19:30]

+1AJediIAm
@tomic31 januari 2022 20:15
Tijd voor een overstap naar Home Assistant?
Niet onaardig bedoeld, maar als je toch docker hebt draaien kan je het net zo goed een keertje uitproberen.
+1vespino
@tomic31 januari 2022 22:13
Als je de container met de hoogste privileges draait, lost dat het probleem op?
+1Bart_Smith
1 februari 2022 09:10
IOT is nog een te groote bende aan protocollen.
Elke producent heeft zijn eigen protocol en frequenties.
Ik heb enkele "slimme" lampen, een set van de gemeente gekregen en een paar zelf aangeschaft (Action).
Deze moet ik met 2 apps bedienen omdat ze niet samen werken, ondanks dat beide apps verdacht veel op elkaar lijken en dezelfde funkties uitvoeren via wifi.
Ik kan ze wel hacken met een Tuya firmware met de kans om ze te bricken.

Zolang vendor locken een ding is binnen IOT zal het niet echt groot worden.
+1TheFes
@Bart_Smith1 februari 2022 10:46
Dit is dus juist waarvoor systemen als Home Assistant, of in dit geval Domotiz, bestaan.
Daarmee bundel je al die verschillende protocollen in één systeem, en heb je dus één centrale plek om je hele huis te bedienen.
+1Bart_Smith
@TheFes1 februari 2022 12:20
Helaas worden mijn apparaten dus net niet ondersteund.
+1TheFes
@Bart_Smith1 februari 2022 12:21
Tuya wordt in ieder geval ondersteund in Home Assistant (de Action spullen zijn rebranded Tuya).
Ik weet niet wat de spullen van de gemeente zijn verder.
0Bart_Smith
@TheFes2 februari 2022 09:14
De action en van de gemeente ( Nedis ) zijn beide vendor locked en werken niet met de tuya plugin nog met elkaars applicaties. Ondanks deze exact hetzelfde zijn behalve de naam geving.
Dus zoals gezegd, zolang de IOT protocollen geen standaard zijn/worden zal het een gadget blijven.
0TheFes
@Bart_Smith2 februari 2022 09:25
Dat klopt niet, jouw action pluggen kun je ook gewoon in de Tuya of Smartlife app koppelen. Net als alle andere Tuya wifi producten.
Het Tuya of Smartlife account is dan weer te gebruiken in Home Assistant
+1DarkShaDows
31 januari 2022 20:35
Ik ben sinds kort over van Domoticz naar Home Assistant op een thin client. Ik moest wel omdat de USB ondersteuning in DSM 7 niet meer werkt zonder kunstgrepen, helaas kwam ik daar pas achter na de update naar DSM7 :(

Out of the box vindt ik de grafieken voor met name de slimme meter in Domoticz mooier dan die van Home Assistant.

Met tweaken kan je die in Home Assistant aanpassen, maar ik ben daar nog niet aan toegekomen. Voordeel van HA is dan wel weer de standaard aanwezige ondersteuning voor Enphase.
+1Valkyre
@DarkShaDows1 februari 2022 08:47
Mee eens ik ben een jaar of 2 geleden overgestapt van Domoticz, en vond de grafieken daar veel mooier.
Met grafana kun je overigens nog wel mooiere grafieken maken, maar voor mij persoonlijk is het een beetje CBA. Uiteindelijk gaat het voor mij om de waardes om er potentieel iets mee te doen.
en dan het gemak en als je er eenmaal aangewent bent vind ik HA veel overzichtelijker.

desalniettemin leuk om te zien dat mijn eerste stap in domotica nog steeds in leven is :)
+1Derice
31 januari 2022 22:15
Zo te zien is de Docker omgeving nog niet up-to-date?
De "latest" geeft nog build 14119
+1Lizard
@Derice31 januari 2022 22:25
Als ik deze bekijk lijkt het wel de nieuwe 2022.1 stable te zijn, alleen de tag is fout: https://registry.hub.dock...26f6601e8?context=explore

De stable tag is ook bijgewerkt: https://registry.hub.dock...7ac9d205d?context=explore

[Reactie gewijzigd door Lizard op 31 januari 2022 23:10]

+1Maikie18
31 januari 2022 23:43
Iemand enig idee welke theme dat is op de afbeelding?
+1Lizard
@Maikie181 februari 2022 00:57
Is een alternatief dashboard voor Domoticz, Dashticz: https://www.domoticz.com/wiki/Dashticz

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

