Versie 1.10 RetroArch is uitgekomen. RetroArch is een opensource- en cross-platform api die gebruikmaakt van zogenaamde cores om een groot aantal gameconsoles en game-engines te emuleren. Downloads zijn onder meer beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, Android en iOS, en voor de PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, Wii en GameCube. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

HDR support for Vulkan has been added. It’s been confirmed working on Windows. Also,

HDR support for Slang shaders has been added. The first shader to support HDR is

crt\crt-sony-pvm-4k-hdr.slangp.

Numerous improvements have been made to netplay. uPnP support has received a complete overhaul (and is no longer reliant on miniupnpc). Relay servers should now be fully operational. A new relay server has been added in Singapore to help out users in South East Asia and bordering countries.

Netplay features: Text chat, host ping limiter, client ping counter.

Netplay relay: New relay system is now functional.

Netplay relay: The canadian server was replaced in favor of an asian one.

Netplay relay: Custom relay server support.

Netplay hosting: A warning will be shown if your room is not connectable from the internet when announcing to the lobby server.

Netplay fixes: Many netplay fixes and improvements.

Lobby Viewer (Internet): Filter out rooms that are not compatible with RetroArch’s netplay.

Lobby Viewer (Internet): Display a non-connectable tag to non-connectable rooms.

Lobby Viewer (LAN): LAN rooms now have their own refresh button, no longer mixing together with internet rooms.

The XMB menu now has a new (optional) effect to hide menu items that are near the edge of the screen, very similar to the original XMB. You can adjust the fade effect to your liking if you want it to fade out more items onscreen. The new setting is called ‘Vertical Fade Factor’ and can be found in Settings -> User Interface -> Appearance.

A VSync swap interval has been added for the Direct3D 10 and 11 drivers. Before, Swap/sync interval was merely on/off based on VSync, leaving the existing option unused.

There are apparently some issues people are experiencing with USB drives. We recommend you follow these steps to solve potential issues: